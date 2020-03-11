austria's-chancellor-kurz-only-wants-to-phone-parents

Food trade reports decline in hamster purchases

The first big wave of hamster purchases given the spread of the coronavirus appears to have subsided. But there is still an increased demand for durable food and disinfectants . This was the result of a survey by the German Press Agency among companies and associations in the food trade.

The Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) said that nationwide there is currently “still higher demand for longer durable products and hygiene items ”. Kaufland and Real made similar comments. However, Rewe emphasized that the days on which the sale of toilet paper had doubled were over . The demand for canned goods, pasta and Co. is still increasing, but in addition z more and more fruits and vegetables are being bought .

The discounter Lidl even emphasized that after the stock purchases of the past few weeks in some regions the sales figures have now “largely normalized” again . Aldi Süd only reported higher demand for durable products “in individual branches”.

A danger Neither the retail groups nor the industry associations currently see supply bottlenecks in Germany. A spokesman for the German Retail Association (HDE) emphasized: “So far there have been no restrictions on the availability of goods in retail in Germany. The supply situation is normal nationwide. ”(Dpa)