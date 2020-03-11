“Bergamo is for you – never give up”

It is a popular gesture by footballers to spread more or less important messages when cheering. Sometimes the mother is congratulated in black handwriting on a white T-shirt for her birthday, who expresses her thanks to higher powers or celebrates her own achievements. Most of the time, these actions fluctuate between self-portrayal and emotional flair.

However, there are exceptions now and then – as on Tuesday evening with Atalanta Bergamo's impressive 4: 3 win against Valencia in the round of 16 of the Champions League. “Bergamo, è per te. Mola mia ”- Bergamo, this is for you. Never give up – you could read in the local dialect on a T-shirt what the team was holding out to the camera while cheering together. And if there has ever been a reasonable occasion for such an encouragement, then now.

Ambivalent mood

Bergamo is about 50 kilometers northeast of Milan in Lombardy and is one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus in Italy. In the province of Bergamo alone, as of Tuesday, more than 1500 people were infected with a population of just over one million, more than in all of Germany.

Hospitals have been working over the limit for days, and city life has almost come to a standstill. The Italian league, like all sports in the country, is interrupted until at least April 3, but this does not apply to international competitions Italian and Spanish player unions compete in the empty Estadio Mestalla in Valencia and after 4-1 in the first leg also won 4: 3 in Spain.

Slovenia's Josip Ilicic scored all four goals. Reaching the quarter-finals is the greatest success in the club's history – but understandably there was an ambivalent atmosphere among the team and fans. “For us it is something really extraordinary,” said manager Luca Percassi and also emphasized the importance for the region. “It's a difficult moment and these guys give us moments of light-heartedness, they give us hope.”

A budget as high as Ronaldo's annual salary

But apart from the current state of emergency, Atalanta is by far the most positive news in Italian sport. Even though Juve President Andrea Agnelli, as head of the European club association ECA one of the most powerful officials in continental football, has recently questioned the existence of the surprise team in the Champions League more or less directly, the Lombards are an asset in every respect.

With a salary budget that is roughly as high as Cristiano Ronaldo's annual salary, Atalanta scored more hits in Serie A 20 than serial champion Juventus Turin. In Europe's top leagues, only FC Bayern have a better goal rate than the black and blue ones. Thanks to good scouting, the club repeatedly finds and develops players like the German full-back Robin Gosens, who no other club of this level had previously had in mind.

Success in the Champions League naturally pays off for Atalanta also financially. Especially in the current situation, the Uefa bonuses help to compensate for the uncertainty and the large loss of revenue by interrupting the league. It is far from certain whether Series A will continue at all. Neither players nor fans want to think about that at the moment, because with all the worries of everyday life, the importance of football is relativized all by itself.

The supporters of Atalanta showed the right reaction before the second leg in Valencia . Instead of complaining about the audience exclusion, they donated the amount they would have actually paid for the tickets. This is how 60. 000 euros came together for a local hospital.