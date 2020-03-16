banks-in-berlin-close-a-number-of-branches

Shaking hands in the branches of the Berliner Sparkasse has been taboo since the beginning of the month. Operators point out that the bank advisor does not use the handshake due to Corona. But now, given the prevalence of the virus in the city, branches have to close. At Berliner Sparkasse, a good two thirds of the branches will remain closed from this Tuesday – for the time being until 19. April.

This was a precaution, which the institute had agreed upon in consultation with the Senate, it said in a message on Monday. “The spread of the corona virus can only be slowed down with solidarity and decisive measures,” the institute writes. And that includes the closure of bank branches.

After all 29 The Sparkasse wants to keep branches open across the entire city but open to its customers. The addresses can be found under this link. ATMs will continue to be refilled at all locations. “The elementary basic supply of Berliners with cash is guaranteed across the board,” assures the Sparkasse.

It's about fewer physical contacts

It is not the only financial institution that has decided to take this drastic step. Hypovereinsbank also plans to close a third of its branches by Tuesday evening. From (nationwide 337 branches should not 101 open for the time being. The institute writes that these “reduced physical contacts” are intended to protect customers and employees. In addition, a third of the branch employees could be sent to the home office in this way. From there, they should continue to look after customers – just by email and phone and no longer in person.

Unlike the Sparkasse, which has defined branches open, the Hypovereinsbank wants to alternately open other branches. The teams that do not go to the home office therefore rotate weekly from one location to the next. Customers should be able to use the website to find out which branch is currently open in their area. In branches, which are already very often visited, partitions made of plexiglass should be set up.

Only urgent consultations

However, the institutes advise you to only stop by if there is no other option. “Personal customer service is limited to the absolutely necessary consultations,” writes the Sparkasse. Scheduled consultations that are not absolutely necessary would be postponed. In case of doubt, the securities advice should take place by phone.

If you urgently need to lock your locker in a closed branch, you can make an appointment. In addition, the Sparkasse now wants to focus primarily on corporate customers who are losing orders due to the Corona crisis. In addition to their own contact at the bank, companies can also contact the entrepreneur hotline (030 869 866 68) – for example, if you want to take out a KfW loan.

Deutsche Bank does not want to close any branches

Meanwhile, the large institutions act very differently. According to a spokesman, Deutsche Bank does not want to close any branches for the time being. The institute “closely monitors the development of the situation in all regions in order to protect employees and customers”. However, Commerzbank has decided to close part of its branches for the time being. From 55 branches in Berlin, customers can only visit 14 for the time being.

“We want to contribute prudently and in a planned manner to slow down the infection chains and are also severely affected by the closings of social facilities such as schools and day care centers,” said a Commerzbank spokesman. The main focus was on keeping the large branches open. In addition, the vestibules at the closed locations remained accessible with ATMs.

Berliner Volksbank is currently still checking closures, according to information on your website. For the time being, the branches in the city remained open. “However, depending on the situation, we will have to decide whether we should temporarily close individual locations or temporarily adjust the opening times,” it said. The Volksbank, like the other financial institutions, has already stepped up customer service by telephone. In this way, bank customers would have the possibility of “contactless advice”. However, there may already be waiting times due to the increased number of calls.