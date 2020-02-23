berlin-is-to-become-a-“cell-clinic”

“When cells make wrong decisions, diseases arise.” This finding comes from Berlin. The German pathologist, anthropologist and politician Rudolf Virchow achieved a worldwide reputation in Berlin when he 1858 with his book “Die Cellularpathologie in its foundation on physiological and pathological tissue theory “established modern pathology. His revolutionary theory said that diseases are based on disorders in the body's cells . He derived his cell theory from studies that showed that all cells originate from cells (“Omnis cellula e cellula”).

Berlin is the original home of modern medical research and development therapies. In addition to Virchow, doctors and scientists such as Robert Koch, Paul Ehrlich, Emil von Behring, Hermann von Helmholtz, Ferdinand Sauerbruch and many others created the foundations of modern medicine. But today biomedical innovation is massively concentrated in and around Boston on the US east coast.

But we are convinced that Berlin has the potential to be at least equal here

We live in the age of decoding the human genome and mapping all healthy cells of a human in the “Human Cell Atlas”. Scientifically and medically interpreted, the genome is the “book of life”. It states when and under what conditions which molecules (such as genetic material and proteins) have to be produced in order to form functional healthy cells and tissues.

Disease is when cells make wrong decisions

Almost every cell contains the entire genome, the genetic material of the person concerned, encoded into four letters that are strung together and form a large book with a few billion letters. As long as the cell is alive, it is busy reading the complex blueprints that are written in this “Book of Life”. In addition, there are many molecular but also mechanical-physical signals from outside, for example from neighboring cells that process the cells.

Systems biologist Nikolaus Rajewsky (51) is founding director of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology (BIMSB) on … Pablo Castagnola / MDC

If diseases are caused by cells, we need to understand what is happening in the cells and develop therapies at the cellular level.

We call this Concept the “Cell Clinic”.

We can read the “Book of Life” in human cells. “Reading” does not automatically mean “understanding”. But we are getting better and better at it too, and we have recently been able to observe how cells not only read the “Book of Life”, but also interpret it. By capturing these basic processes, we improve the chance to better diagnose diseases and treat them more effectively.

Virchow 2.0 – paradigm shift in biomedicine

The major widespread diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer's and dementia, immune diseases and infectious diseases still cause unspeakable suffering for the affected patients and relatives despite the medical advances. They often end in premature death and are a huge burden for our society. An often late diagnosis contributes to the unsatisfactory cure rates: Because the clinical symptoms and symptoms of a disease are actually late signs .

At this point, the underlying cellular changes are already so advanced that healing or therapy becomes difficult or impossible. In addition, we often do not yet understand which cell types are responsible for a disease or its progression (or resistance to therapy), and what molecular properties these cells have. So we do not know how we can attack these cells with targeted drugs or novel immunotherapies, if possible without attacking healthy cells.

Untargeted therapies such as chemotherapy have serious side effects and impair the quality of life. In addition, the resulting long-term consequences cause considerable health economic costs that will continue to rise in an aging society.

Groundbreaking new technologies of the past years open up unprecedented possibilities for us today. Similar to Rudolf Virchow's findings, they will bring about a paradigm shift in medicine. Some of these technologies allow us to make a quantum leap in diagnostics and therapy development: So-called single cell analyzes have been 2018 rated by the renowned journal Science as “breakthrough of the year”.

They allow individual molecules to be identified in millions of individual cells and tracked over the course of a disease. The huge amounts of data that arise can be analyzed and interpreted using artificial intelligence. This way we can better understand which decisions cells make, which of these lead to diseases and how we can intervene .

An integrated one Concept of cell-based medicine

Even medically ancient ideas such as simply cutting out a disease or strengthening the immune system are gaining completely new meaning today. The “gene scissors” CRISPR / Cas9, for example, will enable the targeted exchange of sick genes for healthy genes in the future (gene therapy). Innovative cellular immunotherapies such as CAR-T cell therapy already meet some of the high expectations in clinical use for leukemia and lymphoma.

Scientists from many Berlin-Brandenburg institutions have had in the past two Years, an integrated concept of cell-based medicine was developed from these new technical possibilities . It is driven by the integration of basic research, clinical development and application: We call it “Virchow 2.0”.

We are convinced that this concept can open up completely new paths: We will get sick or identify therapy-resistant cells much earlier and describe them in their molecular properties. And we will also find new ways to specifically combat such cells, to remove them from the body or to transform them into healthy cells. We will learn to “cure” cellular diseases .

In such a concept, medicine moves away from aggressive and sometimes futile interventions a gentle, precise, patient-specific correction of the wrong cell decisions so aptly described by Virchow. And as soon as possible after the cells have made these wrong decisions. On the basis of the faulty construction plans, a house at risk of collapse is not built at all, but the medical “architect” corrects the wrong drawing before the execution if possible.

How can we implement this vision?

Proximity in a Berlin “cell clinic” and international networking

A concept cell-based medicine requires close interactions between basic science – i.e. molecular biology, cell biology, biochemistry and biophysics – and clinical medicine . In addition, and this is extremely important, the possibilities of mathematics and bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning must be sensibly integrated and exploited. Another important pillar is clinic-related, innovative manufacturing processes for cellular therapies.

The complexity of the approach requires, on the one hand, the direct spatial proximity of all regional actors in a “cell clinic” and, on the other hand, Europe-wide networking. Similar to the technology driver in Boston, the Broad Institute, massive, interdisciplinary technology development in infrastructures to be built and operated together must be carried out in Berlin and made accessible to medicine.

In such a cell clinic it will be Diseased tissue of a patient with different technologies of single cell sequencing examined in high resolution. In this way, suitable therapeutic targets are identified. The diseased cells are kept alive in 3D cell cultures as so-called “organoids”. They themselves, but also computer models of them, serve as representatives, as “avatars” of the patient. The effects of drugs can be efficiently modeled and tested on them without exposing patients to unnecessary side effects. In this way, reliable predictions could be made as to whether a disease responded to the therapy. The ideal result would be treatment tailored to the cellular properties of the individual disease.

A critical mass of cutting-edge research

Berlin as a science location and health city has everything that is necessary for the establishment of a cell clinic and the implementation of cell-based medicine :

The Charité, Europe's largest university clinic, has a long tradition of medical revolutions and guarantees the necessary access to patients and their tissue samples. With the Berlin Institute for Health Research (BIH), the urgently needed resources are available to make research findings usable for patients.

Under the umbrella of the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH), the focus on “single cell technologies” and “cellular therapies” is already being actively developed and expanded. The Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC), which belongs to the Helmholtz Association, provides the necessary new knowledge from basic research.

The internationally recognized MDC research center “Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology” (BIMSB) is 2019 moved to a new building on the Humboldt Campus next to the Charité. To where the heart of world science and research once was. Here it is dedicated to the further development of single cell technologies and their interpretation through application of artificial intelligence .

The two Max Planck Institutes for Infection Biology and Genetics are also in regional proximity and are expanding their programs for CRISPR-Cas9-related and RNA-based research. The German Rheumatism Research Center and the Berlin Center for Regenerative Therapies are examples of other, extremely important partners.

As part of the new Berlin University Alliance , which is supported in the national excellence strategy, Humboldt University, Free University, Technical University and Charité are working together unique innovative research environment in which the Einstein Center also plays an important role for the digital future.

With this environment, Berlin can become a cell clinic. Berlin can become the European Boston. As the European capital of creative industries and start-up culture, as a metropolis of artists and intellectuals and as a political center, the city offers the ideal climate for successful innovations .

A completely new kind of scientific collaboration

To bring the dream of a successful cell-based medicine to the European level and for all Europeans new diagnostic and treatment options was developed by the European consortium LifeTime as an amalgamation of 90 institutes and 80 companies of more than 200 leading researchers founded under the leadership of the Max Delbrück Center and the Institut Curie in Paris.

The members are scientific leaders in various areas that are essential for a cell clinic: single cell biology, computer science, mathematics, pathology, imaging, physics and clinical medicine. They combine their individual expertise to track, understand, and heal human cells during an illness. In doing so, they lay the foundations for the cell-based medicine of tomorrow.

A completely new type of scientific collaboration is currently emerging within Berlin : Over three bridges Working groups of newly appointed, internationally recognized young scientists in the field of single cell technologies will join the MDC / BIMSB under the roof of the BIH from mid 2020 and closely link Charité clinics.

The aim here is to bring knowledge directly into use on the patient. This breaking down of boundaries between institutions, specialist areas (such as artificial intelligence and biochemistry) as well as between basic research, the clinic, and the implementation in innovation is essential for a modern Berlin “cell clinic” in the sense of Virchow 2.0 and for the successful future of Life sciences in Berlin.

Berlin science is now eagerly awaiting signals, also from the Berlin Senate and federal politics , about a Berlin-Brandenburg cell clinic to be implemented as soon and efficiently as possible.

In the coming year we will remember Virchow on the occasion of his 200. Birthday. If he lived today, he would support this Berlin and European vision with enthusiasm.