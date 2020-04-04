bayer-relies-on-existing-malaria-medication

Science
In the fight against the coronavirus The German pharmaceutical company Bayer relies on its malaria drug Resochin , which it had developed decades ago: The group had a total of 600 . 000 Deliver tablets containing the active ingredient chloroquine to Germany and store them there safely , as reported by the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday. Bayer now produces the drug “ exclusively for the common good ” and passes it on to governments “free of charge in the crisis”, said the Bayer CEO Werner Baumann of the newspaper.
Baumann said to the broadcaster n-tv on Saturday: “ Existing drugs are the greatest hope . ” Medicines that still had to be developed would not be available in time and in sufficient quantities.
Resochin, on the other hand, was immediately available. “And we will do everything possible to manufacture this medication in sufficient quantities if it should actually be effective,” said Baumann in n -tv.
Resochin is the Bayer trade name for the active ingredient chloroquine . That already in the 20 er years developed drug for malaria prophylaxis has been under discussion for a few weeks after tests on cell cultures showed an inhibition of the multiplication of the novel coronavirus, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 can trigger. (AFP)
Brazil approves “war budget” in the corona crisis
Great Britain: Corona deaths increased by 20 percent
Increase in corona infections in Europe
In Portugal the Ministry of Health lists the number of infections found With 10. 524 and the number of deaths with 266. The authorities assume that the pandemic will peak at the end of May .
Austria reports an increase in confirmed infections 11. 781 and 186 deaths. According to the Ministry of Health, the rate of growth in infections has dropped to a single-digit percentage. Three weeks ago she still had 40 Percent.
In Switzerland the health authorities report an increase in the number of deaths 540 (previous day: 484) and the confirmed infections on 20. 278 (previous day: 19. 303). (Reuters)
No more kisses and no more holding hands on the border between Germany and Switzerland
In the past few days, many couples had met at the border and made direct contact across the temporary barrier. Holding hands, hugs and kissing are no longer possible. If one partner lives in Germany and the other in the Confederation, a trip to a friend is currently excluded . Visits across the border are currently not permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the green border on Lake Constance was usually open to pedestrians and cyclists. (dpa)
How do people experience the corona crisis worldwide?
The corona virus spread from east to west in more than three months as 180 countries spread. Here is an overview of the situation in eight from them.
Spain and Corona: Ban on going out should be extended
Since Tuesday, all employees working in non-essential sectors must also are also active at home . This order was supposed to last until April 9th. It is considered likely that it will also be extended. However, Parliament still has to approve the new time frame. The vote is expected to take place on Thursday . (dpa)
Now comes the end of the Swedish special way to fight Covid – 19?
Sweden is taking a special route in the fight against the corona virus. premier Löfven is now making it clear that his country also has dramatic Consequences must be expected.
First plane with Germans from New Zealand landed in Frankfurt
A first plane with Germans stranded in New Zealand landed at Frankfurt Airport early Saturday morning. As the Federal Police announced on request, Air New Zealand's aircraft arrived at Auckland shortly after 6:00 with a stopover in Vancouver, Canada.
In New Zealand most Germans are currently stuck abroad – more than 12. 000 according to the German embassy in Wellington because of the corona crisis for the Regi return program strictly. There will be further evacuation flights in the coming days from Auckland and Christchurch . Lufthansa Lufthansa claims to be involved in this with ten wide-bodied aircraft.
The Federal Foreign Office had started the return campaign from New Zealand on Saturday a week ago. After a first flight, all other planned flights were initially stopped. The government in Wellington then announced on Thursday that it would allow other governments to fly out of the beach. New Zealand has strict exit restrictions due to the spread of the corona virus. (dpa)
Poland's government coalition argues over presidential election
In Poland the government coalition argues over a postponement of the 10. May presidential election . The nationalist PiS party sticks to the date and suggests that the vote be sent via Postal vote should be made. The smaller coalition partner Accord, on the other hand, pleads for a two-year postponement because of the Corona crisis . Poland's President Andrzej Duda tells the Catholic daily “Nasz Dziennik” that the election should take place if the necessary security is ensured. “A postal vote would be new in Poland, but the situation is exceptional,” he adds. (Reuters)
Coronavirus numbers in Spain are stabilizing
In Spain the numbers of the Corona crisis continue to stabilize three weeks after the strict ban on going out. The growth rate of new infections decreased again until Saturday afternoon and was less than six percent. A total of around 7000 new infections detected, the total number was more than 124. 700, as the Ministry of Health announced.
At the same time, the official information according to almost 4000 on Covid – 19 sick patients discharged as recovered within one day . So there are already more than 34. 000 Those affected are healthy again . Spain is one of the countries most affected by the crisis worldwide.
The number of Deaths decreased . Nevertheless within 24 hours for the eighth time in a row more than 800 dead recorded. The total number was around 11. 700 . Those were 809 more than on Friday. The regions of Madrid and Catalonia are still particularly affected.
After talking to health experts and party leaders, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wanted to decide whether the alarm condition including strict exit restrictions should be repeated until 26. April is extended. Actually, the measures should only be taken until 11. April apply. (dpa)
Attention rabbit, please distance : Im Kaufland in Munich-Neuperlach are in the basement in front of the meat, fish and cheese counter pallets with Chocolate Easter bunnies . This is to ensure a sufficient distance between customers and employees – and in addition, to inform customers about Easter.
Kristalina Georgiev fears bad recession + domestic violence in cities is increasing + Trump recommends citizens to wear masks + The news blog. According to the IMF, the coronavirus pandemic is plunging the world into a recession that will be "much worse" than the global financial crisis a decade ago.
According to Kretschmer, tracking apps will soon become part of everyday life
Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) assumes that a corona tracking app will soon become part of everyday life . “We will all use such apps in the foreseeable future, and will do so voluntarily,” he told the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday). “In this way, we can reduce the restrictions that we need until vaccines and medications are available.”
The acceptance for such an app will become there is if it is not prescribed by the state, but the possibility is simply there technically. “We saw this with the health card: When the state wanted to save health data on it, the outcry from data protectionists was great. A short time later there was a big run on corresponding applications on Google and Facebook, ”said Kretschmer. (epd)
the Hospitals of the city are currently lacking, above all, staff and respiratory equipment , procurement is a race against time. “In the modern history of our city it is almost unimaginable – but I believe that if we get the help we need, we can do it.”
The US state New York , in which the metropolis of the same name is located, is considered to be one of the centers of the corona pandemic in the USA , also because there is currently tested significantly more than in other states. More than 100. 000 People in New York have already been infected with the virus , Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Around half of these cases are reported from the state's largest city, the metropolis of the same name, New York. (dpa)
We have a tough fight ahead. New York City needs a staggering amount of equipment and personnel to meet this crisis and save every life we can. 15, 000 more ventilators 45, 000 more medical personnel 65, 000 more hospital beds We believe we can do it – IF we get the help we need.
Bavaria admitted ten French patients
Bavaria wants ten seriously ill Covid in the corona crisis – 19 – Admit patients from the French capital Paris to treatment. This was announced by Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Saturday on Twitter. He had promised support to the French ambassador. “Friends help in an emergency,” wrote Söder. “Europe must stand together.” Since last Sunday, Bavaria has already taken in ten Corona patients from Italy for medical care. (Reuters)