Science
Bavaria cancels operas, concerts and theater performances
Bavaria: No events on 1000 Visitors allowed
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder presents the Corona plan for in Munich Bavaria before: Events over 1000 Visitors are therefore no longer admitted. For events between 500 and 1000 there should be a consulting hotline, can ask the organizer. “In case of doubt, please cancel.”
At all events under 500 Guests should decide for themselves whether it is necessary and sensible to hold them.
Opera, theater and concert performances by state institutions in Bavaria are canceled . All of this applies temporarily until the end of the Bavarian Easter holidays.
The start of the semester at the art colleges and that for applied science will be postponed to 20. April, when the other universities start the semester.
At schools it stays with the previous regulations – a general closure is not indicated. “We want public order to be maintained,” said Söder.
For the upcoming local elections in Bavaria, he recommends postal voting.
Söder asks for understanding: This is all precautionary, the events should be slowed down. The strategy in Germany must be: Start earlier against the spread of the virus than Italy – in the hope that it will slow you down. “The primacy of security applies.”
Poland controls bus travelers from Germany
Polish officials at the Jedrzychowice (Hennersdorf) border point on the A4 near Görlitz until midnight 22 buses with a total of 73 controlled travelers coming from Germany. According to a news agency PAP, a spokesman for the border guards said Tuesday that no symptoms were found in anyone, which suggested a suspected coronavirus infection.
In order to prevent the spread of the corona virus, Poland has been monitoring the temperature of drivers and passengers of coaches and minibuses at four border points with Germany since Monday eight people. According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, controls on Tuesday are to be extended to all border crossings to Germany and the Czech Republic. (dpa)
Xi: Epidemic in Hubei “essentially contained”
While the novel corona virus is spreading further in Europe, China claims to have achieved a turning point in the fight against the epidemic. In her previous Hubei epicenter, the epidemic was “essentially contained,” said Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday at one visit to Wuhan . The authorities eased the restrictions that had been in place since the quarantine was imposed on Hubei a month and a half ago give “initial success” in the stabilization of the situation in the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan. This has turned the tide in the fight against the epidemic. (AFP)
Literature Festival Lit.Cologne canceled
The literature festival Lit.Cologne is due to the spread of the Coronavirus has been canceled. This was shared by the festival management on Tuesday in Cologne. (dpa)
EU Council of Ministers on the coronavirus consequences fails
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the EU Council of Ministers has its next session on trade issues canceled. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Croatian EU Presidency in Brussels on Tuesday of the German Press Agency.
The meeting on Thursday should include the effects of the Covid outbreak – 19 on the global supply chains and trade flows go. It was initially unclear whether there would be a replacement date. (dpa)
Ryanair cancels all flights to Italy
Irish airline Ryanair will set all Italy by April 8th -Flight out. This is reported by the AFP news agency. Easyjet and British Airways have also restricted their flights so far.
In Germany, Lufthansa has announced up to 50 to cancel percent of their flights. In the event of a flight cancellation, passengers receive a refund or can rebook free of charge. Flights to China, Iran and Israel have been completely canceled. A spokesman for Lufthansa said that there are currently still individual connections to northern Italy.
Spanish Parliament paused
According to the newspaper “El Pais”, the Spanish Parliament will be closed for at least one week. The coronavirus was diagnosed in a member of parliament.
“We need dialogue”
The Bremen Senator for Economic Affairs, Kristina Vogt (left), after the Corona crisis summit with Economics Minister Altmaier, stressed the importance of cooperation in dealing with the crisis economically. “We assume that we will master this type of crisis well, also in close cooperation with the federal government.”
Measures planned for the German economy
In the federal and state governments, it was agreed that German companies would not be abandoned in this situation, said the Minister for Economic Affairs.
Effects for companies could arise from loss of demand in the service sector and interrupted supply chains. “We don't want any company to go bankrupt because of the corona crisis,” says Altmaier.
Altmaier after the crisis summit: “The situation is serious”
The Economics Minister Peter Altmaier speaks of significant effects on the economy, Hotel and restaurant trades in particular, as well as trade fair organizers, are already affected.
Attention travelers to Italy
The Robert Koch Institute has declared Italy a risk area.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder on the Corona Virus
“We have to prevent situations similar to those in Italy, where all public life comes to a standstill.”
Schleswig-Holstein cancels major events
Schleswig-Holstein's state government will Events with more than 1000 Ban people because of the new corona virus. The cabinet decided on Tuesday on the proposal of Health Minister Heiner Garg (FDP), said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the German Press Agency. The decree was due to be launched on Tuesday. (dpa)
Revierderby Dortmund – Schalke without spectators
Also the district derby in the Bundesliga between Borussia Dortmund and the FC Schalke 04 this Saturday should take place without a spectator. The the city of Dortmund decided on Tuesday due to the effects of the corona virus .
Previously it was announced that the catch-up derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. FC Köln on Wednesday may only take place in camera.
It is expected that the complete 26. Matchday in the Bundesliga without spectators. Dortmund's Champions League game on Wednesday (21. 00 o'clock at Paris Saint-Germain also takes place before empty ranks instead of. (dpa)
Air traffic severely restricted
The corona virus has an increasing impact on air traffic. Denmark has now announced the air traffic from the so-called red zones – these include Iran, large parts of northern Italy as well as areas in Austria, China and South Korea. The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday in Copenhagen.
In Germany the Lufthansa announced in the next few weeks up to 50 percent cancel their flights. In the event of a flight cancellation, passengers receive a refund or can rebook free of charge. Flights to China, Iran and Israel have been completely canceled. To Northern Italy there are currently still individual connections, said a spokesman for Lufthansa.
As the “Guardian” reports Ryanair, British Airways and Easyjet have also drastically restricted their flights to Northern Italy. (with dpa)
Vacation packages are cheap at the moment. But what about the virus? Many tour operators come to meet their customers. Insurance companies rarely help.
Daily mirror | Heike Jahberg
All EU countries now have cases of coronavirus infections. This is reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Numerous artists cancel concerts
Because of the corona virus, numerous artists have canceled concerts and tours. The US singer Richard Marx canceled his concerts in Europe on 17. 3. he would have played in Berlin. Madonna canceled her concerts in Paris, Pearl Jam postponed her North America tour.
The concerns about the spread of the coronavirus also have Oberammergau reached: There the preparations for the on 16. May planned premiere of the Passion Play only performed every ten years. The Bavarian government has announced that events with more than 1000 to prohibit guests. If the period was extended, it would also affect the Passion Play.
A possible scenario could be to postpone the premiere . “These are options that are now being considered,” spokesman Frederik Mayet said. Until October 4th there are 100 performances planned, almost half a million Guests from all over the world are expected. (with dpa)
Austria is now imposing an entry stop for people from Italy. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says: “The primary goal is to prevent exchanges and thus introduce them into our society.” There is said to be an exception for people with a medical certificate. Austrians returning from Italy are said to be in quarantine.
In addition, courses at universities will start at the latest Monday temporarily suspended.
Serbia also prohibits entry from Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, Iran and some Chinese provinces. The government has not announced how long the provisional ban should apply.
Two cities during the 1918 Flu epidemic: Philadelphia allows public events, a big parade, schools remain open; No social distancing measures. St. Louis does the opposite: the result👇We have to be St. Louis! #FlattenTheCurve
– Claus von Wagner on Twitter (@clausvonwagner) https://twitter.com/clausvonwagner/status/25603880
We should not give the children grandma and grandpa until September or October, but instead buy for grandma and grandpa … If you don't take it seriously, you have to assume that 20 – 25% of these people will die, “says virologist @c_drosten @welt
– Solveig zilly on twitter (@solveigzilly) https://twitter.com/SolveigZilly/status/1237307595901239297