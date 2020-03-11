austria-stops-trains-to-and-from-italy

Experts: Government should use the leverage of the debt brake and move away from “black zero”

Leading economists advise the federal government to use the leeway of the debt brake because of the economic consequences of the corona crisis to move away from the “black zero” policy. The six economists propose in a paper to use the exemption from the Basic Law. Accordingly, the debt brake, which in principle requires a budget without new debts, can be “suspended in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergency situations that are beyond the control of the state”.

In contrast to the European Central Bank (ECB), the Federal Government has, not least because of the sharply lower debt ratio of currently 60 percent of gross domestic product “above Great potential for stabilizing the economy in the short and medium term “, the economists write.

The group includes Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute, and the previous way of doing business Peter Bofinger – which shows that the group cannot be assigned to one of the usual camps in the economic debate , but extends across the discipline. The co-authors are also the union economist Sebastian Dullien and the boss of the employer-related institute for German economy, Michael Hüther. In addition there are the scientists Gabriel Felbermayr, Jens Südekum and Beatrice Weder di Mauro.



The government's previous measures are described in the paper as correct but not sufficient . The economists consider an advance of the abolition of the solidarity surcharge, as demanded by the SPD, as a measure with limited effect, but it would be welcomed for psychological reasons alone. This could strengthen confidence in politics and, because of the slight increase in consumption, contribute to a faster economic recovery after the waning of the Corona crisis.

Improved depreciation rules for business and tax deferrals for companies should be implemented quickly, who get into trouble. In addition, liquidity support should be generously provided. The economists reject a large investment program, as was recently demanded by unions and employers and then also by the SPD, the Greens and the Left. Such a long-term billion-dollar program would not do justice to the corona crisis, because short-term measures are now preferable, the paper says. (Albert Funk)