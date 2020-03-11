away-from-the-black-zero,-prefer-soli-abolition

Leading economists advise the federal government to use the leverage of the debt brake due to the economic consequences of the corona crisis and to move away from the “black zero” policy. The six economists propose in a paper to make use of the exemption from the Basic Law. Accordingly, the debt brake, which in principle requires a budget without new debts, can be “suspended in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergency situations that are beyond the control of the state”.

Because of the sharply lower debt ratio of currently 60 percent of the gross domestic product, the Federal Government “has great potential to stabilize the economy in the short and medium term”, write the economists. The group includes Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute, and the former way of doing business Peter Bofinger – which shows that the group is not one of the usual camps in the economic debate, but extends across the discipline. The co-authors are also the union economist Sebastian Dullien and the boss of the employer-related institute for German economy, Michael Hüther, as well as the scientists Gabriel Felbermayr, Jens Südekum and Beatrice Weder di Mauro.

Interest-free tax deferrals

Bofinger and his colleagues believe that new borrowing is particularly possible to help the economy through interest-free tax deferrals. For example, affected companies could at least partially suspend their advance payments on income and corporate tax and also sales tax this year in order to overcome liquidity difficulties. The resulting loss of revenue would have to bridge federal finance minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his country colleagues with new debts worth billions. For companies that are not making any profits due to the crisis, the possibility of carrying back losses should be adjusted accordingly. The seven economists, on the other hand, consider a reduction in VAT, such as that brought up by Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), as “not expedient”, as Dullien put it.

Economists are demanding that liquidity aid be generously provided. Because even if the banks in Europe are more stable again after the financial crisis, credit problems of brave companies could also get the banking sector into a rocket. Stabilizing the corporate sector in this way is therefore important in order to avoid a new banking crisis, Bofinger emphasized.

“Fast, targeted, temporary”

The government's measures to date have been described by the seven economists as correct, particularly the expansion of short-time work benefits. But they were not enough. It is now a matter of tackling measures that are “quick, targeted and temporary”, said Bofinger. The economists consider an advance of the abolition of the solidarity surcharge, as demanded by the SPD, as a measure with limited effect, but it would be welcomed for psychological reasons alone. This could strengthen confidence in politics and, because of the slight increase in consumption, contribute to a faster economic recovery after the waning of the Corona crisis. The economists, on the other hand, reject a large investment program, as recently demanded by unions and employers as well as by the SPD, the Greens and the Left. A long-term billion-dollar program would not do justice to the corona crisis because short-term measures are now more important.

“Slump in the second quarter”

What expectations do economists have regarding economic growth? It is clear that the corona crisis has upset the previous forecasts of around one percent growth in Germany this year. Dullien expects a “slump” in the second quarter, also because many large German companies are dependent on supplies of preliminary products from Italy – but they may not be available on a larger scale for a few weeks. Felbermayr from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy expects a recession “with high certainty” in the first half of the year, ie six months without growth. For the year as a whole, growth could therefore be around zero, and the euro area as a whole will grow by a maximum of 0.1 percent.

But it depends on the further course of the epidemic. It appears to be declining in China and South Korea. Should it weaken within weeks within Europe, such predictions could be too pessimistic, according to Felbermayr. In any case, Bofinger believes that the economy will start up again soon after the epidemic has subsided – within two months after the corona crisis is under medical control. That is the big difference to the world financial crisis after 2008, when it took significantly longer.

climax still comes

However, the economist septet assumes that the peak of production losses in the German economy is still imminent. Because especially the supply problems due to the temporary production stops in China arrive with a time delay in Europe. The sea route to China is six weeks long, so that ships with products that could load their containers since the beginning of February before the massive closings in China are still entering the ports. The “supply shock” caused by the break in the supply chain has not yet occurred in full. And now there are the difficulties when employees fail in companies because they are sick or in quarantine. Working from home, if at all possible, can alleviate the problems. The slump in growth is exacerbated by the domestic German “demand shock” when congresses are canceled, travel is postponed or nightlife in restaurants and bars is restricted.

“Unbureaucratic help”

The Green Party politician Sven-Christian Kindler agrees with the economists. “The important thing now is to act quickly and massively to prevent worse things from happening. In such an exceptional situation, quick, pragmatic measures are required and not adhering to ideological beliefs, ”he said with a view to the black zero. “Special attention must be paid to groups that are not protected by traditional instruments. Solo self-employed, employees with contracts on call in service companies, parents who cannot go to work because the care facilities are closed, fast and unbureaucratic help is also required here. ”