authorities-and-who-are-looking-for-contact-persons-for-those-infected-with-cruise-ships

Authorities are looking for “Westerdam” passengers

Because at a Passenger of the US cruise ship “Westerdam” subsequently the new corona virus was found, the authorities are now desperately looking for other occupants of the ship. The ship operator Holland America says it is in close contact with the authorities of Asian countries as well as the World Health Organization WHO and the US health regulator to find possible contact persons for the woman .

After days of wandering the “Westerdam” had entered the Cambodian port Sihanoukville on Thursday – meanwhile the inmates have flown to countless countries .



“We expected breakdowns, but not to that extent,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the University of Vanderbilt, who “New York Times”. The fact that so many passengers on the ship are already on their way home makes it even more difficult to limit the coronavirus epidemic to China. “This could be a turning point” , Schaffner told the newspaper.

The doctor Peter Rabinowitz from the University of Washington also warned. “It is really disheartening to have to control a situation like this because now so many people have spread all over the world “, he told the New York Times.