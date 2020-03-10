bavaria-cancels-operas,-concerts-and-theater-performances

Bavaria: No events on 1000 Visitors allowed

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder presents the Corona plan for in Munich Bavaria before: Events over 1000 Visitors are therefore no longer admitted. For events between 500 and 1000 there should be a consulting hotline, can ask the organizer. “In case of doubt, please cancel.”

At all events under 500 Guests should decide for themselves whether it is necessary and sensible to hold them.

Opera, theater and concert performances by state institutions in Bavaria are canceled . All of this applies temporarily until the end of the Bavarian Easter holidays.

The start of the semester at the art colleges and that for applied science will be postponed to 20. April, when the other universities start the semester.

At schools it stays with the previous regulations – a general closure is not indicated. “We want public order to be maintained,” said Söder.

For the upcoming local elections in Bavaria, he recommends postal voting.

Söder asks for understanding: This is all precautionary, the events should be slowed down. The strategy in Germany must be: Start earlier against the spread of the virus than Italy – in the hope that it will slow you down. “The primacy of security applies.”

