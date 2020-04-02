Belgium's football league cancels season – Bruges champions

Belgium's first football league breaks its season because of the coronavirus pandemic as the first major European Division early. Brugge FC should be proclaimed champions, the Pro League board of directors recommended on Thursday after a video conference. It was “highly unlikely” that before 30. Competitions with the public could still be played in June, the league said, citing the leading Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst and the government.

The general assembly, in which all 24 representing professional associations in the country the recommendation of the Board of Directors on 15. April still agree. The league had 29 from 30 regular match days played when game operations ceased in mid-March. According to the current status, it should rest until May 1st. Of the 15 – Master Bruges stands with 70 points at the top of the table, before RK Gent with 55 points. The last match day and the playoffs should be canceled according to the unanimous decision of the board of directors.

“Today's situation makes it extremely uncertain whether and when after a resumption at all of the joint training can be targeted, ”said the league. In addition, the possible contagion of a player threatens to influence the sporting course of the competition in an unacceptable manner.

The clubs hardly have to fear financial losses. According to the broadcaster RTBF, the three owners of the broadcasting rights have already paid in full. Unlike in other countries, the money has already been distributed to the clubs. In addition, Pro League has a contract that excludes repayment in the event of a season break due to force majeure, reports RTBF.

Genks trainer Hannes Wolf said the channel Sky , many young players of his very international team could no longer have returned to their home countries in time. Because they are now sitting alone in their apartments in Genk, in April they want an individual program and mental training continue to practice.

Other leagues will also stop playing according to Wolf. “Of course, I understand what is also economically related and the difficulty of organizing a new game operation without promoters, relegated players, that everything resists to cancel it and that everything is tried to continue playing,” said the former coach of Hamburger SV ( 38). But he can hardly imagine “that you will be back on the pitch in three, four, five weeks”.