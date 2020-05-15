Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by 2025 | Siemens AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, GRIFOLS

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market By Product and Service (Consumables and Assay Kits, Instruments, Services), By Test Type (Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests, Others), By Disease, By End Users, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are Siemens AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, GRIFOLS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, Protagen AG, HYCOR, nova Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux India Private Limited, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc, AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, SQI Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, QIAGEN, Erba Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, ORGENTEC Diagnostika among others.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2025, from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market report identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Diagnosis industry. The report has been provided with the wide-ranging market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place. The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept at the centre while building this global market report. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this brilliant Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market research document.

Market Definition: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of autoimmune disease diagnosis market in the next 8 years. Research and diagnostics institutes across the world are undertaking initiatives in association with government organizations owing to rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders and rise in healthcare expenditure. The rising number of chronic autoimmune conditions is expected to drive the market which is due to surge in research and technology development. According to, National institute of environmental health sciences, more than 80 autoimmune diseases have been identified and autoimmune diseases are among the most prevalent diseases in the U.S., affecting more than 23.5 million Americans. According to 2012 NIEHS report, over 32 million people in the U.S. have autoantibodies. The growing consolidation in autoimmune disease diagnostics market is useful for technology transfer between companies, thereby driving the availability of diagnostic systems. For example in 2015, Sengenics acquired Oxford Gene Technology’s protein array technology, which is useful in the diagnosis of various autoimmune conditions. In 2017, scientists at the University Of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) have identified the exact spot where the anti-phospholipid antibodies attach themselves and causes anti-phospholipid antibody syndrome (APS), which is an autoimmune disorder that clots blood. This founding will provide better diagnostic in treatment of autoimmune disease.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Increasing Access to Medical Insurance in the US.

Encouraging government support in developed to curb incidents of these diseases.

Initiatives by public and private organizations to increase patient awareness.

High Capital Requirements.

Long waiting time for diagnostic tests results.

Insufficiency of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries.

Market Segmentation: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented based on product and service, test type, disease, end user, and geographical segments.

On the basis of product and service global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into Consumables and Assay Kits, Instruments, Services

On the basis of test type global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies and immunologic tests and other tests.

On the basis of disease global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into Rheumatoid Arthritis,Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren’s Syndrome,Thyroiditis ,Scleroderma,Other Diseases.

On the basis of end users global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals and other end users.

Based on geography the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global autoimmune disease diagnosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

