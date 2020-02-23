authorities-do-not-want-to-cordon-off-milan,-the-city-of-millions

Are the Italian authorities sealing off Milan?

In Italy, new diseases are developing almost every hour reported – there are also first cases in the cities of Milan and Turin. The government in Rome is particularly concerned about Milan: An economic metropolis with 1.4 million inhabitants in quarantine To face this would pose completely different challenges to the authorities than to seal off the small towns.

“We cannot and we do not want to just close Milan,” emphasized the regional president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, on Sunday. The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala , looks similar – but he has announced, as a precaution, to request that schools be closed and that rallies be banned. The universities should also remain closed.

A temporary cancellation of the Schengen Agreement and a closure the limits , as requested by Lega boss Matteo Salvini, declines the government in Rome for the time being: “That would be a draconian and in the current Measures completely excessive. We do not want to make Italy a large hospital, “emphasized Prime Minister Conte.

The government will remain flexible and react to the development of the situation : “It is not said that today's measures will be sufficient tomorrow, “emphasized Conte.

The previous arrangements of ITALIENISC The government to curb the virus are “admirable”, said the regional director for WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, told the newspaper “La Repubblica”. But the “worrying” thing about the situation in Italy is that not all registered cases “a clear epidemiological history “.

In other words: You don't know how the virus got into the country and who was the first to get infected with whom Has. That makes the containment so difficult – but “it is still possible “, emphasizes Kluge. (Dominik Straub, Rome)