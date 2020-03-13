World
Bayern game canceled, professionals get a few days off
Dirk Zingler to cancel
In a video, 1. FC Union has become the Decision of the DFL voiced to stop playing in the Bundesliga until at least April 2. President Dirk Zingler welcomed the interruption and reported regular contacts with the DFL Presidium this Friday. Union asked to “be consistent and cancel the match day”.
The team gathers for a joint breakfast on Saturday morning, Zingler wants to inform the players about the further procedure and the situation in the club. The professionals then get a few days off. In the other areas of the association, too, there is a switch from “regular operation to reduced operation”. Many employees work from their home office. “They should take care of their families and we also want to reduce the number of social contacts,” said Zingler.
We will wait for Monday with the DFL general assembly and then also for Tuesday, as Uefa decides. But we also have to wait for general developments because this week has been a challenge for everyone. It is important that we give people clarity – in sports as well as in administration.
President Dirk Zingler
Money before health?
The DFL decided to cancel the event very late. The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
So they still exist: soccer players who clearly state their opinion. “Stop fooling around and arrives in reality,” Bayern's professional Thiago wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “It is not the time to waste time !! The priority is solely the health of everyone,” wrote Uwe Hünemeier of SC Paderborn.
Union against Bavaria is canceled
Union President appeals to fans
The press conference has just ended in Stadium at the Alte Försterei came to an end. In addition to trainer Urs Fischer, President Dirk Zingler also answered journalists' questions. He asks all Union fans not to appear in front of the closed stadium gates on Saturday. As of now, the game against Bayern should take place in camera.
We as an association don't plan anything. We ask all Unioners not to come to the stadium.
Dirk Zingler
Fan meeting is canceled
Zingler sees no wrongdoing
Union President Dirk Zingler has the procedure of his club regarding the game against Bayern Munich defends. Outlined in an open letter to the club members the 55 – Yearly events from the last days until Wednesday. “It's clear, our game against Bayern Munich is without spectators, ”wrote Zingler regarding the arrangement of the Berlin health administration and the Internal administration, events from 1000 Participants until the end of the Easter holidays
The game will be played this Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky) in the stadium On the old forester started. On Tuesday it had conflicting information given by the district office and the association whether the lot due to the spread of the novel corona virus would go on stage with or without spectators. First on Wednesday morning there was clarity.
According to Zingler, the club had on Monday contacted the relevant state and district authorities to to strive for an individual case examination. There were also “extensive arrangements to prevent and protect our visitors, ”said Zingler writes.
He also had a written note on Tuesday morning received by District Mayor Oliver Igel, notifying him that the district of Treptow-Köpenick “currently no need for one Game cancellation or a ghost game “see.
The revaluation was experienced by Union then according to Zingler only on Wednesday morning via the media. “On demand informed the district of Treptow-Köpenick by Mayor Oliver Igel verbally that the situation is now assessed differently and therefore a Viewer exclusion will be ordered. We have had this arrangement since today In the afternoon in writing, ”writes Zingler, who welcomes the decision: “Of course, the health protection of our employees and Stadium visitors top priority. ” (dpa)
Union and poor communication
At 1. FC Union, they are usually very keen to convey a picture of unity. Yesterday was not really successful and as it turned out today, the players had a much more realistic view of things than President Dirk Zingler. In any case, Union did not do itself a favor with the communication around the exclusion of spectators at the home game against Bayern.
Confirmation of the district
Union against Bavaria without an audience
It had hinted, now it is certain according to RBB. The home game on Saturday against Bayern Munich takes place in camera. The Treptow-Köpenick health department has issued a corresponding order, district mayor Oliver Igel told the RBB. Union President Dirk Zingler was still very optimistic on Tuesday that there would be no audience exclusion. In the afternoon, the association sent a press release saying that the health department had agreed to host the event with viewers. The authority denied this a little later and announced that there was still no decision. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said this morning that the game would “most likely” take place without spectators. This has now been confirmed. There has not yet been an official notification from the Union or the district office.
Bayern game “with high probability” without spectators
Now Health Senator Dilek has Kalayci (SPD) commented on the match between 1. FC Union and Bayern on Saturday. When visiting the Coronavirus outpatient clinic at the DRK clinic in Westend, she said that the game would “with high probability” take place without spectators.
Spahn has no understanding for Union
Virologist for coronavirus and football stadiums
From an infectious point of view, stages are hotspots: 50. 000 People or more in a confined space, who hug and bawl: That is actually all that what we want to avoid. The special hygiene that we recommend because of the virus simply cannot be implemented in the stadium. From the point of view of epidemic protection, it would be desirable to have such major events held at least without an audience.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, Head of Virus Diagnostics at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, at “Zeit.de”.
But still no decision about the Bayern game
According to the press release of 1. FC Union on Tuesday, in which the club reported that the game on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) against FC Bayern in the stadium at the Alte Försterei in front of spectators, that has happened Health Department Treptow-Köpenick reported itself. “Based on the press coverage, the district office announces that the responsible health department and the responsible department have not made a decision to carry out the game with audience participation,” says a clarification. On Tuesday there was a conversation between Union President Dirk Zingler and District Councilor Bernd Geschanowski on the subject. The association had dealt with the hazard analysis professionally and presented the planned protective measures, but the situation had to be checked daily. If the federal states agree on a uniform procedure on Thursday, the assessment of the local authority would be irrelevant anyway. So it is still unclear whether the public can play on Saturday – but the tendency seems to be towards excluding the audience.
A few question marks remain
Union and the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick currently see no reason to exclude spectators from the home game on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) in the stadium at the old forestry. This is a very controversial decision – even among Union fans. That doesn't mean that the game definitely takes place with an audience. Berlin's mayor Michael Müller has rejected a general ban on major events today, but referred to a possible nationwide regulation and cross-border votes on Thursday. Should there be a ban on events with more than 1000 viewers would be decided, this decision would probably override that of the Köpenick health authority. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that, contrary to the first statement, the DFL will still make a uniform regulation and allow all games to take place in camera in the interests of equal opportunities. The pace of recent developments is difficult to plan, even up to the weekend.
Michael Parensen for a unified solution
Unlike Union President, Michael Parensen speaks in dealing with the corona virus for a uniform solution in the Bundesliga. For equal opportunities, it would be difficult if some games were played regularly with spectators on a weekend and others were closed to the public. “I think that should be regulated uniformly in the league,” said Parensen. So far, four games in the Bundesliga will be affected by audience exclusions in the coming days: Gladbach – Cologne (Wednesday, 18. 30 o'clock), Dortmund – Schalke (Saturday, 15. 30 Clock ), Cologne – Mainz (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock), Bremen – Leverkusen (Monday, 20. 30 Clock). Also at the game Düsseldorf against Paderborn (Friday, 20. 30 o'clock) it is very likely that no viewers will be admitted. However, there is no official decision yet.
Team received lecture from Charité doctor
But the spread of the corona virus naturally concerns not only the authorities and the club management, but also the players . “This is of course an issue,” said Union captain Christopher Trimmel after today's practice. “It would be stupid if you didn't deal with it.” The players should avoid physical contact as much as possible and also no longer give autographs or selfies to the fans. In addition, attention is paid to hygiene even more. “Last week we had a good lecture by Bernd Wolfarth (the medical director of sports medicine at the Charité, editor's note) in which he explained to us. We are more involved in the topic now, ”said Trimmel. Of course, make sure to avoid unnecessary risks, but he is not afraid himself. “It's not like I don't go out at home anymore. I continue my life as normal, “said Trimmel.
The home game against Bayern on Saturday (18. 30 O'clock) can obviously be held in front of spectators as planned. As the 1. FC Union announced on Tuesday afternoon, the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick “after extensive examination of the current risk assessment in relation to the spread of the coronavirus decided not to issue an order to exclude viewers”. In the morning, Union President Dirk Zingler had shown optimism in a media round that the game could take place regularly and without exclusion from the audience. “If we investigate all factual reasons – and we did a risk analysis according to the Robert Koch Institute – I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators,” said Zingler, according to “Rbb”.
The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, nationwide all events with more than 1000 to cancel viewers, Union President is therefore critical. There are good reasons why such decisions are not made by the federal government, but by the local authorities. “An objective analysis should take place,” said Zingler, questioning the sense of general judgments. “Because then we should start using public transport in Berlin discontinue and not cancel events. “
Zingler requests factual on-site analysis
President Dirk Zingler is counting on a sold-out stadium for the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich the old forester. “In the end, it is not the federal government that decides, but the health department in the districts and districts. If we investigate all factual reasons, and we did it according to the checklist of the Robert Koch Institute, I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators, ”said Zingler of the” Berliner Morgenpost “on Tuesday morning .
The promoted team receives the defending champion on Saturday (18. 30 Clock / sky). Spectators had previously been excluded from three Bundesliga games.
Therefore, the President of the Union asked for a factual on-site analysis instead of blanket cancellations at events about 1000 viewers. “Then we should start, please stop public transport in Berlin.” As organizer with 180 Employees Zingler sees the company basis withdrawn from an audience exclusion and would then be compensated throb “when an authority issues an order from preventive measures”. (dpa)
Union and the standards
That doesn't fit at the moment. David Joram analyzes why.
There should be football fans who complain that Bundesliga professionals are always asked the same questions after matches, standard questions, so to speak. Neven Subotic, who embodies the standard central defender a bit because he is so robust in the duels, was also asked a few standard questions after the 1-3 defeat of his 1st FC Union at SC Freiburg, but in the footballing sense of the word.
Daily mirror | David Joram
