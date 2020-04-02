World
Belgium's football league cancels season – Bruges champions
Belgium's football league cancels season – Bruges champions
Belgium's first football league breaks its season because of the coronavirus pandemic as the first major European Division early. Brugge FC should be proclaimed champions, the Pro League board of directors recommended on Thursday after a video conference. It was “highly unlikely” that before 30. Competitions with the public could still be played in June, the league said, citing the leading Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst and the government.
The general assembly, in which all 24 representing professional associations in the country the recommendation of the Board of Directors on 15. April still agree. The league had 29 from 30 regular match days played when game operations ceased in mid-March. According to the current status, it should rest until May 1st. Of the 15 – Master Bruges stands with 70 points at the top of the table, before RK Gent with 55 points. The last match day and the playoffs should be canceled according to the unanimous decision of the board of directors.
“Today's situation makes it extremely uncertain whether and when after a resumption at all of the joint training can be targeted, ”said the league. In addition, the possible contagion of a player threatens to influence the sporting course of the competition in an unacceptable manner.
The clubs hardly have to fear financial losses. According to the broadcaster RTBF, the three owners of the broadcasting rights have already paid in full. Unlike in other countries, the money has already been distributed to the clubs. In addition, Pro League has a contract that excludes repayment in the event of a season break due to force majeure, reports RTBF.
Genks trainer Hannes Wolf said the channel Sky , many young players of his very international team could no longer have returned to their home countries in time. Because they are now sitting alone in their apartments in Genk, in April they want an individual program and mental training continue to practice.
Other leagues will also stop playing according to Wolf. “Of course, I understand what is also economically related and the difficulty of organizing a new game operation without promoters, relegated players, that everything resists to cancel it and that everything is tried to continue playing,” said the former coach of Hamburger SV ( 38). But he can hardly imagine “that you will be back on the pitch in three, four, five weeks”.
The MDR also reports that the teams have to play a game if they 13 field player and two goalkeepers are available. “The task force has started work, but no results are yet available. Football will always comply with all official requirements, “said a DFL spokesman for the report.
At a virtual general meeting, the 36 Professional clubs on Tuesday decided to stop playing until at least 30. April to suspend. Team training will not be permitted again until next Monday at the earliest, provided that the responsible authorities allow this. The goal remains, the season by 30. To end June. Nine full match days and the catch-up game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are still pending. (dpa)
Boateng defends his behavior
After a fine from FC Bayern Jérôme Boateng his behavior defended. The world champion of 2014 was removed by the club due to removal Munich sanctioned without approval. “I accept every punishment in the world, if it is authorized. And I know that it was certainly a mistake Not to inform club about my trip, but at the moment I only had my son in the head. His health was not good. If a son has his Father calls, then of course I'll still go, no matter what time! “Said Boateng the “picture”.
“For him I accept any punishment, that is finally my son. I want to see the father who doesn't in such a moment sets off to be with his four-year-old son. If it is for that then gives a punishment, then respect. I find it sad, ”said the 31 – year-olds.
The club had punished the central defender because he was had moved from his home despite the Corona exit restrictions. “With this distance from his home, Boateng acted according to the guidelines of the association contrary. These guidelines regulate the behavior of FC Bayern players the current situation in accordance with the requirements for the exit restriction the Bavarian State Government and the recommendations of the health authorities, ”said it in the club announcement on Wednesday.
FC Bayern see themselves in here a role model. “As a consequence of this violation, the association has decided to fine Boateng, ”it said. The sum will be the association donate Munich hospitals. (dpa)
VfB Stuttgart donates 100. 000 Euro
The professionals of VfB Stuttgart donate in the course of the Corona crisis 100 000 Euro. The money of the players of the second division soccer team should go to the needy in the region as well as nurses and doctors, as the club announced on Thursday. “It was clear to me and my team-mates: We stand together as a team and help where help is most urgently needed,” said former international Mario Gomez. “We also want to think of those who are currently in the front row for all of us and show particular commitment.” The initiator of the campaign was midfielder Philipp Klement. (dpa)
Ajax sports director Overmars: “A bit like Trump “
Ajax Amsterdam sports director Marc Overmars has had a season break in football – Honorary division called and those responsible in the Netherlands heavily criticized. “Why is it about money at this moment and not about public health?” Overmars asked in the Dutch daily “Telegraaf” (Thursday). “I was hoping that the KNVB would make an independent decision, but instead you are hiding behind UEFA.”
UEFA decided on Wednesday to give European leagues the opportunity to continue their season afterwards the 30. To be able to finish June. Until June 1, the government has been banned from playing in the Netherlands due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Overmars does not believe that gaming will resume. “I'm comparing UEFA and the KNVB a little bit with the American President Donald Trump from a week ago: the economy is more important than the corona virus,” said Overmars, adding. “Hello! In the Netherlands, more than a hundred people die from the consequences of the coronavirus. ”
There are still eight games to be played in the division of honor, Ajax also has one Catch up game. Overmars doesn't care that Amsterdam is currently first and would be declared a champion in the event of a cancellation. “Playing is just irresponsible at the moment,” said the former international. (dpa)
Handball Bundesliga before extra time
The Handball Bundesliga ( HBL) will obviously promptly suspend the Extend game operations. “We will be on Thursday at the meeting of the HBL Presidium and on Friday at the next video conference with the club bosses expected to decide to expand the league break, ”said HBL managing director Frank Bohmann in an interview with “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Newspaper ”(Thursday).
Currently the game is suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic until late April. “So far we had the 23. April as the end the interruption set. Now we should at the latest on 16. May start to the last day of the match on 24. To be able to end June, ”said the 55 – year-olds.
Bohmann already mentioned a high financial loss for the 1st and 2nd league through the compulsory break. “The damage can be done by End of the season with around 25 million euros for number the 1st and 2nd leagues. For handball that is a thick board. “ (dpa)
Tour de France only with spectators
The Tour de France will not take place this year in camera. The head of the tour, Christian Prudhomme, refused to accept the games of thought that France's Minister of Sport Roxana Maracineanu had recently raised. Rather, the discussion is a postponement of the race. However, the organizers still want on the start date 27. June in Nice, as the deadline for a decision, the organizer ASO has 15. May.
“In the Tour de France name, the most important word is 'France'. The health situation in the country is what matters. I want the Tour de France to take place in summer – and not in the interest of the tour. If it does not take place, it means that the country is in a catastrophic situation, “said Prudhomme to the Internet portal” Sports-Auvergne.fr “.
For the teams would be extremely important to host the prestige race. “If the Tour de France takes place, we can get away with a black eye. The tour is the most important event of the year, not only for us, but also for our sponsors. When that happens, you can look over everything else generously, ”said Ralph Denk as team boss of the German racing team Bora-hansgrohe of the German press agency.
On On Wednesday, the World Cycling Federation decided in a crisis meeting with the teams and the organizers to suspend the season until June 1st. There are also three possible scenarios for a restart under discussion: July 1, 15. July or August 1st. UCI Vice President Renato Di Rocco made it clear to several Italian media that after the announcement of the new start of the season, drivers 30 – day preparation time with smaller races to be given. The tour could then begin, possibly in August. (dpa)
RB Leipzig's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff looks alongside the economic Importance for the clubs even in ghost games a return to a bit Normality for the fans. “We will need the games without spectators, because Here, too, we all have to be honest: it is about money and accordingly the bare survival of many clubs, ”wrote the 44 – yearlings in a post for the “kicker” (Thursday).
“But I believe that we are the people some normality and distraction, even if it should return certainly looks bizarre at first, when the games in our modern, but then swept empty, stadiums started, ”added Mintzlaff. He therefore emphasized that it was important that the ball in the stadiums “as prompt as possible “roll again. (dpa)
In times of the coronavirus pandemic, football is not a priority. However, many in the industry still haven't understood that. A comment.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
Press comments on the Wimbledon cancellation
In the UK the cancellation of the most famous tennis tournament in the world is a Shock. The media in the United Kingdom are reacting accordingly. An overview:
Wimbledon has been canceled. Even after all the global suffering of the past few months these three words seem like a shock. This is the most outstanding Tennis event and the biggest sports festival of the British summer, at which almost half a million viewers each year through the gates of All England Clubs stride. Well, every normal year.
The Telegraph
Quite apart from the practical sporting effects that Wimbledon was canceled as the first Grand Slam event, it also reflects that progressive decimation of summer entertainment. Wimbledon was already always a specialty in the world of tennis. It is not just one Sporting event, but also a fixed date in the summer calendar of the London.
The Guardian
There are numerous practical reasons for the decision. It is not clear when the restrictions in the UK become less, nor whether players out can travel all over the world to participate. And then there are those Places. (…) A postponement of the tournament by a few weeks would take these places not only make them moist and dangerous, but also prevent them the following summer are in pristine condition.
The Independent
Hold on to the appointment, only to then abruptly cancel it or to some Postpone weeks before you have to admit defeat would be messy. It's not the way Wimbledon does things. It is better to face the facts and 2021 with a new impetus to return.
BBC Sport
Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two veterans with bright heads and a lot Experience, will fully understand why Wimbledon won't this year can take place. Due to the dramatic global effects of the corona virus the cancellation of the two-week grass court tennis this summer is insignificant. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be disappointed with a missed one Opportunity to further increase their significant grand slam numbers.
The Times
Sky shows historic Bundesliga conferences
After Sky almost 20 years on 12. August 2000 broadcast the first Bundesliga conference on German television, the pay broadcaster does not let this tradition rest even in the football-free period. Because of the coronavirus pandemic until at least 30. April no football is played, Sky continues from Saturday “according to the original schedule, the Bundesliga season with historical duels and a currently live” hisTOOOR Sky Conference “”, as announced on Thursday. The format is planned until the Bundesliga starts again.
Whether the legendary 4: 4 in the district derby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in November 2017, the spectacular 7: 4 of Schalke against Bayer Leverkusen (February 2006) or the 3: 3 between FC Bayern Munich and Fortuna Düsseldorf from the previous season: through the “hisTOOORische Sky Conference” fans can watch the best games of the past years on the coming Saturdays from 15. 00 Experience the clock again. In addition, other spectacular games will be shown in a newly produced live conference. From 18 . 30 o'clock then a top match of the match day follows as on every Bundesliga Saturday .
At the start Sky shows off this weekend 15. 30 Watch the games that were actually on the program according to the game schedule – compiled from the best duels between the respective clubs in recent years. The meetings are shown Bayer 04 Leverkusen – VfL Wolfsburg (season 2014 / 15), RB Leipzig – Hertha BSC (2018 / 19), TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Köln (2017 / 18), 1.FC Union Berlin – 1.FSV Mainz 05 (2001 / 02) and FC Augsburg – SC Paderborn (2014 / 15). This is followed by one of the past top games between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern.
From 15. 00 o'clock moderator Michael Leopold and Sky expert Dietmar Hamann get the viewers in tune with Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 HD. Kai Dittmann, Hansi Küpper, Roland Evers, Toni Tomic and Jonas Friedrich comment on the five games live from the conference studio. (dpa)
Decision on tennis tournament in Berlin should be in April or May fall
Die Decision on a new date for this year's canceled Tennis tournaments in Berlin and Stuttgart must be from the perspective of the tournament organizer fall in April or May. “It won't be that we do that in June decide, it's too late, ”said Edwin Weindorfer of the Germans Press agency. Possible catch-up dates would come for him at the end of July or in August in question until at least 13. July is the tennis tour because of that Coronavirus crisis is currently interrupted.
“If the pandemic allows it, when the health conditions are in place, people get back to it Events can come and freedom of travel should be given, I would the chance at 50: 50 see ”, said the 55 – year old Austrians. ATP and WTA would have signaled that the option was given.
The men's tournament in Stuttgart should be from the 8th to 14. June. But the event was canceled after the cancellation of Wimbledon as well as the lawn premiere in Berlin of women from 15. to 21. June. “It will be a very, very economic one for us hard year, ”said Weindorfer. “The topic of employee reduction and Short-time work is a subject that we must definitely examine. The extent I can not quantify the financial damage, but it is already huge slump. ”
Weindorfer assumes that his tournaments “The next year will be relatively solid, even if it is now a total failure overall. In his opinion, however, the tournament scene at the ATP and WTA tour 2021 change. “I think that not all tournaments will survive this crisis, ”he said. “There is on the ATP or WTA tour no tournament that has a failure insurance against the corona virus. “ (dpa)
Also British Open the golfer before cancellation
The British Open can also according to information from the magazine “Golf Digest” the coronavirus pandemic did not take place and are facing cancellation. The 149. Edition of the traditional tournament would have been on 16. July at Royal St. George's Golf club to be held in the south east of England. As the US magazine on Wednesday (local time) citing anonymous sources wrote that Decision to become official as early as Thursday. It would be the first Cancellation since the Second World War.
According to the article they wanted Those responsible for the decision to wait for the tennis tournament in Wimbledon. Of the Grand Slam in London was canceled on Wednesday. Like Wimbledon, too the British Open be insured in the event of a pandemic cancellation. Major golf tournaments like the Masters in Augusta and the PGA Championship are So far only postponed, but not canceled. (dpa)
The Crisis as an opportunity for e-sports?
Virtually all sports events are canceled in the analogue, video conferences, concert streams or online readings are booming in the digital world – a huge opportunity for e-sports? An interview with Hans Jagnow, the President of the German E-Sports Federation.
Sport rests in the analogue, the world moves into digital. Now come the great time of e-sports? Hans Jagnow from the E-Sports Association Interview with Germany.
Daily mirror
exit restrictions disregarded: Bayern punished Jérôme Boateng
Jérôme Boateng has been fined by Bayern Munich. The club fined the defender for moving away from his home despite the current coronavirus exit restrictions. As the German football record champions announced on Wednesday evening, the 31 – yearlings on Leave Tuesday without the approval of the Munich association. Nothing is known about the amount of the fine.
“With this distance from his home, Boateng acted contrary to the guidelines of the association. These requirements regulate the behavior of the players of FC Bayern in the current situation in accordance with the requirements for the exit restriction of the Bavarian state government and the recommendations of the health authorities, “it said Club announcement. FC Bayern see themselves in a role model here. “As a consequence of this violation, the club decided to fine Boateng,” it said. The association will donate the sum to Munich hospitals. (dpa)
What will become of the Tour de France?
When planning for the resumption of the cycling season in the course of Corona crisis suggests a shift in the Tour de France. Of the World association UCI and the teams have therefore agreed that a staging the Tour of France is of paramount importance. Otherwise they would stand several teams facing significant financial problems.
According to UCI Vice President Renato Di Rocco has three possible dates for the restart of the season into consideration: July 1st, the 15. July or August 1st. That left Looking through Di Rocco to several Italian media. Accordingly, the Drivers then a 30 – day preparation time with smaller races allowed will. The tour could then begin, possibly in the August.
The start of the tour of France is for the 27. June in Nice is set and always is given the spread of the corona virus less likely. According to Di Rocco, the tour organizers want one Decision by 15. May wait. An event without a spectator also applies as a variant.
The goal in scheduling is to match the three big ones Round trips (Tour, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta) as well as the big ones Perform one-day classics like Paris-Roubaix. The world association emphasized meanwhile, at the beginning of the World Cup from 20. September in Switzerland too want. (dpa)
London Series canceled in baseball
The Major League Baseball has a two game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US teams should be on 13. and 14. Play June at London's Olympic Stadium. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision on Wednesday in. The MLB had already on 19. March games in Mexico City and San Juan / Puerto Rico canceled. (dpa)
Berlin tennis tournament will be postponed – No cancellation yet
The organizers of the bett1open just announced that this was originally for the 13. – 21. June scheduled premiere tournament is postponed. However, the organizers would consider all possibilities to host the tournament later this year.
In the current situation, the only decisive factor is the spread of the Stop the corona pandemic as soon as possible. Everyone's health is important topmost. Of course, this is just as valid on the tennis tour as in the daily life. The postponement of the bett1open to a later date in Year 2020 is an option for us – but only if the situation is so far relaxed that the WTA tour can be played again without hesitation.
tournament director Barbara Rittner
The bett1open can unfortunately not as planned in June 2020 occur. Wimbledon is for The WTA and ATP had the lawn season for June 2020 exposed. All further information is available at: https://t.co/6OoggIGOmk #BeResponsible #FlattenTheCurve
– Bett1open on Twitter (@ Bett1open) https://twitter.com/bett1open/status/1245370283122405376
Wimbledon for 2020 called off
For the first time since the Second World War, Wimbledon is out. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 29. June to 12. The tennis tournament scheduled for July was not held, the organizers announced on Wednesday and announced the next edition for the 28. June to 11. July 2021 on.
In the course of the cancellation of the prestigious traditional event, the four German lawn Tournaments in Stuttgart, Halle / Westphalia (both men) as well as Berlin and Bad Homburg (both women) were canceled in June, with Stuttgart and Berlin still considering the event later this year.
It is certain that until 13. July no tennis tournaments take place. That was announced jointly by the ITF, ATP and WTA on Wednesday. (dpa)
It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134 th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021. https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt
– Wimbledon on Twitter (@wimbledon) https://twitter.com/Wimbledon/status/1245365384989024258
All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. All other UEFA competition matches, including centralized international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice. Full statement: 👇
– UEFA on Twitter (@uefa) https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1245353949785399308