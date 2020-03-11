bayern-game-takes-place-without-spectators

That Home game against Bayern on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) can obviously be held in front of viewers as planned. As the 1. FC Union announced on Tuesday afternoon, the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick “after extensive examination of the current risk assessment regarding the spread of the spread of the coronavirus decided not to issue an order to exclude viewers”. In the morning, Union President Dirk Zingler had shown optimism in a media round that the game could take place regularly and without exclusion from the audience. “If we investigate all factual reasons – and we did a risk analysis according to the Robert Koch Institute – I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators,” said Zingler according to “Rbb”.

The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, nationwide all events with more than The President of the Union is critical of canceling viewers, and there are good reasons why such decisions are not made by the federal government but by the local authorities. “An objective analysis should take place “Zingler demanded and questioned the meaning of blanket judgments.” Because then we should start to stop public transport in Berlin and not to cancel events. “