Barium carbonate Market booming at a CAGR of +7% With Top Most Vendors Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co., Ltd, Hubei Jingshan Chutiam Barium Salt Corporation Limited, are Solvay, Chemical Products Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
Barium carbonate, also names as witherite, is a white, odorless and heavy salt. It is a chemical compound used in, bricks, ceramic glazes, rat poison, and cement. It is usually used as a flux in ceramics, as a component in specialty glass and fine glassware, in the conduct of salt brines, etc. It is having this chemical formula BaCO3. It is decomposed in acid and insoluble in methanol. It is used in the glass manufacturing industry as it intensifies the refractive index and it gives a gentle sheen or soft glow of the glass. Specialty glass made by using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions.
It is also used in manufacture bricks, clays, hard ferrite magnets, photographic paper coatings, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulfate from salt brines before they are providing for into electrolytic cells.
The global barium carbonate market has grown at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2028.
The Top Key Players of Barium Carbonate Market
- Chemical Products Corporation
- Solvay
- Sakai Chemical Industry Co
- Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co.
- Guizhou Red Star Development Co., Ltd.
- Hubei Jingshan Chutiam Barium Salt Corporation Limited
- Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co
- Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd
The report further delivers an inclusive insight into the industry including its market segment by region, end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market viewpoint.
Market Segmentation by form
- Granular
- Powder
- Ultra-fine
Market Segmentation by Type
- (2N) 99% Barium Carbonate
- (3N) 99.9% Barium Carbonate
- (4N) 99.99% Barium Carbonate
- (5N) 99.999% Barium Carbonate
Market Segmentation by Application
- Ceramic Glass
- Tiles
- Bricks and Clay
- Barium Ferrite
- Others
Market Segmentation by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle-East & Africa
- Asia-Pacific
The data that was gathered was squared and approved by the subject matter experts. The end-users will determine this report for a better understanding of the Barium Carbonate market inside and out. The major goal of this report is to help the user to distinguish the Barium Carbonate market as far as its definition, division, market potential, compelling patterns, and the difficulties that the market is facing.
The report gyrates around the challenges that are being confronted and gives the arrangements and the procedures that have been instigated to overcome the issues. Thoughtful examines and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.
Features of Barium Carbonate Market research report:
- A descriptive view of the industry framework
- Offers evaluation from global customers
- Different approaches for discovering the market opportunities
- All-inclusive snapshot of the global competitive landscape
- Market segmentation across the globe
- Fragmentation of global Barium Carbonate market over the global regions
- Detailed analysis of global key players, vendors, and traders
- Enlightening data for strategic planning of businesses
- Risk evaluation method
- Prerequisite of global Barium Carbonate market
- Forecast the futuristic developments and forthcoming competitors
