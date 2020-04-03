berlin-gets-a-flexis-semester

The science ministries of the federal states have now decided: Also in the summer semester 2020 there should be teaching and research at state universities “As smoothly as possible.”

The culture ministerial conference (KMK) stated on Friday afternoon and thereby confirmed the content of a corresponding key point paper, about which the Tagesspiegel had already reported. “The summer semester 2020 will be an unusual one, but it should not be a lost semester,” says the KMK.

The semester in Berlin is not counted towards the study time

The aim is “for the universities to have the necessary framework conditions for the smoothest possible teaching and research in the summer semester 2020 “, it goes on to say.

In doing so, clear guidelines should provide” as much flexibility as possible for the semester “are granted, but also” reliability and planning security while avoiding disadvantages for students “.

It will be the same in Berlin. “In view of the corona pandemic, the Berlin summer semester 2020 should be characterized by flexibility, consideration and reliability,” says a statement from late Friday afternoon.

Teaching assignments will continue to be given

Berlin students should therefore take exams and courses “as far as possible and earn credit points”. The summer semester is not counted towards the period of study. If students were not able to complete all of the planned courses, this should not affect the standard period of study.

The universities in Brandenburg had previously committed themselves to such a “flexi-semester”, as Minister of Science Manja Schüle Tagesspiegel said in the interview.

Berlin also wants to conclude contracts with student assistants, as well as giving teaching assignments for lecturers.

What happens during a long shutdown?

Nevertheless, the ministries of science are still faced with the question of whether and when, in the weeks after Easter, a face-to-face operation can possibly take place – in addition to the online offers that are starting up. In the event, however, that the shutdown of the university buildings due to the Covid 19 pandemic must still be maintained in May and June Now there are concrete considerations.

The KMK outlines the worst-case scenario in a very laborious way: One should also plan in the event that “due to current developments, far-reaching decisions regarding the organization of the summer semester 2020 and the scheduling of the application and admission procedure for the winter semester 2020 / 2021 become necessary “.

Our reports on the corona situation at the universities

View of the digital workshops of the Berlin universities: Expeditions into new territory

Interview with the State Secretary of Science: “We don't want to speak of a semester cancellation”

Berlin universities in emergency mode: How the Senate supports digitization and what the universities s I undertake

concerns of free lecturers: uncertain times for lecturers

Students in financial need: An aid fund if jobs are cut and the student loan is no longer sufficient

Corona slows astronomy and space travel: missions stopped, operation of the ISS continues

Consequences of the pandemic for specialist conferences: home office instead of congress hall

The semester times should not be postponed in the event of a long emergency operation, but the lecture times for the summer semester should be “flexibly arranged”.

This means that lectures, seminars and internships in the summer semester can be rescheduled until late summer. The dates for applications and admissions for the winter semester are “adjusted”, ie also postponed. This fits in with later graduation dates.

The lecture period of the winter semester at universities and technical colleges should – if the “current developments” require it – only on November 1 2020 start. And the application portals of the Foundation for University Admission should be opened “at the earliest” on July 1st.

Do the lectures in winter only start at the beginning of November?

Berlin also wants to extend the lecture period of the summer semester later and ” as needed “decided together with the universities, as stated in the statement by the universities and the Senate Chancellery

Likewise, a decision will be made later on to postpone the lecture period of the winter semester, the date for the start is “November 2”, for example.

Prevent disadvantages for students

Whatever is decided in the coming weeks nationwide and in the 16 countries : The ministries of science have committed themselves to “flexibility for semester organization”. All those involved need planning security and especially for students they want to “prevent disadvantages”, it says.

The students who because of the consequences of the Covvid – 19 – pandemic if none or not all of the intended study achievements can be achieved, “in principle no disadvantages” should arise, for example with regard to the standard period of study. The federal states want to advocate flexible regulations for the federal government for student loans and child benefit.

Most Berlin universities want to work on 20. Start April

In Berlin, the Berlin School of Technology and Economics (HTW) is among the first to start with the summer semester on April 1 – with digital offers and self-study tasks .

“From April 1st or 2nd you will be provided with material and opportunities to devote yourself to your studies,” says Katrin Hinz, dean of the design department, in a video message to welcome the Freshmen. “Be open to breaking new ground,” she calls on learners and teachers.

The other universities of applied sciences in Berlin, like the universities, generally only want to start on 20. April digital start – already existing online degree programs earlier, it is said from the environment of the Covid – 19 – Task Force of the Senate Chancellery Science and the universities .

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

The universities in Brandenburg have already decided on such a “flexis semester”, such as Science minister Manja Schüle told Tagesspiegel in an interview.

It is not yet possible to say whether and at what point in the summer semester a presence in teaching and research will be possible again, it is also said in Berlin . It should be clear, however, that teaching in lecture halls and seminar rooms will then only gradually start up. The “Distance Learning” offers developed up to that point could help to prevent full learning spaces on campus.

Teacher examinations with alternative services possible

The KMK already agreed on Thursday that “trainee teachers in the preparatory service who take their state examination every year 2020 have no disadvantages due to Infection protection measures should have in connection with the spread of the coronavirus “.

If practical tests in the course of the school year should not be possible, other test formats are conceivable. The Länder could mutually recognize the degrees after exam substitute work. And they could consider preparatory work from the preparatory service for the result of the state examination more than before.

Action plan for people in training and study

On Friday, the SPD parliamentary group's Education and Research group called for specific measures to better protect students and trainees affected by the Corona crisis from economic consequences. The federal and state governments should enable them to continue and complete their training successfully and to continue to bear their running costs for housing and livelihood, according to an “action plan for people in training and study”.

The main suggestion is to make rigid reference criteria and deadlines more flexible. So the summer semester 2020 should not count towards the maximum funding period in the Bafög in view of the foreseeable difficulties.

In addition, this must be done Bafög can be used “with a simplified and accelerated” procedure to secure students in the crisis. The working group calls for the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure this immediately. Oliver Kaczmarek, spokesman for education and research of the SPD parliamentary group, is responsible.

“Nobody should be worried about the Bafög”

If students take on jobs in the medical field, in the food retail trade or in agriculture, their income should not be counted towards the Bafög funding and the limits for student health insurance.

In addition Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek, however, had already ordered, as reported, that students should only count their additional earnings from such activities for the time of their employment. Then they should get their regular Bafög rate again. “Nobody should worry about his bafög because of Corona,” said Karliczek.

For trainees, the SPD demands, among other things, that dropouts and the loss of training places must be prevented by all means. Inter-company funds to secure training places for short-time work could help.