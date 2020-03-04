bayern-are-doing-bavarian-things-again

Hasan Salihamidzic appeared to be quite satisfied when he took the well-groomed step through the Schalke player tunnel in order to answer questions from the reporters shortly afterwards. “80 percent possession of the ball, absolutely sovereign,” he said, listing other nice Bavarian things: “12: 1 corners”, “hardly anything allowed”, “concentration always held up ”,“ totally on track ”. What sounded as if the Munich footballers had given their opponents six goals plus x again, was the rapport for a narrow 1-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against FC Schalke 04.

It was just a 1: 0 of the kind that Salihamidzic didn't even begin to worry about in his forehead between his impressive receding hairline. “We are in a good mood, we train well,” said Salihamidzic, the rhythm was right, the defense was in place.

No one could contradict him, the reds had bought the cut from the blue with such a casual manner Central defender Joshua Kimmich, who was higher than the Schalke attackers. “He can do everything,” praised Salihamidzic the scorer, “the boy is just very, very good.” As one of the best players in Europe, he still ennobled Kimmich, “so he has to go on”. These words were approved by captain Manuel Neuer, who was not surprised by the convincing performance of the man in front: “Today also good again,” he commented.

Salihamidzic praises cohesion

Because Kimmich delivered, nobody missed the professional central defenders Lucas Hernandez and Jerome Boateng, the latter had signed off due to illness. Since Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka attacked strikingly in the striker change game, the injured attacker Robert Lewandowski was not worth an excuse for the 80 percent possession ball only a measly little fool was successful. Shouldn't be; but only moderately disturbed those responsible.

Rather, Salihamidzic emphasized how “sensational” the team spirit was. So sensational that it even raised the question of whether Bayern were ready for a triple. Those Bavarians who were chased through the stadium by teams like Eintracht Frankfurt in the autumn. “Now it's going too far,” Salihamidzic replied with a smile. “I don't want to talk about that at all”, you think from game to game. At the moment it looks more like Bayern just won from game to game – no matter what the circumstances are.

No major protests

After the scandal game from Hoffenheim, they experienced the contrast program on Schalke, namely no expressions of displeasure against associations and officials from their own fan curve. “We saw football today and so we want to continue to do so,” commented Salihamidzic. The rules were clear, added Neuer, and there were no appeals on his side before the Sunday home game against FC Augsburg. “We already answered a lot on the last match day and set an example. Accordingly, we want to concentrate more on football. ”Kraftmeier sentences like the boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had dropped at the weekend, no one from Munich knocked out on Wednesday evening. The FCB representatives also demonstrated the calmness and clarity that went with the sporting appearance in the sporting-political debate.

A little bit reminded everyone of an almost perfect Christmas party. In addition to sports director Salihamdizic, goalkeeper Neuer and the rest of the Bayern team, even Schalke experienced a reasonably conciliatory evening after the last devastating weeks. The 0: 1? Somehow stupid because she was eliminated, but not that stupid either; could have gone out 0: 7 just as well as the employee who sends the elevators from top to bottom and back up again before the game The finals are hanging again, but coach David Wagner at least determined the functionality. “It was a deserved defeat for us,” he said after the one-sided duel, then to add: “But I absolutely agree with the performance.” An interesting combination of sentences – when does it happen that a coach after one deserved defeat absolutely agree with his elf? To Hasan Salihamidzic's satisfaction, the answer in these weeks must be: if the opponent is called FC Bayern.