Bavaria extends exit restrictions until April 19
“We need all measures undiminished”
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert spoke about the current situation in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. The infection numbers are still too high to relax initial restrictions. “We need all measures undiminished,” said Seibert, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government.
On Wednesday there will be a conference call by Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Prime Ministers of the federal states, in which about Possible expansion of the measures from April 6 is discussed. The Federal Government had assumed that Bavaria is based on what Austria decides due to its geographical proximity. Therefore, the government is not surprised that Bavaria is already exiting the exit restrictions by 19. April has extended, said Seibert.
Bavaria extends exit restrictions
Bavaria extends exit restrictions by 19. April. Prime Minister Markus Söder announced on Monday. The restrictions apply since 14. March. Söder emphasized that he had consciously campaigned for an extension of the measures and not for any further tightening.
This means that Bavarian citizens are only allowed to visit the doctor for reasons, such as , commute to work or Urgent purchases leave the place of residence. So far, the were restrictions until the coming Friday limited.
Austria decides to wear protective masks
Austria is tightening the measures to contain the virus. From Wednesday , all supermarket chains will distribute protective masks at the entrance , which must then be worn, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. In the medium term, this mouth and nose protection raid should be worn wherever people go by. (Reuters)
BAP honors “heroes” of the corona crisis
BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken honors the “heroes of everyday life” in the corona crisis with a song. “It is a deep bow to all those who are now saving our asses “, said the Kölsch rocker of the German Press Agency.
The song ” Huh the glasses, huh the cup “
, can now be accessed on various Internet platforms. “We plan to replace this video in the coming weeks with one that recognizes the many heroes of our daily crises,” said Niedecken. “So we like to send us photos of these people in landscape format from everywhere. In our final video, we would like to give a face to as many as possible, who often accompany us to the point of exhaustion through this difficult time. ”
Niedecken actually wanted to take his ship tour on Monday 69. To celebrate birthday. But instead of having himself given presents, he would now like to send a small thank you to others. He wrote the song a year ago. “The idea was to celebrate all those people who sometimes keep our society poorly paid or even unpaid volunteering.” The song was to be released on a new album in autumn. But now the song had received an unprecedented topicality through the corona pandemic, and that is why he had published it in advance.
“It applies, everyone Join forces to win the fight against the new virus, ”said Niedecken. “What we can contribute as BAP is our music. Hoping that it will reach everyday heroes and give them strength. ”
Photos / videos can be found at https://contest.universal-music.de/huh-die-jlaeser-huh-die-tasse/ uploaded become. (dpa)
British government advisor Cummings in isolation
Also the controversial British government advisor Dominic Cummings may have been infected with the corona virus. He suffered from corresponding symptoms and had self-isolated , British media reported on Monday in London. A government spokeswoman did not want to comment on the request of the German Press Agency. The campaign strategist Cummings is considered an unpredictable string puller, which significantly shapes the politics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It had already become known that Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock were infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus had. At the beginning of March, Johnson boasted that he had people in a hospital, including Covid – 19 – patient shaking hands. He would continue to do that, he said at the time. (dpa)
Again more than 800 Dead in Spain
Im hard from the coronavirus pandemic affected Spain are within 24 hours 812 new casualties have been counted. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Madrid on Monday. This means that for the third day in a row more than 800 to mourn the dead. The number of documents recorded was more than 85 000 – Well 6000 more than the previous day. (dpa)
“Virtual Hospital” started
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet gave the starting signal for the “Virtual Hospital” in Aachen. For the treatment of coronavirus patients, smaller hospitals across the country should have the expertise of the University Hospitals of Aachen and Münster .
The nationwide around 200 From Monday onwards, primary and standard care hospitals should benefit from the expertise of university clinics in the treatment of coronavirus patients through the use of tele-intensive medicine. All in all 30 Additional doctors should be available day and night for the hospitals.
In the case of serious illnesses, the treatment level in every hospital in the country should be that of a maximum provider the NRW Ministry of Health had justified the step. By using the knowledge in the university hospitals in Aachen and Münster, the number of intensive care beds with appropriate medical expertise could be increased. (dpa)
175. 000 stranded Germans back home
Of the approximately 200. 000 stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis Germans are 175. 000 back home. “Those who are still abroad, please continue to be patient,” wrote Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter on Monday.
He had started a return campaign two weeks ago to work with tour operators and the Lufthansa to bring German travelers back from countries from which there are no longer regular flights. The Federal Foreign Office has chartered planes for this purpose, which meanwhile 145 special flights . “The staff of the Federal Foreign Office work around the clock – it's our turn!”, Wrote Maas.
We are happy with the 175 . 000 who are back home. We ask those who are still abroad to be patient. The staff at @AuswaertigesAmt work around the clock – it's our turn! #Corona crisis
– Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 on Twitter (@heikomaas) https://twitter.com/HeikoMaas/status/1244547542702075905
Spanish “hibernation” postponed
In Spain there is the drastic and controversial tightening of Curfew to combat the coronavirus pandemic only fully in effect on Tuesday . On Monday, the people and companies concerned should do “the last essential work” to stop activities, according to the decree published in the Official Journal on Monday night. The “hibernation”, as the finance minister and spokeswoman for the left-wing government María Jesús Montero put it, was originally supposed to begin on Monday.
According to the order, which, according to Montero, is unique worldwide, all workers, who are active in non-essential sectors, stay at home until April 9th . The construction sector and large parts of industry are particularly affected. The employees concerned should continue to receive their salary and make up for the hours not worked at a later date. So far, all citizens who could not work in their home office were allowed to drive to work. The tightening of the ban on going out has been sharply criticized by many entrepreneurs and regional presidents. (dpa)
Bayer wants to help with virus diagnosis
Bayer wants to help at several locations in Germany via 40 Devices for virus diagnosis from his own research provide. So that the Covid – 19 – Analysis capacity nationwide increased by several thousand tests a day, said the pharmaceutical and agrochemical company. Specially trained specialists from Bayer are also to be made available. In Berlin alone, this could up to 1000 additional tests can be made. In the past few days there had been more than 140 Employees voluntarily reported for work in the new test laboratory. “If more tests are carried out, fewer infections remain undetected,” said Head of Research and Development at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Jörg Möller. “It helps to slow the outbreak.” (with Reuters)
Economy fear economic downturn
According to the economy, the German economy is likely to be due to of the corona virus does not collapse as strongly as in the financial crisis year 2009. The economists and government advisors say for 2020 but a strong recession ahead . A strong downward vortex is unavoidable, especially in the first half of the year, the Expert Council said on Monday.
The experts play through three variants . In the baseline scenario – and currently the most likely case – the economy shrinks by 2.8 percent and will rise by 3.7 percent next year. In the worst case, the gross domestic product would shrink by 4.5 percent this year and 2021 grow very slowly by 1.0 percent. The recovery would then have a long “U”.
According to the three economies, this could happen if the health policy measures continue beyond the summer and the economy only 2021 recovered again. The government would then have to put together new aid packages . “The policy measures taken may then not be enough to prevent profound damage to the economic structure.”
Worsening financing conditions and a consolidated uncertainty could also slow down investments and lead to consumer reluctance to buy. In another risk scenario, large-scale production shutdowns and longer-term health policy measures would result in an economic downturn of 5.4 percent . With a comparatively quick recovery (“V” shape) it could 2021 but go up again with 4.9 percent growth. (Reuters)
“It's not about banning going out”
Burkhard Jung, President of the German Association of Cities, demands a differentiated interpretation of the exit restriction . “For example, we could reopen amusement parks, playgrounds and cinemas so that people can do more again,” says Jung in an interview with “Spiegel”.
He sees no contradiction to the regulations that the federal government has made. “It depends on how you interpret it. It is not specifically an exit restriction, the Chancellor speaks of a contact block It is not a question of forbidding people to go out, but of being close to one another to protect the community, “says Jung.
The City President has understanding for the assessment of the Chancellery, the restrictions before 20. April not to loosen up. “However, we also need answers to questions in the population about the duration of the measures and a gradual return to normality ,” says Jung .
Big gesture in Italian hospital
The situation in Italian hospitals are critical. What medical staff do is not high enough to be recognized. The patients saw it that way. 925 Italians are according to the UN representative Mohamad Safa in the past 24 hours have been cured.
MS Artania: First German passengers back
The first passengers of the German Cruise ships MS Artania are back in Germany. According to the suspected coronavirus of 46 people in front of the ship Australia, the return campaign of hundreds of passengers had started on Sunday. The first landed with airplanes on Monday morning in Frankfurt am Main . Previously, nine people were on board the ship with a total of 832 Passengers a Covid – 19 – infection has been confirmed. Those affected are being treated in hospitals in Perth.
Three of the sick are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said the Health Minister of the State of Western Australia Roger Cook communicated. A “crisis point” was reached on the ship when numerous passengers complained about coronavirus symptoms on Friday . The German cruise ship has been in Freemantle, south of Perth, since Thursday. Most of the passengers are German. There are more than 230 crew members.
All who were not tested positive and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to fly home, according to the Bonn tour operator Phoenix. In the four chartered machines there should also be 40 German vacationers stranded due to the coronavirus crisis are brought to Frankfurt. How many passengers were actually allowed to go home is not known.
“We are waiting for the test results,” said the managing director of the tour operator , Benjamin Krumpen. Overall, for the campaign with 860 People were calculated – in addition to ship travelers, crew members and the stranded vacationers. Tested positive and people with discomfort should remain in quarantine in Australia on instructions from the authorities . (with dpa)
In Israel there are exit restrictions in the corona crisis, tens of thousands are in quarantine. A sketch by Loriot in the Hebrew version will cheer you up.
Johnson: “We'll make it together”
The one on Covid – 19 sick British Prime Minister Boris Johnson logs out via Twitter with a video 10 Downing Street. He calls to stick together in the corona crisis .
“We will do it, we will do it together” , says Johnson. “The corona crisis has already proven one thing: there is actually something like a society .”
The “Guardian” notes that Johnson's reference to the existence of a society is in contrast to a statement made by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from 1987, which emphasized individuality. “There is no such thing as a society,” said Thatcher at the time.
Johnson did not mention Thatcher by name, but his remark would “Frown” trigger, writes the “Guardian”.
Thanks to everyone who has been staying at home. By delaying the spread of the disease we can reduce the pressure on our NHS, and that's how we hope to save many thousand lives. #StayHomeSaveLives
– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives on Twitter (@borisjohnson) https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1244339182690066433
Easyjet stops flight operations
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British airline Easyjet has had its entire fleet with them since Monday 300 machines on the ground . The airline had previously severely restricted its air traffic due to border closures and travel restrictions. According to its own statements, Easyjet continued until Sunday via 650 return flights and brought more than 45 000 customers home. “We will continue to work with government agencies to conduct additional return flights as needed,” the company said.
In order to keep the impact on the balance sheet as low as possible, costs would be reduced. A holiday arrangement for cabin crew has been made with the union, which will apply for two months from April 1. During the time the crew received 80 percent of their average wages. When the commercial flights can be resumed is not yet foreseeable .
Entry restrictions from countries around the world and falling demand are driving airlines to drastically reduce flight operations . For example, Lufthansa has reduced its flight operations to less than five percent because of the corona crisis, according to Group CEO Carsten Spohr. About 700 of the round 760 Lufthansa aircraft are on the ground and 31. 000 Employees of the Lufthansa core brand work short-time until the end of August. (with dpa, Reuters)
“Currently still have intensive capacities”
The medical union Marburger Bund sees Germany in the coronavirus crisis still clearly away from conditions like in Italy or Spain . “At the moment we still have intensive capacities and also plenty of capacities on the normal wards,” said chairwoman Susanne Johna to SWR2. However, if the numbers continue to rise unabated, the capacities in Germany will be exhausted at some point.
Johna currently sees problems mainly in protective clothing. “We have seen this problem of tight protective clothing and tight breathing masks that have been coming to us for four weeks now.” They had relied on the fact that they were being supplied with plenty. “Unfortunately, this has not yet happened. There were a lot of drops on the hot stone. ”The only solution was that the protective clothing was produced in Germany . (dpa)
Chief of the Washington Institute reports breakthrough at home
Robert Satloff , author and head of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), used the time at home with his three sons to build an impressive marble run through the house. After four days, he now announces “a historic breakthrough”.
I am breaking my usual all-business twitter to report this historic breakthrough by my 3 sons: After 4 days, a thousand attempts, a lot of swearing and a few scotches (by me), we did it! Not since Wilbur & Orville have brothers (with a little help from dad) had such a success!
– Robert satloff on twitter (@robsatloff) https://twitter.com/robsatloff/status/1244075864469504000
Lauterbach: Central breathing masks
The SPD politician and medical doctor Karl Lauterbach calls for a rethink in the production of respiratory masks. If it is up to him, the federal government should control production centrally, through a federal agency that commissions companies in Germany. In his view, enough respiratory masks could be produced in a few months, without being dependent on deliveries from abroad .
Currently, the increased need for respiratory masks is leading to drastic price increases. For example, the purchase value for high-quality FFP2 respirators is within a few days at 3. 000 percent of 45 Cent on 13, 52 Euro per piece increased , NDR, WDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung” report now based on joint research.
“It's wild west. Everyone is now trying to enrich themselves to take advantage of the hardship of the hospitals, “said Olaf Berse, Managing Director of Clinicpartner, a nationwide purchasing association for hospitals, old people's and nursing homes.
The Federal Ministry of Health had therefore announced that it would purchase protective clothing at fixed prices . In doing so, she responded to criticism from the medical industry about lack of coordination. It remains to be seen how she reacts to Lauterbach's suggestion.
Twitter deletes Bolsonaro messages
The Internet service Twitter has temporarily deleted two messages from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in which the head of state had questioned the sense of isolation measures in the fight against the coronavirus . The embassies had violated the rules in force on Twitter, the US company said on Sunday. Such messages would be deleted, which would contradict the information of the health authorities about the pandemic and could increase the risk of a spread of the virus.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly denounced a “hysteria” about the virus and that of the Pathogen triggered lung disease Covid – 19 referred to as “little flu” . The right-wing radical head of state also warned of damage to the Brazilian economy through the anti-corona measures of regional and local authorities and advocated a quick return to normalcy in public life.
Cúpula extraordinária do G – 20, declaração sobre o COVID – 19: 1- Proteger vidas, trabalho diário exposto em nossa timeline; 2- Salvaguardar os empregos; 3- Restaurar a confiança; 4- Minimizar interrupções no comércio …
– Jair M. Bolsonaro on Twitter (@jairbolsonaro) https://twitter.com/jairbolsonaro/status/1244349222016729089
According to the official figures in Brazil there were around 3900 Corona infections. 114 Deaths from the pandemic were counted in the most populous country in Latin America. (AFP)
Many SMEs threatened with bankruptcy
More than one in ten medium-sized companies is after DIHK claims threatened by bankruptcy due to the coronavirus crisis. “Not only is the absolute number of feared bankruptcies worrying, but the rapid increase in concrete insolvency worries within less than three weeks” Eric Schweitzer, President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), told Reuters on Monday. “It is all the more important to quickly close the gaps that still exist in the overall Corona package,” he added, referring to the aid from the German government.
The insolvency concerns particularly affect medium-sized companies, said Schweitzer with reference to an as yet unpublished special evaluation of a DIHK survey under 15. 000 Companies. In the travel and hospitality industry even reported 40 Percent of the predominantly medium-sized businesses, acute risk of bankruptcy.
“ The emergency aid program must now be in place “, said Schweitzer. A quick decision and an unbureaucratic procedure are necessary. The DIHK president warned of a credit crunch. The experiences of medium-sized companies from crisis talks with their bank are sobering. “My fear is that despite the 80 or 90 Percentage guarantee by the state Many companies fall due to the crisis due to the so-called bank check. ”
Because in the event of a shutdown with a complete loss of sales, there is no creditworthiness according to a conventional check – “and that applies even if the company is actually sound is “. “The previous relief provided by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) with regard to creditworthiness requirements and liquidity checks is not sufficient, especially for companies particularly affected by the crisis.” The DIHK had previously requested the federal government to take over all of the credit risks . The DIHK had already warned last week that four out of five German companies due to the coronavirus crisis 2020 expected a decline in sales. (Reuters)
Lindner: Distressed companies should receive tax refunds
FDP boss Christian Lindner calls for improvements in government aid for companies to deal with the corona Crisis. He fears that the aid now granted is not targeted enough, is not being granted quickly enough and is still too bureaucratic, says Lindner on ARD. Therefore, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) should enable companies of all sizes to apply for a drop in sales to have taxes paid reimbursed. You can then bill exactly later. That would be even more accurate than a grant, but above all it would be faster. “I believe that we now need to maintain jobs and economic activity in the area.” (Reuters)