bayer-relies-on-existing-malaria-medication

Bayer hopes for existing malaria medication

In the fight against the coronavirus The German pharmaceutical company Bayer relies on its malaria drug Resochin , which it had developed decades ago: The group had a total of 600 . 000 Deliver tablets containing the active ingredient chloroquine to Germany and store them there safely , as reported by the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday. Bayer now produces the drug “ exclusively for the common good ” and passes it on to governments “free of charge in the crisis”, said the Bayer CEO Werner Baumann of the newspaper.

Baumann said to the broadcaster n-tv on Saturday: “ Existing drugs are the greatest hope . ” Medicines that still had to be developed would not be available in time and in sufficient quantities.

Resochin, on the other hand, was immediately available. “And we will do everything possible to manufacture this medication in sufficient quantities if it should actually be effective,” said Baumann in n -tv.

Resochin is the Bayer trade name for the active ingredient chloroquine . That already in the 20 er years developed drug for malaria prophylaxis has been under discussion for a few weeks after tests on cell cultures showed an inhibition of the multiplication of the novel coronavirus, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 can trigger. (AFP)