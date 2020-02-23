Science
Authorities do not want to cordon off Milan, the city of millions
Are the Italian authorities sealing off Milan?
In Italy, new diseases are developing almost every hour reported – there are also first cases in the cities of Milan and Turin. The government in Rome is particularly concerned about Milan: An economic metropolis with 1.4 million inhabitants in quarantine To face this would pose completely different challenges to the authorities than to seal off the small towns.
“We cannot and we do not want to just close Milan,” emphasized the regional president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, on Sunday. The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala , looks similar – but he has announced, as a precaution, to request that schools be closed and that rallies be banned. The universities should also remain closed.
A temporary cancellation of the Schengen Agreement and a closure the limits , as requested by Lega boss Matteo Salvini, declines the government in Rome for the time being: “That would be a draconian and in the current Measures completely excessive. We do not want to make Italy a large hospital, “emphasized Prime Minister Conte.
The government will remain flexible and react to the development of the situation : “It is not said that today's measures will be sufficient tomorrow, “emphasized Conte.
The previous arrangements of ITALIENISC The government to curb the virus are “admirable”, said the regional director for WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, told the newspaper “La Repubblica”. But the “worrying” thing about the situation in Italy is that not all registered cases “a clear epidemiological history “.
In other words: You don't know how the virus got into the country and who was the first to get infected with whom Has. That makes the containment so difficult – but “it is still possible “, emphasizes Kluge. (Dominik Straub, Rome)
France is preparing for the epidemic
Given the situation in Italy, France is preparing to spread of the corona virus. The situation in the neighboring country was “closely monitored,” said Health Minister Olivier Véran in an interview with “Le Parisien”. “An epidemic? We are preparing for it, ”says the Minister.
Véran calls it very likely that there will be further infections with the novel coronavirus Covid in France – 19 “We want to prepare for the situation,” he says. If the epidemic reaches Europe, France should be responsive.
For this, the Minister of Health wants to increase the laboratory capacities in France so that several thousand coronavirus tests could be carried out per day. Current are only 400 Tests possible every day. The supply of breathing masks should also be ensured.
Charité virologist Christian Drosten: “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
It could be too late to avert a worldwide pandemic with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2.
“Containment at the last second is probably no longer achievable with all available forces,” said Berlin virologist Christian Drosten on Sunday of the German Press Agency. The virus that has jumped onto humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan plays its trump card: Because most infections with Sars-CoV-2 are mild, they are hardly detectable.
Its properties enabled the corona virus to go unnoticed, explains Drosten. Those who have only mild or no symptoms do not go to the doctor and are not tested – but can transmit the virus to dozens of other people , who in turn add it to their network of social and work contacts. According to a model calculation by Imperial College London, only a third of all imported cases from China are noticed, according to Drosten. “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
In more and more countries, it is only noticeable that the virus has long since drawn large circles when people become seriously ill or die . It was like this in Iran, it was like that in South Korea, it is like that in Italy. And also in a number of other countries, outbreaks could have been taking place for a long time, of which no one suspects so far – even in Germany. “At some point it will likely happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed,” Drosten had recently explained. (Tsp, dpa)
Turkey closes border with Iran
As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus infections Turkey closes its border with Iran, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced . All major roads and railway lines would be from 17. 00 Clock Local time (15. 00 CET) blocked and flights from the neighboring country suspended. So far, eight people infected with the virus have died in Iran – more than in any other country outside of China, where the virus first appeared. (Reuters)
57 further infections on cruise ship “Diamond Princess”
From the crew members and passengers of the cruise ship ” Diamond Princess “in Japan are more 57 tested positive for the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 . The Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported late Sunday evening (local time). This increases the number of known infections among people on board the cruise ship to more than 690 . Including these cases, Japan now counts more than around 840 infections.
The government ordered in Tokyo, Some two-week quarantine on the ship, which had since been lifted, had been criticized by some experts as insufficient. The virus Sars-CoV-2 was subsequently found in a Japanese passenger on the ship who initially tested negative for the new corona virus . The government had the woman in her 60 permitted to leave the “Diamond Princess” together with hundreds of other negatively tested passengers on Wednesday after the quarantine ended. They were allowed to go home by public transport, which met with a lack of understanding.
As the government has announced, the Those affected are now called daily by the health authorities at home . They were asked to avoid public transport and wear protective masks when they come into contact with other people, it said. (AP)
Milan Scala canceled several performances
Due to the spread of the corona virus in Italy, the Milan Scala is canceling its performances. This was considered a precautionary measure until the authorities would give further instructions, the opera house said on Twitter on Sunday. The northern region of Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, is particularly affected by the outbreak. Several municipalities were sealed off in the province of Lodi. Overall, more than 127 Infected counted, round 90 thereof in Lombardy. (AP)
Federal government in contact with Italian authorities
After the closure of some Italian cities due to the new Coronavirus Sars- The Federal Government has contacted CoV-2 with the local authorities.
“Our embassy and the German consulates in Italy are in contact with the Italian authorities in case the Italian measures concern Germans” , it said on Sunday from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
returnees from the affected regions in northern Italy it was recommended to follow the relevant instructions of the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Center for Health Education on their websites.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that the situation was in view together with the Federal Foreign Office. They are also in exchange with their European neighbors and the federal states. On its website, the Ministry informed citizens how to protect themselves individually.
One wanted with everyone involved in this Carry out a situation assessment on Monday and then check suitable measures if necessary. On Monday morning there will be a switching conference of the EU health authorities on German initiative.
Italy is preparing for major virus outbreak
In Italy, the corona virus spreads at high speed. The head of Italian civil defense, Angelo Borelli, currently speaks of 132 infected in Italy. On Saturday evening there were still 80 been. 26 People are in critical condition.
There are already thousands in military facilities of beds available if more citizens had to be quarantined, he said at a press conference.
Borelli explained that the Army 3. 412 beds have been made available to the Air Force about 1. 750 Beds are omitted. A large number of hotels were also checked for their availability.
Currently would be around 3000 Smears tested, Borelli said. He did not want to make any predictions about how the virus would spread. that is not possible at the moment. Borelli does not want to cordon off even more municipalities than is currently the case.
Situation in Venice and surroundings: The Carnival of Venice and everyone Sports events in the Italian region of Veneto are to be stopped because of the corona virus. The instruction included “the closure of all events with many people such as the carnival, sporting events, private and public schools,” said regional president Luca Zaia on Sunday.
Events still running on Sunday afternoon continued , from Sunday evening there will be no more major public events. In addition, all trains and public transport, including the water buses in Venice, are to be disinfected. Museums should also remain closed. The carnival actually runs until Tuesday. (Tsp, dpa)
Xi Jinping: Coronavirus biggest health crisis since the founding of the People's Republic of China
According to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping the biggest health crisis in China since the founding of the People's Republic 1949 .
The Virus spreads faster than all the previous ones, has the highest number of infected people and is the most difficult to avoid and control Xi said on Sunday at a meeting to deal with the epidemic.
“This is a crisis for us and it's a big test, ”said the president. The epidemic will “inevitably” have a huge impact on China's economy and society, but it will have short-term and controllable effects. The authorities asked Xi to learn from the negligence in dealing with the virus.
Since the beginning of the epidemic in December, mainland China has died, according to official sources at least 2442 on the new corona virus, the number of infected was on Sunday with just under .) 000.
Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outraged by alleged coronavirus propaganda
The spiritual and state head of Iran, Ajatollah Ali Khamenei , makes enemies of the Islamic Republic responsible for the likely lower participation in the parliamentary election. They have exaggerated the danger of the corona virus and tried to prevent people from voting, Khamenei said on Sunday his website.
“This negative propaganda about the virus started a few months ago and took off before the election to, ”wrote Khamenei . The media of the Iranian enemies would not have missed the slightest opportunity to dissuade Iranian voters from voting and cited the virus as an excuse.
In Iran the first case of infection was confirmed two days before the election. In the meantime 28 Cases confirmed in four cities, including the capital Tehran. Seven people died according to official information as a result of the infection.
According to unconfirmed reports, the turnout on Friday was around 45 percent . That would be the lowest value since the Islamic Revolution in the year 1979. At the last parliamentary election 2016 had 62 percent of eligible voters participated. The authorities have so far announced neither the turnout nor the final result . According to preliminary results, which the Interior Ministry announced, the hardliners around Khamenei win the majority.
The election was overshadowed by the controversial rejection of moderate candidates , the president Hassan Ruhani are close. Fast 75 Percent of candidates from Ruhani's camp are said to have been disqualified by the Guardian Council, which, according to the constitution, monitors the ideological stability of the candidates his. The Guardian Council is not a democratically elected body and its criteria are not transparent. Experts had expected a low turnout in the run-up to the election due to the fact that many candidates had been excluded.
New deaths in Japan, Iran and South Korea
- In Japan is now the third passenger of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” died. The Japanese television channel NHK reports, citing the Ministry of Health. It is about 80 – year-old man. The “Diamond Princess” is located in the port of Yokohama.
- In Iran eight people have died as a result of the coronavirus . This is announced by the Ministry of Health in Tehran. The number of infected is on 43 gone up.
- In South Korea report the Health officials reported the fifth death from coronavirus infection . President Moon Jae In announces that the country's disease alert will be raised to the highest level. (Reuters)
The city of Tehran is about to be quarantined:
Tehran city council chairperson says quarantine will be imposed on Tehran if number of confirmed #COVID ー 19 cases increases. Yet still no quarantine in Qom which was the epicenter of the #Coronavirus in #Iran.
Summary of the situation in Italy:
In Italy the number of confirmed infections with the new virus Sars is -CoV-2 on 109 gone up. In Lombardy are now 89 cases recorded, said the president of the most affected region, Attilio Fontana, the SkyTG broadcaster 24 On Sunday. In addition, the northern Italian region of Veneto was affected, where according to the latest figures from Italian civil protection 17 Infected there. In addition, there were individual positive tests in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.
Also counted are the two dead, one 77 -year-old woman in Lombardy and a 78 – year old man in Veneto. Italy's Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG 24, he assumes that the number of cases will continue to increase. “It is clear that we will have more cases.” However, he hoped that they would remain spatially limited.
In an attempt to at least stem the spread of the virus, the Italian government has sealed off around a dozen cities in the centers of the outbreak. The province of Lodi (Lombardy) is significantly affected 60 kilometers southeast of the metropolis of Milan, where around 50 000 people live, as well as the city of Vo in the province of Padua (Veneto) with r and 3000 residents in which the 78 – year old had died. (AP)
The famous Venice Carnival is canceled due to concerns about the spread of the corona virus in northern Italy. This was announced by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, on Sunday. Previously, there had been reports of the first diseases in the city. The festival started on February 8th and would be on 25. February ended. (AP)
Russia Rejects US Information About Corona Virus Disinformation Campaign
Russia has information from the US government about one Disinformation campaign around the novel corona virus rejected as untrue. “This is an intentionally wrong story” , said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Sakharova, on Saturday at the Tass news agency in Moscow.
The US government had previously accused Moscow of a large-scale disinformation campaign around to start the new corona virus. Thousands of Russia-controlled user accounts on online platforms spread misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the virus, thereby hindering the fight against the epidemic, officials at the AFP said State Department officials said.
Part of the campaign is therefore a conspiracy theory that the US was behind the epidemic. Operators of fake user accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram spread the claim that the US secret service CIA launched the virus to wage an “economic war against China”.
According to the information provided, US authorities first became aware of the disinformation campaign in mid-January. A report by the US State Department that AFP was able to view states that over thousands of fake user accounts on the Internet are “almost identical” claims about the novel corona virus in many languages. In the past, the same user accounts had already been noticed by pro-Russian embassies such as the Syrian war, the yellow vest protests in France or the protest movement in Chile.
“Russia's goal is to sow discord and through US malicious interference campaigns – Undermining institutions and alliances from within, “said State Secretary for Europe and Eurasia at the US State Department, Philip Reeker.
According to US data, false claims about the causes of the corona virus have also been circulated in Russian state media since the end of January. Russian state-owned channels, websites related to the Kremlin, and fake user accounts on the Internet together formed the “ecosystem” of Russian disinformation, said Leader of the Department of Foreign Affairs Monitoring at the US State Department, Lea Gabrielle. (AFP)
In the Hubei province, which is particularly badly affected by the epidemic affected, the number of new cases increased significantly the previous day. On Sunday it was 630 new cases given after 366 on Saturday, the authorities said. The number of people killed around 96 increased, after 106 the day before. The total number of people who died in Hubei is now 2346. (Reuters)
The number is increasing in northern Italy Lombardy of infections on 89. This would have been in Italy overall more than a hundred people are infected , announced the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana. (Reuters)
Read all about the dramatic situation in Italy here:
The Lombard town of Codogno near Milan resembled a ghost town on Saturday. Due to several Corona cases, shops, restaurants, bars and even the churches remained closed. The authorities have banned all public events and called on their citizens to stay at home and refrain from “social contacts”.
are in China almost again 100 People fell victim to the new corona virus. The Beijing Health Commission reported on Sunday 97 more dead , bringing the total number of victims since the outbreak of illness in China to 2442 has increased. The number of newly confirmed infections increased by 648 on 76. 936. (Agencies)
IMF lowers growth forecast for China clearly
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has because of the effects of lung disease Covid – 19 the growth forecast for China was lowered. The fund is now expecting for 2020 economic growth of 5.6 percent instead of the still in January predicted 6.0 percent , IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa said on Saturday at the meeting of finance ministers of the leading industrialized and emerging countries (G 20) in Riyadh.
The growth of the global economy is expected to be 0.1 percent lower due to the corona virus. Here the IMF had recently expected 3.3 percent growth in the current year.
In this scenario, it is assumed that the Chinese economy can return to normal in the second quarter, said Georgiewa. The Chinese authorities worked to mitigate the negative economic impact through crisis measures, liquidity, tax measures and financial support. The effects on the global economy could be relatively small and short-lived.
However, the IMF chief admitted that there were still great uncertainties – for example about the spread of the virus. This complicates a reliable forecast. “Many scenarios can occur depending on how quickly the virus is contained and how quickly the Chinese and other affected economies normalize again” , said Georgiewa.
Global cooperation is essential to contain the virus and its economic impact, especially if the outbreak turns out to be longer and more widespread. Countries with less developed health care are at greater risk. The IMF is ready to help the weaker members. (AP)