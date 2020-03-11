bayern-game-takes-place-without-spectators

World
Union against Bavaria without an audience
It had hinted, now it is certain according to RBB. The home game on Saturday against Bayern Munich takes place in camera. The Treptow-Köpenick health department has issued a corresponding order, district mayor Oliver Igel told the RBB. Union President Dirk Zingler was still very optimistic on Tuesday that there would be no audience exclusion. In the afternoon, the association sent a press release saying that the health department had agreed to host the event with viewers. The authority denied this a little later and announced that there was still no decision. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said this morning that the game would “most likely” take place without spectators. This has now been confirmed. There has not yet been an official notification from the Union or the district office.
Bayern game “with high probability” without spectators
Now Health Senator Dilek has Kalayci (SPD) commented on the match between 1. FC Union and Bayern on Saturday. When visiting the coronavirus outpatient clinic at the DRK clinic in Westend, she said that the game would “very likely” take place without spectators.
Spahn has no understanding for Union
Virologist for coronavirus and football stadiums
From an infectious point of view, stages are hotspots: 50. 000 people or more in a confined space who hug and roar: This is actually all we want to avoid. The special hygiene that we recommend because of the virus simply cannot be implemented in the stadium. From the point of view of epidemic protection, it would be desirable to have such major events held at least without an audience.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, Head of Virus Diagnostics at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, at “Zeit.de”.
But still no decision about the Bayern game
According to the press release of 1. FC Union on Tuesday, in which the club reported that the game on Saturday (18. 30 against) FC Bayern in the stadium At the Alte Försterei in front of spectators, the Treptow-Köpenick health office has spoken out. “Based on the press coverage, the district office announces that the responsible health department and the responsible department have not made a decision to carry out the game with audience participation,” says a clarification. On Tuesday there was a conversation between Union President Dirk Zingler and District Councilor Bernd Geschanowski on the subject. The association had dealt with the hazard analysis professionally and presented the planned protective measures, but the situation had to be checked daily. If the federal states agree on a uniform procedure on Thursday, the assessment of the local authority would be irrelevant anyway. So it is still unclear whether the public can play on Saturday – but the tendency seems to be towards excluding the audience.
A few question marks remain
Union and the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick currently see no reason to exclude spectators from the home game on Saturday ( 18. 30 o'clock) in the stadium An der Alten Försterei. This is a very controversial decision – even among Union fans. That doesn't mean that the game definitely takes place with an audience. Berlin's mayor Michael Müller has rejected a general ban on major events today, but referred to a possible nationwide regulation and cross-border votes on Thursday. Should there be a ban on events with more than 1000 viewers would be decided this would Decision to override those of the Köpenick health authority. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that, contrary to the first statement, the DFL will still make a uniform regulation and allow all games to take place in camera in the interests of equal opportunities. The pace of recent developments is difficult to plan, even up to the weekend.
Michael Parensen for unified solution
Unlike Union President, Michael Parensen speaks in dealing with the corona virus for a uniform solution in the Bundesliga. For equal opportunities, it would be difficult if some games were played regularly with spectators on a weekend and others were closed to the public. “I think that should be regulated uniformly in the league,” said Parensen. So far, four games in the Bundesliga will be affected by audience exclusions in the coming days: Gladbach – Cologne (Wednesday, 18. 30 O'clock), Dortmund – Schalke (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock), Cologne – Mainz (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock), Bremen – Leverkusen (Monday, 20 . 30 Clock). Also at the game Düsseldorf against Paderborn (Friday, 20. 30 o'clock) most likely no viewers will be admitted. However, there is no official decision yet.
Team received lecture from Charité doctor
But the spread of the coronavirus naturally concerns not only the authorities and the club management, but also the players. “This is of course an issue,” said Union captain Christopher Trimmel after today's practice. “It would be stupid if you didn't deal with it.” The players should avoid physical contact as much as possible and also no longer give autographs or selfies to the fans. In addition, attention is paid to hygiene even more. “Last week we had a good lecture by Bernd Wolfarth (the medical director of sports medicine at the Charité, editor's note) in which he explained to us. We are more involved in the topic now, ”said Trimmel. Of course, make sure to avoid unnecessary risks, but he is not afraid himself. “It's not like I don't go out at home anymore. I continue my life as normal, “said Trimmel.
That Home game against Bayern on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) can obviously be held in front of viewers as planned. As the 1. FC Union announced on Tuesday afternoon, the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick “after extensive examination of the current risk assessment regarding the spread of the spread of the coronavirus decided not to issue an order to exclude viewers”. In the morning, Union President Dirk Zingler had shown optimism in a media round that the game could take place regularly and without exclusion from the audience. “If we investigate all factual reasons – and we did a risk analysis according to the Robert Koch Institute – I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators,” said Zingler according to “Rbb”.
The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, nationwide all events with more than The President of the Union is critical of canceling viewers, and there are good reasons why such decisions are not made by the federal government but by the local authorities. “An objective analysis should take place “Zingler demanded and questioned the meaning of blanket judgments.” Because then we should start to stop public transport in Berlin and not to cancel events. “
Zingler demands factual on-site analysis
President Dirk Zingler expects a sold-out for the Bayern Munich champions against Bayern Munich Stadium at the Alte Försterei. “In the end, it is not the federal government that decides, but the health department in the districts and districts. If we investigate all factual reasons, and we did it according to the checklist of the Robert Koch Institute, I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators, ”said Zingler of the” Berliner Morgenpost “on Tuesday morning .
The promoted team receives the defending champion on Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky ). Spectators had previously been excluded from three Bundesliga games.
Therefore, the Union President asked for a factual on-site analysis instead of blanket cancellations at events with over 1000 viewers. “Then we should start, please stop public transport in Berlin.” As organizer with 180 Employees Zingler sees the company basis withdrawn from an audience exclusion and would insist on compensation for damages “if an authority issues an order from preventive measures”. (dpa)
Union and the standards
That doesn't fit at the moment. David Joram analyzes why.
There are said to be football fans who complain that Bundesliga professionals are always asked the same questions after matches, standard questions, so to speak. Neven Subotic, who embodies the standard central defender a bit because he is so robust in the duels, was also asked a few standard questions after the 1-3 defeat of his 1st FC Union at SC Freiburg, but in the footballing sense of the word.
Daily mirror | David Joram
1. FC Union takes nothing from Freiburg except many Worry about standard situations. More on that tomorrow. For today we say in good Baden: Alla goodbye! Stay sporty.
Urs Fischer: “ If I have the 90 Minutes was a deserved win. I think it was not the better team that won today, but the one who wanted it more. Freiburg was a bit more aggressive, a bit disgusting. There were two standards they were present, they were there. They showed the final consequence in these situations – we didn't. Then you have to admit to yourself: if we don't move to the limit, it will just be difficult. “
Christian Streich: “ It was seen that we didn't want to be boiled down as much as in the last two games in terms of power. (…) I think it's a deserved win. We prevailed very often in the duels. “
The match report from the stadium
Daily mirror | David Joram
Dear God has given me a good foot. Everyone knows that fun aside that Freiburg is very, very good at standards. We haven't trained any standards this week.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo at “Sky”
Annoying defeat. We approved many standards today and did not defend them well. That is too much, we have also conceded goals in the last games at Standards. We have to improve again. We are still optimistic about the tasks ahead.
Union midfielder Christian Gentner at “Sky”
Unfortunately it wasn't enough today, it is extremely bitter. Freiburg bought us the cutting today, won the crucial balls. You made it clever. And if you concede three goals away, it will be difficult.
Union defender Keven Schlotterbeck at “Sky”
Hopp Du Windhorst
SC fans
final whistle: 3: 1 for Freiburg
Yellow-Red for Friedrich
Very unfortunate story for Union. Friedrich loses the ball and then unintentionally kicks Grifo in the heels. But with that he prevents a possible Freiburg counterattack and so he sees yellow – it's his second. He will be missing against Bayern on the next matchday.