ayrton-senna's-traces-remain-forever

Ayrton Senna arrived on 21. March 1960 in São Paulo to the world. 1988, 1990 and 1991 he won the World Championship in Formula 1, in which he took Grand Prix victories until his fatal accident 1994 in Imola 41. This text first appeared on the occasion of his 25. Day of death in May 2019.

May 1st 1994 will be forever burned into the history of Formula 1. It was a beautiful, warm late spring day back then 25 years in Imola – and still a day that does not lose its horror. Because the memories remain: of the fatal accident of Ayrton Senna in the Tamburello curve.

They are memories of the immediate knowledge of the terrible truth and the desperate hope of waiting to be found be wrong. The scraps of thought at the time, a very personal conversation with him – about the fact that he was more afraid of a life with a severe intellectual disability than of death. All of that was buzzing through my head at the time. Even in the evening, when I said goodbye to a friend in the Tamburello curve while the sun was slowly setting.

Today, especially the others, I try all the more to take the beautiful pictures summon. Because Ayrton Senna fascinated not only because of his driving skills, because of his three world titles and 41 race wins, but above all because of his personality and his very special charisma.

Senna was so different from many other top athletes, with his sometimes philosophical thoughts on many things in the world, not only about Formula 1, but also about religion and belief. With his strong emotions, which he never hid, his smile that could bewitch, and sometimes his tears. His goal was “always to do his best every second, to find the limit, to push boundaries”. His victories were the almost logical consequence of it.

Senna was so different from many other top athletes

He was characterized by absolute straightforwardness and a fanatic sense of justice. Coupled with a deep sensitivity, this was a combination of character traits that didn't make it easy for him in Formula 1. “It is worse than defeat to be cheated,” he emphasized again and again – and he fought for it throughout his life.

Just as he had started to fight for his homeland. Always proud to be Brazilian, he was committed to helping children and adolescents from the poorest social classes. No wonder that the Brazilians loved him so much, still worship him today.

His wish is only now being fulfilled. The foundation, which he still laid the foundations for, which bears his name and which is run by his sister Viviane, supports numerous projects in Brazil. There was criticism, however, when Viviane Senna came very close to the right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian election campaign. Since Senna's name had been misused for something that he would never have approved himself, many agreed in Brazil.

In Imola, where one day before Senna the Austrian Roland Ratzenberger was already in qualifying had a fatal accident, the traces of the accident have long disappeared, the Tamburello curve has long been rebuilt. But many other traces have remained. Whereby those left by Ayrton Senna are often even deeper than those of racing driver Senna in Formula 1 – even after 25 years. And it would probably be more important to Senna than all records.