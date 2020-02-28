bayer-leverkusen-meets-glasgow-rangers,-vfl-wolfsburg-meets-donetsk

Scottish mood for Bayer Leverkusen, uncomfortable away trip for VfL Wolfsburg and a duel with several question marks for Eintracht Frankfurt: The Bundesliga soccer clubs caught releasable but uncomfortable opponents for the round of 16 of the Europa League. Leverkusen and Wolfsburg had confidently reached the next round on Thursday evening.

With the Scottish top club Glasgow Rangers, which had regained strength, Bayer Leverkusen received the most attractive ticket for the duels on 12. and 19. March. VfL Wolfsburg has to travel to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. Eintracht Frankfurt will face FC Basel in the next round against FC Basel in the case of the round of 16 in the evening at Red Bull Salzburg.

The round of 16 at a glance

Glasgow Rangers – Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg – Shakhtar Donetsk

Frankfurt / Salzburg – FC Basel

Istanbul Basaksehir – FC Copenhagen

Olympiakos Piraeus – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Inter Milan – Getafe FC

Sevilla FC – AS Roma

Linzer ASK – Manchester United

Top clubs such as Inter Milan, Manchester United or AS Roma were spared as opponents to the Bundesliga trio of Losfee Dietmar Hamann at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The first possible German European Cup duel in three years, when Schalke 04 and Borussia Mönchengladbach met in the round of 16 of the Europa League, did not take place.

Leverkusen played 1998 in the second round of the then UEFA Cup against the Rangers and left after a 1: 2 at home and one 1: 1 in Ibrox Park. In Glasgow – but in Hampden Park – Bayer 2002 lost the Champions League final of the year 2002 against Real Madrid with 1: 2. Wolfsburg still has fresh memories of Ukraine. In the group phase there was a 1-0 at PFK Olexandrija in autumn 2019. Now it goes to the second leg on 19. March east again.

For Eintracht Frankfurt there is another question mark behind the round of 16 at FC Basel in addition to the second round game at RB Salzburg postponed due to the hurricane warning. The Swiss government recently had a ban on all events with more than 1000 viewers due to the new corona virus until 15. Adopted in March. The game in St. Jakob-Park is, however, a return match for the 19. Scheduled for March. (AP)