“berlin-has-the-best-chances-to-catch-up”

When it comes to cities that have a reputation as a medical metropolis in Europe, names like London, Paris, Zurich or Stockholm are usually mentioned. But the region of Berlin has with its infrastructure in the health care sector with 360. 000 employees and 21 000 Companies to unlock the best opportunities.

With the result report “Gesundheitsstadt Berlin 2030” of the so-called Lauterbach -Commission and the impulse paper “Digital Health City Berlin” of the Senate Economic Administration are two viable concepts for this. In their combination, they can significantly advance Berlin. They just have to be implemented promptly.

Concentrate on high-performance medicine

The list of recommendations of the Future Commission is long and precise: More cooperation and strategic coordination among patients Care and research, a link between Charité and Vivantes, involving other hospitals and with coordinated tasks, joint training in academic health professions and a joint electronic patient file. Thanks to the two institutions, Berlin can actually shape the future care landscape in large parts, almost half of all inpatients in Berlin are treated in the state's own homes.

Um To become even more efficient, the Commission recommends that the Charité should concentrate on high-performance medicine in the long term and Vivantes should take care of the rest of the care. Special hospitals such as the German Heart Center or the BG Clinic Accident Hospital Berlin can use their experience and expertise to complement this offer in an exemplary manner. The Bundeswehr Hospital Berlin is certainly one of them.

Promoting digital competence

The second important building block on the way to the medical metropolis is the promotion of digital competence. With the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering (HPI) with its recently founded Institute for Digital Health, the region has two institutes with an excellent reputation. Berlin is already one of the world's leading regions, particularly in the field of biomedical research, which will play an increasingly important role in future care and therapy.

But it is precisely for this type of research that big data applications such as those developed in Potsdam are essential. The pharmaceutical industry and medical technology represented in the region also rely on digitized applications such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Fact is: The digital transformation will improve both the demand for health services and the supply of health care providers. Digitization, virtualization and decentralized care through e-health applications offer undoubtedly many advantages: from cost reductions to synergies to gaining skills. AI will play an increasingly important role in diagnosis, therapy and prevention – for example 20 Percentage of medical services could be replaced by AI.

There would be more time for a better doctor-patient relationship, since intelligent, thoughtful systems significantly relieve and improve the work of medical professionals. Processes that do not necessarily have to be carried out by humans should be done by digital systems. The implementation of intelligent solutions is already in full swing, mobile applications structure and facilitate the “work-flow”.

Digital Medical Capital

However, in order to really advance digital health in Berlin, comprehensive networking is one of the requirements that are listed in the business administration's impulse paper. The aim is to create a platform for data exchange, establish a campus for digital health, strengthen science and teaching, and set up a central organization for communication and coordination. The chances of making Berlin the digital medical capital are good, especially because of the innovative startup scene and a network of accelerators and incubators such as “Flying Health”.

Of course, the same applies Then implement developments that are ready for the market. The Berlin-Brandenburg region offers itself as an ideal model project: a university clinic, a non-university hospital with maximum care and a rural hospital with state help and expert support could try out the digital health world. Other hospitals later benefited from the success and avoided wrong junctions and dead ends right from the start.

In a first step, however, a joint hospital plan Berlin-Brandenburg is required, which is now hopefully with the new state government in Potsdam becomes feasible. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has already declared Berlin-Brandenburg to be the “future region of digital health” in order to test new applications. The best example is the end 2019 digital supply law (DVG) passed by the Bundestag, what Among other things, regulates the use of medically prescribed health apps and makes pseudonymized data available for research to improve health care.

Corona epidemic will intensify economic pressure

But it is clear to everyone involved: The promotion of digital equipment and medicine in all facets will cost a lot of money. Many clinics and many medical practices have a lot of catching up to do, and not much will happen there without government support.

The current corona epidemic will further increase economic pressure. The merging of data from supply and research, as permitted by the new DVG, is not free of charge, if only because complex security systems have to be used to ensure the greatest possible data protection.

But In the area of ​​research and development in particular, generous start-up financing, often fed from multiple sources, can ensure that Berlin is more attractive for companies and scientists from all over the world, and that the experts already working here remain loyal to the location and not in will move to another digital health hotspot in the next few years from which they expect more prospects. The fact that Berlin can move into the first row of European medical metropolises or become the new Boston is actually only a side effect. It is much more important that Berlin sets itself high goals and that people can benefit from an increasingly high quality of care.

