Bayern professional Hernandez does not believe that the Champions League will continue
Bayern professional Hernandez: “You have to be a realist”
World champion Lucas Hernandez from FC Bayern no longer believes in this because of the Corona crisis that the Champions League can be played to the end this season. The Frenchman told the sports daily “L'Équipe” at the weekend. Because of the pandemic, football is no longer played in Europe, the games in the premier class have been postponed indefinitely. “You have to be a realist. I don't think it is possible to finish the Champions League, especially if you prefer the leagues. ”
Before contemplating a continuation of the European Cup, the national leagues want their respective championships to back up. There are nine games missing in the Bundesliga. “It's doable,” said Hernandez.
The 24 Years-old defender, he said that many countries affected by the corona virus are affected. “It will be difficult for everyone to be able to get started at the same time, for everyone to be equally fit, or just to have contact and be allowed to travel to Italy, Spain, England or France,” said Hernandez.
The footballer underlined that he had “an incredible desire for the ball. But that is not a priority now, even if I miss football terribly. That is my passion, my job. ”But his sport“ is irrelevant in these times ”. (dpa)
Premier League at Wembley?
The English football association FA has London's Wembley and St. George's Park in Burton upon Trent / Staffordshire are offered as neutral venues for the close of the Premier League season. The English daily newspaper “The Times” reports. After the Coronavirus pandemic ended the season, the FA's preferred plan is to host the rest of the games without spectators. Several games could possibly be played on the same day in the two arenas.
According to a media report, the FA wants to end the current season within six weeks from June 1. This would leave enough time for a break and preparation until the planned start of the new season on August 8. Most clubs still lack nine games, some clubs ten. League leaders Liverpool are close to winning the title with coach Jürgen Klopp.
The game break in England will initially go to 30. April. The aim is a regular end of the season, ghost games are considered a likely option. (dpa)
Todt: Formula 1 with fans again this year
World Association leader Jean Todt is counting on a Formula 1 restart with spectators later this year. “I believe. I really believe in it. And I honestly hope so. I hope so and we need it, ”said the President of the International Automobile Association Fia in an interview published on Monday by the specialist portal“ motorsport-total.com ”. Formula 1 is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first nine planned races this season have been canceled or postponed indefinitely.
Ghost races without fans are also being discussed for a resumption of the season. “These are possible options,” said Todt. Also an extension of the World Cup year in January 2021 had been discussed with the rights holders. “There could be commercial contracts and it is up to us, the authority, to say yes or no, but it doesn't look likely,” said Todt.
Instead of for 2021 planned spending limits of around 160 Millions of euros per year for each team the racing teams have already reduced to around 137 Millions Euro informed. “But the proposed step is still not big enough,” said Todt. We are talking about a gradual reduction to around 110 million euros to prevent the impending out of smaller racing teams. “It would be dramatic if we lost four teams in Formula 1, for example. I really hope that everyone keeps an eye on the big picture – and not just look at themselves, ”said Todt. (dpa)
Lauterbach (SPD): Bundesliga in autumn
SPD politician Karl Lauterbach thinks little of a quick continuation of the soccer Bundesliga with ghost games from May. This said the health expert in the Sport1 double pass on Sunday. “I think it could be played again in the fall if we have enough tests and nobody feels like something is taken away from you here ”, Lauterbach explained, who, when the league season continues from May insufficient protection for the health of professionals sees. “Through contact sports, the transmission of viruses can hardly be avoided if someone is infected,” said Lauterbach.
Football without football is a lot of work, but not fun.
Werner Wolf, President of 1. FC Köln, at the online talk “Loss mer schwade” (via dpa)
Virus at the volleys
The coronavirus also hit the BR Volleys. In the meantime, however, he is “quite good”, says manager Kaweh Niroomand.
Kaweh Niroomand contracted the coronavirus in his children. He was out of action for a long time, now he has survived the infection.
It will not be the case that even a doctor Nurse or a nurse who is really relevant to the system cannot be tested because soccer players have to be tested.
DFL boss Christian Seifert in the “New York Times”
Fifa: Third transfer window possible
The FIFA World Cup has more flexibility in the coronavirus pandemic announced for the transfer market . So far, there have been two phases in which players are allowed to switch: one between seasons, which cannot last longer than twelve weeks, and one in the middle of the season, which must not exceed four weeks. “What we could see now in the crisis would be that associations open an additional, third transfer window”, James Kitching, FIFA Director Football Regulatory, clarified in the ARD “sports show” on the new recommendations. “We would handle this flexibly if the 16 Weeks total time must not be exceeded. “
Fifa had recently issued various recommendations and guidelines with regard to transfers and contracts in the coronavirus crisis. Two so-called registration periods for transfers were previously planned in German men's football: From July 1st to 31 . August 2020 and from January 2nd to February 1st 2021. If the currently interrupted season is longer than planned, the transfer periods could be postponed.
I was able to identify all players and I still had all names in the Head.
Borussia Mönchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose at Sky Sport News HD to start training after the corona virus break (via dpa)
Lok Leipzig virtually breaks viewer record
Football regional league 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig donated over 120 000 Euro collected and thus early hit its target. The club has been selling tickets for an imaginary game on May 8 for a good three and a half weeks at the price of one euro, until Sunday morning more than 122 000 Tickets gone.
The club had set itself the goal of getting more virtual viewers , as real at the legendary European semi-final against Bordeaux in the central stadium were. 1987 should 120 000 Visitors followed the game. Officially there were only 73 000 Spectators were allowed.
“I would like to thank on behalf of the association to all supporters who have sent us donations from all over the world”, said locomotive president Thomas Löwe. The campaign should continue .
It's great to see how the blue and yellow family stick together in these difficult times.
Locomotive President Thomas Löwe
The second player of the Regionalliga Nordost wants his in the Coronavirus crisis Reduce revenue losses and pay running costs. The Northeast German Football Association has the game operation in exposed to his leagues “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Degenkolb: ghost race on the tour “realistic option”
A Tour de France without cycling fans and audience, the former Paris Roubaix winner John Degenkolb can imagine in view of the current corona virus crisis. When asked whether ghost races on the tour (27. June to 19. July) are realistic, Degenkolb replied at “t-online.de” ( Sunday): “Yes, of course. Even if the fans on the track are of course the salt in the soup – if the situation does not allow otherwise, this is a realistic option. At Paris-Nice you have already seen how this can work. “
Munich is continuing to check the promise as a venue for the postponed EM
for the postponed Football EM 2021 the final acceptance of Munich as a venue is still pending. “After the postponement of the European Football Championship EURO 2020 on the year 2021 the further course of action of the City of Munich is currently being examined within the city ”, it said from the responsible sports department of the city. The European umbrella organization Uefa had postponed the tournament by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now checking whether all twelve planned venues will be available again. A decision is expected to be made by the end of April.
Some venues may not be able to meet their obligations due to the coronavirus consequences. The “kicker” had recently reported problems in three host cities, including Bilbao. Alexej Sorokin, member of the UEFA Executive Committee, told Tass about such a scenario: “Should be any city fail, only a few variants remain. “ New venues would be selected or games would be distributed to the other cities. “The second option is less time-consuming,” said the Russian Sorokin, who also leads the organization team at the St. Petersburg venue.
In the Allianz Arena in Munich, the only German EM location, in addition to the group games of the DFB selection against France, Portugal and a playoff winner, a quarter-final occur. It remains to be seen whether there is any doubt among those responsible in Munich about a new role as host. In the local election on 15. March the majority in the Munich City Council had changed significantly. The Greens became the strongest force, ahead of the CSU and SPD. Mayor of the state capital remains Dieter Reiter (SPD). (dpa)
As a responsible person, you are not allowed in such emotional situations make decisions based on gut instinct, after all it's about the long-term survival of the Olympic Games and about the cultural heritage of the Olympic Games.
IOC President Thomas Bach in the “Welt am Sonntag” about allegations that he was too hesitant to postpone the Olympic Games (via dpa)
Ironman World Champion Lange: Hawaii only for professionals
The two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange has suggested that because of the coronavirus pandemic this year only professionals on the classic Allow Hawaii. “Of course, I can't answer all the detailed questions either, whether such a race might have to take place without an agegrouper and you do it as a pro-only race ”, said the 33 – Year-olds from the Hessian Bad Wildungen in the ARD “sports show” on Saturday.
Agegrouper are ambitious amateurs who start in different age groups. 60, 70 professionals would “bring significantly less risk of infection than if one 2500 puts people at the start “, Lange argued. “I think it's in the nature of things. So I think it will amount to such a solution. ”The whole sport hope that this race will take place. Long had 2017 and 2018 won the World Cup title in Hawaii.
Instagram | patricklange1
Fast intervals today. Using that ray of hope that the @ironmantri World Championship might still take place this year. 📸credits @ jamesmitchell5
“At the moment it is the big hurdle that I have to face in the coming months see how we as an international community react when the virus is in Africa is spreading. Ethiopia and many other African countries are far from having this developed health system and certainly not the financial resources like we know it in Germany. “
Subotic to the “world” (Saturday)
On the financial consequences for German football Subotic fears that the divide between the first and second leagues will widen. “For one club, the crisis means a broken leg, for another just a mosquito bite. Both clubs suffer damage, but the one that is weaker will be hit harder, ”said the former Borussia Dortmund champion. “It is a sad fact. That moves me as someone who doesn't see themselves as part of the business, but as an athlete and fan. And we haven't talked about the lower leagues of men or women's football, which has developed phenomenally in recent years. “(Dpa)
Frodeno creates Ironman at home – About 200 000 Euros in donations
Jan Frodeno made his Ironman at home. The three-time Hawaii champion was allowed around 8: 33: 40 hours on Saturday not only look forward to having also mastered this challenge, but above all about the amount of donations that initially came together. “Sometimes you need crazy ideas,” said Frodeno.
Waldhof Mannheim:
Seasonal termination makes more sense than ghost games
SV Waldhof Mannheim sees the possible continuation of the 3rd Football league without spectators is a significant financial risk. “Ghost games are a huge financial burden for Mannheim. It would be a better way for us if the season were stopped, ”said Managing Director Markus Kompp of the German Press Agency. On Thursday, the German Football Association, the 3rd League Committee and those responsible for 20 Clubs agreed that the season in the 3rd football league should not be stopped for the time being despite the ongoing Corona crisis and should be played to the end if possible. (dpa)
Football Bundesliga: New guidelines for referees
For football referees in the Bundesliga, new guidelines should apply if the game continues. The “Bild” newspaper reported (Saturday) with reference to a secret video conference in which the referees were informed about the measures. According to this, DFB director Heike Ullrich, DFB department head Florian Götte and referee boss Lutz Michael Fröhlich have declared that the ban on whistling games from their own region has been lifted. Instead, the referees should be used even more regionally to minimize travel.
The six-point program also includes a ban on accommodation. The referees must drive the car from home to the stadiums on match day according to “Bild”. All referees should be tested one day before the games. Their use should also be voluntary, no one should be forced to play a game during the Corona crisis. The fixed basic annual salary, which lies between 60 000 and 80 000 Euro should be , they would still get them all. There will therefore be no referee observer in the stadium. In the ghost games that are initially to be expected, the referees are followed and judged from the TV. In addition, plexiglass panes are to be installed in the video cellar. A mask requirement for everyone involved in Cologne is also being considered. The game is currently suspended until 30. April. (dpa)
Turkmenistan: Football season continues – in front of fans
Despite the Corona pandemic, football will soon be played again in authoritarian Turkmenistan in Central Asia . The league will be in a week (19. April) again continued, said the country's football association. According to local media reports, fans are allowed to come to the games for the first match day after the compulsory break, the next day there are three.
Officially, there are no corona cases in the country. Mass sporting events have only been held on World Health Day in the past few days.
Turkmenistan is one of the few countries where football is supposed to roll again. In Belarus, despite wide criticism from abroad, the football matches of the national championship continue, also in Tajikistan, Nicaragua and Burundi. (dpa)
Formula 1: Even Renault on short-time work
With the Renault factory team, the fourth Formula 1 racing team has already sent employees on short-time work. The racing department of the French carmaker announced on Friday that this had initially been on April 1 until 31. May applies to the workforce at the Enstone plant in England. Through a program by the British government, all employees can at least 80 Percent of wages are paid. The salary at management level is also to be reduced to the same extent.
Williams, McLaren and Racing Point had previously taken appropriate measures. Formula 1 rests, like practically all sport around the world, through the coronavirus pandemic. The first nine races were canceled or postponed. A start to the season is planned for early July. The summer break was brought forward and extended to five weeks.
The effects on Formula 1 are not foreseeable, said Renault's motorsport director Cyril Abiteboul. “We must therefore take all the measures available to us to survive this phase of uncertainty and inactivity as well as possible and to protect the entire team that we have built over the past four years.” (dpa)