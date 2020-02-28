berlin-cdu-demands-more-medical-study-places

More study places in medicine must be set up in Berlin: This is what Adrian Grasse, research policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group in the House of Representatives demands.

Berlin does not meet the high demand, Grasse reports: “For years the number of applicants for a medical study place has been many times higher than the number of places offered.” The fact that the Senate sees no need to expand the study places in the field of human medicine in view of the shortage of skilled workers and the need for comprehensive health care is “not understandable” .

Grasse refers to a response from the Senate Chancellery to an inquiry on the subject. This shows once again that there are significantly more applications than places for the Charité. So there were applications for 327 study places for the past winter semester 4026, in the summer semester 2019 it was 5288 Applications for 325 study places. On the whole, these relations have hardly changed since 2016.

It is striking that more applicants have recently been complaining about a place on the course

“Unreasonable that university places will be sued”

In the winter semester there were 282 Complaints, in summer 2019 there were 76 complaints, in the previous semester 85. In summer 2018 it was only 16. While nobody successfully sued back then and in the years before, this changed in the winter semester 2018 / 19 , For the winter semester 2018 / 19 were 30 Complaints successful, also for the summer semester 30. The background, as reported, is that the administrative court declared the capacity calculation for the Charité model course to be illegal.

Grasse is now demanding that the capacity regulation be reviewed again “in order to offer as many applicants a place as possible in the future can”. From the university's point of view, it is neither justifiable nor acceptable to students that university places are sued and enforced. The enormous increase in the number of lawsuit complaints is therefore “a warning signal”.