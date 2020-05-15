Automated Cell Cultures Market 2026 | Top Players are Sigma-Aldrich Co., Tecan Trading AG, Promocell GmbH, Hamilton Company

Automated Cell Cultures Market report has an assessment of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. The report starts with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The Global Automated Cell Cultures Market research analyst combining secondary research which includes reference to different statistical databases, related patent and regulatory bibliography and a number of internal and external proprietary information. With the help of key information and market insights from technical and marketing experts, the report provides an objective estimation of the Global Automated Cell Cultures Market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated cell cultures market are BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sigma-Aldrich Co. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Promocell GmbH (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), Biospherix, Ltd. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), LUMITOS AG (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated., Life Technologies Corporation (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Biocompare (US), Cell Culture Company, LLC (US), OCTANE BIOTECH INC. (Canada), CytoSMART Technologies B.V. (Netherlands) and ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada) among others. and few among others.

Global Automated Cell Cultures Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 45.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 23.20 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of people.

Market Definition: Global Automated Cell Cultures Market

Automated cell culture is a process in which growth and maintenance of cell culture are taken with advanced techniques. Cell culture is a process of removing the cells from the source to grow under the specified technical environment outward of natural environment. Less errors, lower contamination and decreased human efforts are the factors which drives the market whereas high price and unawareness restrains the market.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million people suffering from cancer, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

February 2018, CytoSMART agreed to make Corning the exclusive supplier for new cell counter that offers superior speed for automated cell counting. This device will be available through Corning´s global sales team and worldwide distribution network. On 7thSeptember 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, signed a definitive agreement with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), under which Thermo Fisher will acquire BD’s Bioprocessing business. This agreement will help company to strengthen their ability to serve the rapidly growing market, from development to large-scale production.

Market Drivers

Lower the chances of contaminations & errors during the cell culture development are going to drive the growth of this market.

Less time consuming.

Increase in demand for regenerative medicine.

Market Restraints

Rough distribution of the technology is going to restrain the growth of market.

Segmentation: Global Automated Cell Cultures Market

By Application

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

By Type

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

By Instruments

Automated Cell Culture Storage Equipment

Automated Cell Culture Vessels

Automated Cell Culture Supporting Instruments

Bioreactors

By Consumables

Media

Sera

Reagents

By End-user

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global automated cell cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated cell cultures market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global automated cell cultures market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

