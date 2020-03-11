Science
Austria's Chancellor Kurz only wants to phone parents
Austria's Chancellor In short: reduce social contacts
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appeals to his compatriots to reduce direct contacts with friends and family as much as possible. You have to do everything to flatten the curve of new infections, says shortly after a cabinet meeting in Vienna. “Therefore the big one Please make a contribution to everyone. ” In the coming weeks, he would probably only talk to his parents by phone. Measures must also be in place in schools. Details will be given after an afternoon summit. (Reuters)
Merkel: The full extent is not yet foreseeable
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) says the extent of the corona crisis has not yet been foreseen. It is still unknown what immunities are built up in the population. “We don't really know: how temperature-dependent is the infection rate?” Compared to the financial crisis 2008 apply: “ We still have to act with many more unknowns, so the situation is different. “The Chancellor warns: ” But as in all such crisis situations, prudence and determination are correct. “
Food trade reports decline in hamster purchases
The first big wave of hamster purchases given the spread of the coronavirus appears to have subsided. But there is still an increased demand for durable food and disinfectants . This was the result of a survey by the German Press Agency among companies and associations in the food trade.
The Federal Association of the German Food Trade (BVLH) said that nationwide there is currently “still higher demand for longer durable products and hygiene items ”. Kaufland and Real made similar comments. However, Rewe emphasized that the days on which the sale of toilet paper had doubled were over . The demand for canned goods, pasta and Co. is still increasing, but in addition z more and more fruits and vegetables are being bought .
The discounter Lidl even emphasized that after the stock purchases of the past few weeks in some regions the sales figures have now “largely normalized” again . Aldi Süd only reported higher demand for durable products “in individual branches”.
A danger Neither the retail groups nor the industry associations currently see supply bottlenecks in Germany. A spokesman for the German Retail Association (HDE) emphasized: “So far there have been no restrictions on the availability of goods in retail in Germany. The supply situation is normal nationwide. ”(Dpa)
Thunberg calls for climate strikes online
Greta Thunberg calls her colleagues in the fight against climate change to publish the weekly rallies on the Internet. The climate crisis is the biggest crisis that humanity is facing, tweets the founder of the “Fridays for Future” movement. Given the outbreak of the coronavirus, however, other ways without crowds of people would have to be found to attract attention. “Listen to the local ones Authorities. ” She suggests joining the hashtag DigitalStrike and uploading appropriate strike photos there. (Reuters)
So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let's take one week at the time. You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike # schoolstrike4climate 4/4
– Greta Thunberg on Twitter (@gretathunberg) https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1237711561646583808
Ministry of Health receives 650 additional million euros
The Federal Ministry of Finance approves unscheduled expenditure by the Ministry of Health of up to 650 million euros to combat the corona virus. The Parliamentary State Secretary Bettina Hagedorn informed the Bundestag in the afternoon, according to a Reuters report. The budget would be needed to procure personal protective equipment such as protective masks. “Available stocks must be bought up immediately in order to prevent buyers abroad from being awarded the contract,” the letter said. For Germany a requirement of at least 50 Millions To wear breathing masks of protection class FFP 2. (Reuters)
Budapest government announces crisis status
Hungary announces a national crisis. Entry from Italy, South Korea, Iran and China are prohibited until further notice, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, announced. Universities would be closed and public gatherings banned. The effects of the epidemic would last for months rather than weeks. (Reuters)
Google advises employees in Germany to home office
Google recommends its employees in Germany to work from home in view of the risk of coronavirus infection. At the same time, the offices remain open, as the Internet company announced. Google has larger locations in Germany in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. In North America, Google employees were called up, initially until 10. April to switch to homework. Santa Clara County in California, which also houses Google's Mountain View headquarters, is one of the most severely affected areas in the United States. (dpa)
Spahn answers the questions of the deputies
Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU ) said in the Bundestag that events under 1000 participants should not always take place. Here, too, it is important to weigh things up carefully. There is, for example, a difference between a dance event where people are close together or a law exam. Also for the NATO exercise “Defender 2020” With 37. 000 There could be consequences for participants, says Spahn. A member of the Left had asked about that.
“Health comes before economic interests,” says Spahn. Nevertheless, it is important to take the economic consequences into account, for example in the tourism sector. “I don't believe in blanket border closings”, so Spahn. This helps nothing against the spread of the virus. In doing so, he answered the question of an FDP member who had asked for seasonal workers from Southeast Europe.
Norwegian army breaks off major international maneuvers
The big military exercise “Cold Response” in Northern Scandinavia will not take place as planned. The Norwegian military ended the maneuver due to the corona virus before the start of the main part. “Cold Response” is a leading winter exercise organized by the Norwegian military and is held every two years in Northern Norway. More than 15. 000 Soldiers expected in northern Norway. The majority of them should come from the host country, but soldiers from Germany, the USA, Great Britain and other NATO countries were also expected. The core of the exercise was for the 12. to 18. March scheduled.
Left faction in the Bundestag cancels all events
The faction writes: “Note on your own behalf: Responsible for your / your health let's say until 30. April 2020 all events of the parliamentary group DIE LINKE. in the Bundestag. “
SPD employees tested positive
The coronavirus wave also has an impact in the SPD parliamentary group. On March 2nd the Working Group on Legal Affairs of the parliamentary group, one of the 20 Participant – an employee, not a member of parliament – has now been tested positive for the virus, as the Tagesspiegel found out from parliamentary groups.
As a consequence, MPs remain and employees of the legal working group far from the meetings in the Bundestag.
You should also avoid large crowds. Among those who put themselves in quarantine as a precaution are the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach, the SPD faction vice Eva Högl and the legal policy spokesman Johannes Fechner, as a parliamentary group spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.
A member of the Tagesspiegel: “a pure precautionary measure”. (Matthias Meisner)
“Tsunami that overwhelmed us” – the desperate report of an Italian doctor https://t.co/E8JJr1Sn0V #COVID 19 will also work for us if we continue to think that “Germany does it better does “and therefore do nothing.
– Christian drosten on twitter (@c_drosten) https://twitter.com/c_drosten/status/1237650201323737088
Spain's government takes drastic steps
The coronavirus is also spreading in Spain . On Wednesday morning the number of confirmed corona cases increased 2002 – more than in Germany. There were also in the country with its 47 millions of inhabitants already 47 dead. Around half of all cases of illness were registered in the greater Madrid area. The region of Madrid with seven million inhabitants is not only the power center of Spain, but also the economic center.
In view of the rapid spread of the corona virus, the government decided to take drastic steps. I in the capital region of Madrid, the Spanish center of the epidemic, all schools, universities and theaters were closed until further notice. Events with more than 1000 People were banned. Similar measures exist in the northern regions of the Basque Country and Rioja.
Given the rapid spread of the virus, it has not been excluded that the epidemic in Spain has a similarly dramatic course could take like in Italy. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez therefore prepared the population for difficult times in a TV address. “We will go through hard weeks,” he said. A restriction of freedom of movement and travel, as it already applies in Italy, is not excluded.
The tourism industry is now trembling towards the Easter season. Especially in the holiday strongholds on the holiday islands of Mallorca and the Canary Islands, there is panic in the industry. So far there have only been on the islands relatively few confirmed corona cases. But the uncertainty of many people is reflected in a crash in bookings. On Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands, 16 Diseases confirmed in the Canary Islands 26 Cases. (Ralph Schulze)
Spahn: “We can only do this together”
In times of the corona virus, the question is how we deal with each other in the family, among friends and in the club, said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in the Bundestag. That makes a difference. “We can only do this together if everyone joins in,” said Spahn. The will to do something that is currently showing up in hamster purchases must be steered in the right direction.
When asked what plans exist for sick staff in nursing homes , Spahn replied that it might be possible to continue working with protective masks until test results were received. He adheres to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute. In each individual case, it was necessary to consider whether continuing to work with a possible infection would have greater consequences than not being able to get to work.
Jens Spahn: “The virus will spread further”
” The situation is still very dynamic, “said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) about the spread of the coronavirus in the Bundestag . Infection with the virus was for 80 percent of infected people mild, he emphasized.
“It must be our primary goal to slow the spread of the virus,” said Spahn. He therefore called for major events with more than 1000 participants cancel. Spahn is pleased that many countries are already following the instructions, including Berlin.
“The public is part of democracy and it should stay that way,” said Spahn. One has to weigh up precautionary measures against everyday life that continues. “No measure will prevent the virus from spreading” , says Spahn. “The question is how fast.” Everyone can influence this with his personal behavior. It is important to be considerate of elderly and sick people and to abandon traditional traditions such as attending a football game.
Spahn once again thanked all doctors and nurses who are currently fighting the corona virus. Compared to other European countries, Germany's intensive care unit is well equipped, says Spahn. It is now a matter of postponing operations so that space is created in intensive care units.
Heinsberg can no longer control quarantine
The health department in the Heinsberg district can no longer control whether the many people who have been quarantined at home because of the corona virus adhere to the requirements . In the initially single-digit number of suspected cases, checks were still possible, said a spokeswoman for the Heinsberg district at the request of the “Rheinische Post”. In the meantime, however, too many people have been affected by the quarantine. The district has had good experiences with the willingness of the residents to cooperate, however All participants in a carnival session, at which one of the infected was also present, volunteered. “We assume that the citizens adhere to the prescribed measures.”
RKI boss Wiehler: vaccine probably only in a year
RKI boss Lothar Wieler says it will probably take a year until there is a vaccine. How the process will be up to that point cannot be estimated.
The Federal Press Conference ends with this assessment.
No more Bundesliga games with spectators
All games of the 26. Due to the spread of the corona virus , there are no spectators due to the spread of the Bundesliga.
The last game on Wednesday was the encounter between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg as a ghost game approved. Leipzig announced.
Look in the eyes and smile a second longer, and not with you being close to your hand is also a good option
Angela Merkel on the recommendation of Jens Spahn to do without the handshake for a while
Merkel refuses to buy hamsters
Chancellor Angela Merkel points out that the Federal Office for Civil Protection generally recommends a certain amount of food, for example. “This is not a call to buy hamsters,” said Merkel. What you have seen “partly as the tip of the behavior”, “I also find it somewhat questionable” . Here too, measure and middle are the right answer.
Spahn: Disinfectant in the private area not necessary
The federal press conference also deals with everyday issues. Intensive hand washing is enough for home use, says Health Minister Jens Spahn. “Disinfectants are not necessary.” This also applies to respirators. These funds should “be there for those who need them for work”.
Bosnia and Herzegovina closes schools and universities; Incoming from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China and South Korea must 14 days in isolation; Border closures are being considered #COVID 19 #BiH https://t.co/ScL8lufT2E
– Sven petke on twitter (@svenpetke) https://twitter.com/SvenPetke/status/1237701671347724288