Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025

Market Analysis: Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterwards.

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive refinish coatings market are Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Diamond Fleet Coating Systems, The Lubrizol Corporation, and ALTANA.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others), Coatings Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, UV-Cured), Product (Primer, Basecoat, Filler, Topcoat, Others), Vehicle Age (Less than 5 Years, 5-10 Years, More than 10 Years), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Automotive refinish coatings can be described as the chemicals that are used for the paint and coatings of older vehicles in the aftermarket. Due to the usage of vehicles, collisions and exposure to environmental aspects, the vehicles begin to lose their aesthetic appeal, and layer of protection to the vehicles, this induces the need for refinish of these vehicles.

Refinish of these vehicles involves the repaint of the vehicle completely from scratch, removing the previous layer of paint and then beginning the process of painting anew.

Market Drivers:

High levels of road accidents & collisions, which invokes the need for repair & maintenance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in disposable income and increasing preference of aftermarket modifications of the vehicle is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increase in VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions during the production and preparation of the substrate surface of the vehicles is expected to restrain the market growth amid concerns and awareness regarding the environment

Stringent regulations and revaluation of these regulations amid the emissions associated with these products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the acquisition of The Valspar Corporation, including the company’s market share and product portfolio including the automotive refinish coatings business.

In March 2016, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the introduction of a new UV-cured technology for its vehicle refinish coatings business, as it reduces the power consumption by reducing the drying time of the coatings to around twelve minutes.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

Global automotive refinish coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive refinish coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

