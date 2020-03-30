bavaria-extends-exit-restrictions-until-april-19

BAP honors “heroes” of the corona crisis

BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken honors the “heroes of everyday life” in the corona crisis with a song. “It is a deep bow to all those who are now saving our asses “, said the Kölsch rocker of the German Press Agency.

The song ” Huh the glasses, huh the cup “

, can now be accessed on various Internet platforms. “We plan to replace this video in the coming weeks with one that recognizes the many heroes of our daily crises,” said Niedecken. “So we like to send us photos of these people in landscape format from everywhere. In our final video, we would like to give a face to as many as possible, who often accompany us to the point of exhaustion through this difficult time. ”

Niedecken actually wanted to take his ship tour on Monday 69. To celebrate birthday. But instead of having himself given presents, he would now like to send a small thank you to others. He wrote the song a year ago. “The idea was to celebrate all those people who sometimes keep our society poorly paid or even unpaid volunteering.” The song was to be released on a new album in autumn. But now the song had received an unprecedented topicality through the corona pandemic, and that is why he had published it in advance.

“It applies, everyone Join forces to win the fight against the new virus, ”said Niedecken. “What we can contribute as BAP is our music. Hoping that it will reach everyday heroes and give them strength. ”

Photos / videos can be found at https://contest.universal-music.de/huh-die-jlaeser-huh-die-tasse/ uploaded become. (dpa)

