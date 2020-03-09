bahn-massively-corrects-earnings-targets-downwards

Deutsche Bahn expects from 2020 to 2022 almost four billion euros less operating profits than planned. This shows the confidential planning of the largest state-owned company, excerpts from which are available. According to the previously controversial key data from DB boss Richard Lutz, which the supervisory board is to advise again in two weeks, the operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) will decrease to 1.3 billion euros this year and next. 2018 the yield was 1, 82 billion euros far higher.

A year ago, the DB top had calculated with a profit almost twice as high. According to the medium-term planning at that time, an EBIT of 2, was 2020 billion euros expected and for 2021 an increase to 2, 73 Billion euro. If you include the planning for 2022 in the invoice, this results in a shortfall of almost four billion euros.

Two years ago, the bar was even higher. At that time Lutz had an operating profit of 2020, 10 billion euros and from 3, 45 billion euros for 2021 promised.

Difficult tasks for Sigrid Nikutta

Already end 2018 however, the former DB CFO had to adjust his profit promises for the next four years by almost three billion euros. At the time, this caused some displeasure, especially among government representatives on the supervisory board. The new profit planning, which for the first time extends over eleven years to 2030, is among the 20 supervisor of the state corporation controversial and has not yet been adopted.

The main focus is on the renovation of the badly battered goods division, which the former head of the Berlin transport company Sigrid Nikutta is supposed to put back on track. At DB Cargo AG, for 2019 according to information from our editorial team, more than 300 million euro loss (EBIT) expected. Already 2018 was Europe's largest freight railway 190 million euros minus, again 100 million euros more than in the previous year. Lutz sets the group figures for 2019 on 26. March before.

The employee bank on the supervisory board of the group and at DB Cargo is pressing for restructuring programs especially for the highly deficient single wagon traffic and also expects concepts from the federal government and transport minister Andreas Scheuer to bring more freight from the road to the rails. The goods division is one of the biggest problems of the clammy state-owned company. In addition, the DB is said to have gotten out of hand with the major Stuttgart project 21 self-finance more than five billion euros, a multiple of the planned amount and ten times the last annual profit in the group.

Arriva sale probably only 2021

A railway spokesman did not want to comment on the confidential figures: “Over the next few years, DB will invest more than ever in the future and quality of rail traffic. That is naturally reflected in lower profit expectations. ”CEO Lutz also regularly emphasizes that profits will be foregone in favor of massive investments in the next few years. Customer satisfaction comes before earnings targets.

The plan figures also show that the DB top only 2021 with the shifted Sale of the British local transport subsidiary Arriva and their more than 50. 000 Expects employees for whom there are no sufficient bids so far. This year, consolidated sales are expected to 45, 5 billion euros are growing, around 1.4 billion euros more than 2018. Only next year will there be a decline in sales to 42, 1 billion euros expected in the group through the separation from Arriva.

Already 2023 but the dent should be dented and the DB sales up to 2025 on 48 billion and until 2030 on 53 billion euros grow. Among other things, the doubling of the number of passengers in long-distance traffic, the planned attractive Germany cycle and the recovery of the freight division should ensure. These target numbers are also far from previous soaring goals. For example, six years ago ex-DB boss Rüdiger Grube wanted to increase DB sales primarily through massive international expansion 70 Double the billion euros. His renovation program “Zukunft Bahn” also sank.

Billions needed for modernization

The new sales and profit targets seem a lot more realistic. Only for 2022 is a higher EBIT of 1.5 billion euros expected, which should then increase continuously. For 2025 2.2, for 2028 then 2.5 and expected for 2030 finally 2.7 billion euros. The strong changes in the budget figures show that the DB balance sheets offer a lot of leeway.

On the one hand, this is due to the almost 700 subsidiaries of the state-owned company in more than 140 countries, on the other hand due to the high sums that are paid every year directly and indirectly flow to tax money in rail transport and to the ex-monopolist, who also manages the federal infrastructure under his corporate roof.

Just for the modernization of the long neglected good 33. 000 comprehensive track network, to which more than 25. 000 bridges and well 5000 train stations should belong to more than 50 billion euros flow from the federal government. More than 30 billion euros the already heavily indebted group should generate itself. How to do this in view of the profit corrections and the depreciation risks is questionable. Especially since the corona virus could cause a drop in sales and earnings at one of the largest transport groups in Europe.