berlin-lacks-a-plan-for-the-digitization-of-universities

“When exchange students come back from Japan, they say: We go back 100 years.” With this anecdote about digital courses, Andrea Bör, the chancellor of the Free University, summed up the situation in Berlin on Monday in the science committee of the House of Representatives. Nobody laughed about it.

In addition to two large e-examination centers, there are e-learning offers at the FU and also courses in which virtual reality is used. “But everything in pilot projects and not continuously,” admitted Bör at a hearing on “Digitization strategies of Berlin universities.

A comprehensive digitization strategy, which in addition to learning platforms and other digital courses, also digitizes research and the administration includes, have or develop nationwide 55 percent of all universities, such as a study by the HIS Institute for University Development (HIS-HE) 2019 revealed. Eight federal states have adopted corresponding guidelines for higher education and 14 countries have cross-departmental digitization strategies.

Open Access Strategy As a lonely lighthouse

Berlin is not included in any of the three categories, criticized Olga Burkova, since 2017 Vice President of HAW Hamburg for digitization – an office that does not exist at Berlin universities or universities of applied sciences. “Berlin universities have been announcing that they have been working on a common strategy for some time, but so far it has not been publicly available,” said Burkova, who was invited by the Science Committee as a guest at the hearing on the initiative of the CDU parliamentary group.

The Hamburg expert praised the 2015 Berlin open access strategy, according to which the results of scientific work, for example in the form of essays, are freely available to teachers, students and the public should. However, when it comes to digitizing universities, dynamic and holistic approaches are needed “and not just lighthouses,” said Burkova.

Only Jürgen Christof, Director of the University Library of the Technical University, and Maxi Kindling were able to achieve a successful track record , Head of the Open Access Office Berlin. The association of Berlin university libraries is “close to the requirements of politics” to make 60 percent of the scientific articles publicly available this year, said Christof. Berlin has a pioneering role nationwide. This also applies to the Berlin research data management, which the university libraries run jointly.

Berlin is cooperating with Brandenburg on Open Access, which has also had a strategy for this since last year, as well as with Hamburg and Baden-Württemberg – each advised by the Berlin office, as Maxi Kindling explained. The capital city's Open Access office now recommends further development in the direction of an open science strategy that takes more account of the participation of society as well as the quality of research and the reuse of research data.

Chancellor of the Free University wishes to have a common data center

Michael Müller (SPD), Governing Mayor and Science Senator, was visibly reluctant to hear the criticism of the Hamburg expert. And FU Chancellor Bör, representing the universities, asked: “Why don't you coordinate with each other?” Politics are not required for this, especially since incentives for digitization are included in the university contracts.

Each institution has “its own philosophy,” said Bör, and digital concepts in each of the 2000 Bringing study regulations would be an effort. She would like to see political guidelines that would lead to standardization. A common data center of all universities, such as Munich and the Bavarian Academy of Sciences, has so far not been possible under the Berlin University Act.

The Leibniz data center offers far more than 100. 000 Students, professors and staff all IT services. For example, it enables universities to order software licenses together – and “negotiate a good deal,” as Bör said. In Berlin, on the other hand, you have to “reinvent the wheel at every university.”

But why a digitization strategy at all? The FU had just taken her off the net because she was out of date after four years. “Paper is patient,” said Bör. Olga Burkova defended such guidelines: They would promote the willingness to change at the university. After all, the aim is to prepare graduates for the digital labor market.

Adrian Grasse, the science policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group, called for a “ digitization network with participation after the hearing of all Berlin universities “, additionally financed by the State of Berlin. “Instead of being the driver of digital change and helping to shape it, the universities feel that they are primarily driven by it,” criticized Grasse. Other federal states set a good example, but the overall strategies of Berlin universities announced since 2018 were still a long way off.