berlin-marathon-could-take-place-in-november

Two days after the shock, Jürgen Lock still sounds a bit on the phone. “We cannot return to everyday business now,” says the managing director of SC Charlottenburg. “It feels like a kind of shock to my employees and me.”

On Tuesday, he was surprised by the news that Berlin had major events in the coronavirus crisis with more than 5000 participants until 24. October prohibited. The end for the 47. Edition of the Berlin Marathon with its 44 000 starters from all over the world on 27. September. Shortly before, Lock gave interviews and reported confidently about the plans, now he is “absolutely surprised”. In a meeting he learns about the ban – from the press. Nobody had contacted the Senate in advance.

Lock has not yet given up on Germany's largest running event. An alternative date in November is discussed. “We have to check everything,” he says, but adds: “The general conditions for a later race are rather bad.” An event like the Berlin Marathon is like a puzzle. Every piece has to sit for a successful picture. But a marathon in November carries many risks – regardless of the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The weather is more volatile, cold can be a problem for runners and spectators, as can the darkness that slow participants would face. “If something happens, I'm personally responsible for it,” says Lock.

roadblocks for 200 People are disproportionate

The inventor of the Berlin marathon, Horst Milde, came up with another idea. A pure elite race with only a few starters. Lock thinks nothing of it. You are an event for the whole city, a professional race does not deliver emotionality. “In addition, it would not be proportionate if we 200 runners 42 Block road kilometers in Berlin. “

That was for a professional race is not necessary, says Jos Hermens. “You could run a ten kilometer lap several times, and you could also clear the streets after an elite run after two and a half hours instead of six.” Jos Hermens is the professional behind the professionals. The Dutch and former long-distance runner represents around 150 top runners, especially from Kenya and Ethiopia. His most famous protégés are last year's winner in Berlin Kenenisa Bekele and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who under laboratory conditions last year in Vienna became the first person to 42, 195 kilometers in ran under two hours.

“The boys are hot for races,” says Hermens. Organizers and politicians should be creative, running events can also be organized at a distance. “Football can be played again in May, but running is prohibited until at least September,” he says. Hermens is not fooling himself about the background: “It's all about the money.” There is not nearly as much in niche sport running as in popular sport football.

Fast men. Marathon runners Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya, l) and Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) are considered the best marathon runners … Photo: picture alliance / Wolfgang Kumm

What Hermens doesn't say: For him, too, it's about a lot of money. He and his staff organize flights, visas and insurance for the runners. They provide trainers, take care of medical care and organize training camps. The consultant then collects ten to 15 percent of Entry and prize money. But as long as there are no races, all premiums will be canceled.

Premiums will be partially 50 Percentage of the income from

“For some professional runners that makes up to 50 percent of their earnings, ”says Jan Fitschen. He knows his way around profile racing, was European champion over the 10 000 meters and umpteen times German master of medium and long haul. Although he has already ended his career 2015, he also feels the coronavirus crisis. His lectures were canceled, engagements around competitions are no longer available. After all, many beginners would now be interested in his project “Running is easy”.

He has also been involved in the Berlin Marathon in recent years. 2019 Fitschen commented on the race on ARD as an expert, before that for the RBB at the edge of the track. “The Berlin Marathon is extremely important for the entire running scene,” he says. Professionals and amateurs would now suffer from a rejection. “Running works without a competition, but it is very difficult for motivation.”

Losses in the five-digit range

One that the many cancellations concern personally is Hendrik Pfeiffer. He is one of the fastest marathon runners in Germany, still at the end of February in Sevilla with 2: 10: 18 Hours of the Olympic ticket for Tokyo – four weeks before the games were postponed to the coming year. “It is perfectly right to cancel runs at the moment, at the same time every month without competition is a mental and financial burden.”

Pfeiffer is still lucky. He has sponsors, is sponsored by Sporthilfe and with TV Wattenscheid 01 a strong club in the back. Many other runners are worse. But he also feels the cancellation of all events. The losses are already deep into the five-digit range. With the run in Seville he actually increased his market value, now he is stagnating.

Professional among amateurs. Jan Fitschen with the Checkpoint running group on Tempelhofer Feld. Photo: Felix Hack break

Pfeiffer has another problem. Professional marathon runners have an extremely extensive workload, the training is specifically tailored to competition dates. Now Pfeiffer can only maintain his basic fitness. He has his weekly scope from 200 to 120 kilometers reduced. “The worst is the uncertainty. So far I have hoped for the autumn marathons, but after the Berlin cancellation I am now very worried. “And also 120 kilometers are not a walk. “I love running, but training isn't just fun. It is always torture. ”Pfeiffer therefore hopes that at least elite races will be allowed again. With transmissions, this could also help underpowered amateur athletes. “Sport can fill a gap.”

For Berlin, SCC Managing Director Lock sees “no basis for discussion”. Probably also because a professional race should not even compensate for the financial losses. The SCC is already with its back to the wall after a year without any income. Lock therefore plans to speak to the Berlin authorities in the coming weeks. He has already cleared up his dispute with the sports senator. “We will have to sit down with those responsible and see what rescue parachutes and help there are.” After all, Berlin benefits from the marathon in normal times – financially and from the image. Unlike gastronomy and culture. So far, however, the sport has been neglected. “Sport is more than just the Bundesliga.”