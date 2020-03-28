Baden-Württemberg has the most deaths

In Germany are Saturday morning 53. 340 people infected with the coronavirus. This emerges from a compilation of the daily mirror based on the reports of the districts and independent cities.

Berlin, Hamburg and Munich are the cities with the most infections. The Tirschenreuth district in Bavaria is hardest hit by the epidemic per capita.

You can find all the figures from the cities and districts in a clear map and tables here .

The state with the most corona infections per capita is currently Hamburg. In absolute numbers, Bavaria is around 11. 150 Cases most severely affected. Cases in Berlin and Lower Saxony rose most recently, where the number of cases doubles every five days.

Most corona deaths, 101 has to complain about Baden-Württemberg .

Italy still has the most registered infected people in Europe. Per capita, Switzerland is currently the most affected by the virus in Europe and even worldwide (you can read a background on the situation in Switzerland here).

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States is 104. 837 cases the country in the world with the most detected infections. After Italy, China has the third most infections worldwide.

China is the country with the most healed cases. 75. 099 People survived the infection there. Iran follows with 11. 133 and Italy with 10. 950 People who are healthy again.