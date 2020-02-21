bayern-have-to-tremble-for-a-long-time

Manuel Neuer shone again in his parade role as Libero. The goalkeeper of FC Bayern Munich was standing far in front of his goal, and when a steep pass into the Munich half could have given the promoted SC Paderborn a good chance, he sprinted towards the center line and knocked the ball into the side.

Shortly before the break, Neuer's interpretation of the Libero role didn't look quite as good. Again he hurried far out of his gate, this time towards the sidelines – but Neuer was too late. Dennis Srbeny put the ball past him, curved inside and hit the goal of FC Bayern Munich. It was the equalizer to 1-1. In the end, the goalkeeper's mistake shouldn't matter. But it was exciting. More exciting than Bayern would have expected. The Bundesliga league leaders beat Paderborn 3-2 (1-1). Twice he had to accept the equalization of the guests, and when Robert Lewandowski scored with his second goal to 3-2, there were only three minutes left to play. But the he Bayern brought with her 194 despite a moderate performance. Victory in 250. League game in the home arena the direct pursuers RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach at the start of the 23. Matchdays in tight spots.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick reacted to the yellow blocks from Jérôme Boateng and Benjamin Pavard with a defensive system change. Joshua Kimmich moved right into a new triple chain with central David Alaba and Lucas Hernández. Full-back Álvaro Odriozola played more aggressively on his debut in the Bundesliga, like his counterpart on the left, Alphonso Davies. The lineup was hardly a pointer for the direction in the Champions League duel in London on Tuesday. On the offensive, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman were spared an hour as a bench press. Philippe Coutinho and Corentin Tolisso were allowed to run in the star team. Leon Goretzka was absent due to muscular problems. His participation against Chelsea is open.

A precise cross on Lewandowski was the first good action of the Spanish winter transfer Odriozola (8th minute), which showed its strengths in the forward movement demonstrated several times. However, the Bayern game often lacked the precision to play off Paderborn's defense. The Munich team had to wait almost half an hour until the first goal celebration was scheduled. After passing by Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry rummaged through the defensive score and scored in his 100. Bundesliga game already its 41. Results.

Bayern had the game under control. The consequence was still missing. Lewandowski missed another Odriozola cross (39.). The eager Coutinho hastily closed flat (41.). Paderborn bet on counterattacks and came to compensate after Neuer's mistake. Since a Tolisso shot deflected by Christian Strohdiek (45. + 1) jumped to the crossbar, the unexpected tie went into the break.

Munich tried to invest more after the restart, but there were too many losses. The actions lacked the right momentum. And then SCP goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle parried in the 53. Minute great twice against Lewandowski. Paderborn limited himself to his options and also put up with the injuries to Gerrit Holtmann and Streli Mamba. Then Flick brought Müller and Coman, who checked Zingerle shortly afterwards (66.). Against Lewandowski's low shot after Gnabry's preparation, the well-placed SCP goalkeeper was then powerless. The decision? Not at all. Bayern remained vulnerable defensively and substitute Michel unreservedly marked the renewed equalization. However, Lewandwoski still had the last word with his late winning goal. (AP)