away-game-with-ex-coach-uwe-krupp-in-cologne-now-live

Visiting the Ex

Marcel Noebels was not always happy in his time with Uwe Krupp in Berlin. Above all, the international was unable to understand the fact that his trainer was practically never used in power play at the time. This season he shows impressively that he can be very effective. This is one of the reasons why he replied to the question after the training on Thursday whether he would like to meet in excess in Cologne: “That would be nice.” However, Noebels is also far from stubborn. He smiled after his testimony and reacted dryly to the question of a possibly particularly strong motivation in the game against Uwe Krupp: “It is definitely higher for him.” Noebels assumes that the Cologne coach will award a sum for the team box office on the blackboard if the old club wins. That is quite common, Noebels do it every time before a game against Krefeld, even though “that is definitely 50 times was the case. “