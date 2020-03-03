World

Bätzing new chairman of the episcopal conference

bcc March 3, 2020
batzing-new-chairman-of-the-episcopal-conference

The Limburg bishop Georg Bätzing is the new chairman of the Catholic German Bishops' Conference . Bätzing won the election at the spring bishops' assembly in Mainz on Tuesday. This makes the 58 year old successor to the Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who, among other things, no longer stood for election due to age.

With the election Bätzings put the bishops on continuity in their rather liberal course. The theologian who has been at the head of the Limburg bishopric since 2016, among other things, emphatically supported the so-called synodal path with which the Catholic Church in Germany wants to deal with its abuse scandal.

Conservative bishops around the Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki criticize this forum sharply. Baetzing also advocated rethinking mandatory celibacy for priests. ( AFP )

