authorities-and-who-are-looking-for-contact-persons-for-those-infected-by-cruise-ship

China's head of state knew early about the outbreak of the coronavirus

China's propaganda has been trying since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Head of State Xi Jinping as a tireless fighter against lung disease and to portray concerned leaders for the well-being of his people.

Criticism of the reaction of the authorities The outbreak of the corona virus, insufficient information or the slow start of aid measures has so far been passed on to decision-makers far below the top government. The mayor of Wuhan , the city of the first outbreak, publicly admitted that the warnings of the virus were not enough. “On the one hand, we did not publish important information in good time and, on the other hand, we did not use the available information sufficiently to improve our work,” Zhou Xianwang was self-critical on state television. Officials from the health authorities had to vacate their posts.

Xi Jinping himself remained untouched, the government in Beijing was able to image the prudent leader who has everything under control. At the 20. In January, Xi officially spoke for the first time about the coronavirus and gave instructions on how to contain the epidemic . Later, Xi also appeared in public.

But at the weekend the Chinese Communist Party's magazine, Qiushi, published a speech by Xi Jinping before the Politburo Standing Committee , China's center of power, where he gave instructions on how to fight the corona virus. The speech is from February 3. But a date that Xi mentions in his speech is interesting. There he says that he gave instructions for combating the coronavirus on January 7th .

The question now is: What is in the 13 days between the 7th and the 20. Happened in January? If Xi knew about the coronavirus outbreak so early, why didn't the central government react more resolutely? Wasn't it rather the government in Beijing that hesitated to fight the disease – and not the lower authorities at provincial or city level who later had to admit mistakes in a self-critical manner? Or has Xi lost track of what really happened in the country?

In an interview with the “South China Morning Post” the political Commentator Wu Qiang, who analyzes Xi Jinping's speeches, published the publication of the manuscript “rare and interesting.”

“It sounds like defending he declares that he has done everything in his power to lead the fight against the epidemic, “said Wu the newspaper.

The fact that Xi's internal speech from the beginning of February has now been published acts as Attempt to justify . However, the publication could have the opposite effect: Because it exposes Xi to criticism, knowing about the virus early on, but then not acting decisively enough, or even losing track and control in the fight against the epidemic. The last allegation in particular would weigh heavily on a Chinese leader who has as much power as state founder Mao Zedong . (Tsp)