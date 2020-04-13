bayern-professional-hernandez-does-not-believe-that-the-champions-league-will-continue

Bayern professional Hernandez: “You have to be a realist”

World champion Lucas Hernandez from FC Bayern no longer believes in this because of the Corona crisis that the Champions League can be played to the end this season. The Frenchman told the sports daily “L'Équipe” at the weekend. Because of the pandemic, football is no longer played in Europe, the games in the premier class have been postponed indefinitely. “You have to be a realist. I don't think it is possible to finish the Champions League, especially if you prefer the leagues. ”

Before contemplating a continuation of the European Cup, the national leagues want their respective championships to back up. There are nine games missing in the Bundesliga. “It's doable,” said Hernandez.

The 24 Years-old defender, he said that many countries affected by the corona virus are affected. “It will be difficult for everyone to be able to get started at the same time, for everyone to be equally fit, or just to have contact and be allowed to travel to Italy, Spain, England or France,” said Hernandez.

The footballer underlined that he had “an incredible desire for the ball. But that is not a priority now, even if I miss football terribly. That is my passion, my job. ”But his sport“ is irrelevant in these times ”. (dpa)