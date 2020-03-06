World
Away game with ex-coach Uwe Krupp in Cologne now live
6.3. 2020, 19. 30 Clock, Lanxess Arena
1: 0 Cologne!
Oblinger fits from behind the gate to Sill, who pulls straight away and Dahm doesn't stand a chance.
Eric Mik at the side of Frank Hördler
And just with his first 19 DEL seconds.
Almost full hut
Cologne in red, Berlin in white – and the game is on.
Three games, three extra times
This season series could not have been closer. As a result, it should be very exciting again today and possibly still look up.
The preparation
Today different and with a total of 16 Players who have a German passport (if I didn't make a quick count)
Friday evening, 19: 30 Hockey time in the DEL and we are guests in the LANXESS arena in Cologne. Sebastian Dahm will start in the gate, Marvin Cüpper his backup.
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1235982312967462916
Today is Spieltach! The #ebb travel to # Cologne and want the third win against the Haie in the #season 1920. Is the game going to be extended for the fourth time in a row?
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1235813377215094784
The ex speaks
Uwe Krupp in an interview with us:
Visiting the Ex
Marcel Noebels was not always happy in his time with Uwe Krupp in Berlin. Above all, the international was unable to understand the fact that his trainer was practically never used in power play at the time. This season he shows impressively that he can be very effective. This is one of the reasons why he replied to the question after the training on Thursday whether he would like to meet in excess in Cologne: “That would be nice.” However, Noebels is also far from stubborn. He smiled after his testimony and reacted dryly to the question of a possibly particularly strong motivation in the game against Uwe Krupp: “It is definitely higher for him.” Noebels assumes that the Cologne coach will award a sum for the team box office on the blackboard if the old club wins. That is quite common, Noebels do it every time before a game against Krefeld, even though “that is definitely 50 times was the case. “
A bit of rotation
On Friday in Cologne, coach Serge Aubin changes a bit. Sebastian Dahm will start again in goal, Eric Mik and Thomas Reichel are in the squad – maybe then Mik will actually be used for the first time. The game of Cologne comes too early for Constantin Braun, Maxim Lapierre, John Ramage and also P. C. Labrie will pause. “If this were our first play-off game, but they could play,” Aubin assured and nipped in the bud any concern about possibly serious injuries to his two players.
Seems to be fun.
Training with a difference
John Ramage looks on from outside, Maxim Lapierre is not to be seen at all. But Eric Mik and Thomas Reichel are on the ice, just like Constantin Braun did for the first time after his injury. Whoever plays everything on Friday in Cologne and who doesn't, may find out later.
Leon Draisaitl
Thank you to the colleagues from the SRF for the nice conversation. And who is Roger Federer?
Leon Draisaitl is the best ice hockey player in the world. An expert explains why he is not yet a top star in his home country. The currently best ice hockey player in the world comes from – Germany. The country, more famous for its football tradition than for stories from the ice stadium, is Leon Draisaitl, the superstar in the North American NHL.
The polar bears make you want more
And At the end of the day there is the report by colleague Jörg Leopold from the arena:
The bottom of the DEL table is not a big hurdle for the polar bears Through the sovereign success, the Berliners achieve their first Season goal.
But only for today, there are still a few games this season.
We have achieved our goal. Now we can relax in the last two games.
Leo Pföderl
We absolutely wanted the home advantage and we achieved that. We'll see if more is possible.
Serge Aubin
The press conference
Begins with an argument between the trainers. There are bad words that we do not reproduce here. Was probably about the sometimes unhealthy hardness.
The first third was okay. Unfortunately, the first five minutes of the second third cost us the game. The team fought to the end.
Niklas Sundblad, trainer Schwenningen
At the beginning we were a bit exhausted. We had too many turnovers. The start in the second third was good, we started rolling. Ultimately, we did what we had to do and are already focusing on the next game.
Serge Aubin, trainer polar bears