berlin-releases-medical-students-from-exams

After Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin also gives medical students the option of taking the state exams originally planned for mid-April or not.

The SPD-led Senate Administrations for Education and Science on Friday, as the Tagesspiegel found out from coalition circles. Officially, the so-called “option model” should be presented in a timely manner, it went on to say.

The regulation stipulates that medical students before the exam can choose: Either they pass their state exam as planned and then go into the practical year (PJ), or at the present time you are not taking the exam and are taking the exam after the PJ.

Students warn against the “hammer exam”

Firstly, the risk of infection with the corona virus should be reduced and secondly, an extension of the study period should be prevented.

Student representatives, in turn, view the regulation critically and warn of a “hammer exam”. If the exam fails now, the students would have to take two exams immediately after the PJ. It is almost impossible to prepare these appropriately in addition to the work.

Criticism of uncertainty for test subjects

On Thursday, the student council initiative “Medicine Berlin” In an open letter addressed to the Senate administrations and asked to save the students the double burden immediately after the PJ.

On the other hand, “in individual cases in which the students are due to the Covid – 19 – Pandemic would not be able to keep the appointment “, an option was created.

They also criticized that students” already in the middle of the learning phase have been uncertain for several weeks about whether their examination will actually take place and asked “urgently to make the decision as quickly as possible.”

The Charité also asked for a decision

The participating senate administrations now complied with this request and fulfilled e A request from the Vice Dean of Studies and Teaching at the Charité.

In a mail sent by the committee to the students on Thursday evening it said: “We understand very well that the candidates for the M2 exam are very urgent waiting for a decision. Unfortunately, this is not in our hands. “