austria-stops-trains-to-and-from-italy

Austria stops trains from and to Italy
Passenger trains to and from Italy across the Austrian border have been discontinued. “We follow the instructions of the authorities”, said a spokesman for the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) on Wednesday. Freight traffic is not affected. (dpa)
RKI: majority of cases are men
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has around 650 Cases of infected people analyzed in more detail. Accordingly, 54 percent male and 46 percent female . These included eleven children under the age of five and others 14 Children up to 14 years. 547 People are between 15 and 59 years old and 76 People from the age of 60 years. (dpa)
Röttgen criticizes EU video conference
CDU politician Norbert Röttgen has the results of the EU -Coronavirus video conference criticized as insufficient. The EU heads of government wanted to 26. March again at the summit to deal with the topic, the candidate for the CDU chair tweeted. “It is too late for people and business.” There should be preparations now, for example for digital lessons from home. (Reuters)
Experts: Government should use the leverage of the debt brake and move away from “black zero”
Leading economists advise the federal government to use the leeway of the debt brake because of the economic consequences of the corona crisis to move away from the “black zero” policy. The six economists propose in a paper to use the exemption from the Basic Law. Accordingly, the debt brake, which in principle requires a budget without new debts, can be “suspended in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergency situations that are beyond the control of the state”.
In contrast to the European Central Bank (ECB), the Federal Government has, not least because of the sharply lower debt ratio of currently 60 percent of gross domestic product “above Great potential for stabilizing the economy in the short and medium term “, the economists write.
The group includes Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute, and the previous way of doing business Peter Bofinger – which shows that the group cannot be assigned to one of the usual camps in the economic debate , but extends across the discipline. The co-authors are also the union economist Sebastian Dullien and the boss of the employer-related institute for German economy, Michael Hüther. In addition there are the scientists Gabriel Felbermayr, Jens Südekum and Beatrice Weder di Mauro.
The government's previous measures are described in the paper as correct but not sufficient . The economists consider an advance of the abolition of the solidarity surcharge, as demanded by the SPD, as a measure with limited effect, but it would be welcomed for psychological reasons alone. This could strengthen confidence in politics and, because of the slight increase in consumption, contribute to a faster economic recovery after the waning of the Corona crisis.
Improved depreciation rules for business and tax deferrals for companies should be implemented quickly, who get into trouble. In addition, liquidity support should be generously provided. The economists reject a large investment program, as was recently demanded by unions and employers and then also by the SPD, the Greens and the Left. Such a long-term billion-dollar program would not do justice to the corona crisis, because short-term measures are now preferable, the paper says. (Albert Funk)
Trade fair industry expects more than 14 Billions of euros in losses
The trade fair industry expects drastic consequences due to the corona virus. Worldwide, the industry expects a drop in sales of more than 14 Billion euros , said Kai Hattendorf, head of the World Association of the Trade Fair Industry. “The numbers will surely continue to increase as there are no other events. The location is unique, jobs are at stake . We drive on sight. The trade fair industry has never experienced such a situation internationally. ”
Because of the spread of the corona virus, many trade fairs around the world have been canceled , in Germany around the world's largest travel trade fair ITB and the Leipzig Book Fair. The cancellations hit many companies. “People's health comes first,” said Hattendorf. The trade fairs would have hardly any planning security . “It is important that important trade fairs such as the Hannover Messe have not been canceled, but have been postponed. Many orders are written at every trade fair – this is the future turnover. This affects jobs not only in the trade fair industry, but across all industries. In addition, there are, for example, canceled hotel stays. ”
Hattendorf said that the association had written EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Measures also requested at EU level . “It is primarily about securing the liquidity of companies, through state guarantees and loans, besides the deferral of taxes and other benefits.”
The German Association of the German Trade Fair Industry AUMA had announced that cancellations and postponements of trade fairs could cost the economy in Germany up to 3 billion euros. In addition to trade fair organizers and trade fair construction companies, many other economic sectors such as the hotel and restaurant trade , the transport industry and numerous local suppliers and craftsmen are also affected. (dpa)
Pompeo: Iran should release detained US citizens immediately
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for the immediate release of detained US citizens in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. The Islamic Republic was asked to for humanitarian reasons immediately release all wrongly arrested Americans, a statement from its ministry said on Tuesday. “The U SA will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths .” The US accuses Iran, US – continue to detain citizens “for no reason or justification”. “Since Covid – 19 spread in Iranian prisons, her detention violates basic human decency, ”added Pompeo on Twitter .
On Monday, Iran had 70 00 0 prisoners released temporarily to prevent the spread of the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in his detention centers. The country is massively affected by the outbreak of the new virus. The number of infections confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday was more than 8000. Nearly 300 People in Iran have officially died of it. According to the UN expert on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, the virus spread to Iranian prisons, where overcrowding, malnutrition and poor hygiene are a major problem. (dpa)
If growth were not stopped, no more than one million people in Germany would be infected with the virus by mid-May at the latest. The disease is harmless for the majority of those infected. However, about every fifth illness takes a severe course, which requires treatment in a hospital. This number could also be in the six-digit range in a few weeks.
Spahn doubts about border closings
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn expresses doubts about the effectiveness of border closings in combat against the spread of the coronavirus. “ To say we are now closing all borders and then the virus will pass us, that will not work”, Spahn said on Deutschlandfunk. “The virus is in Germany, that's the thought we have to get used to.” Austria had closed the borders to neighboring Italy, which was particularly affected by the epidemic. When asked whether Germany was planning similar measures, Spahn did not respond directly.
Spahn sees Germany as well prepared
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) sees Germany as a whole well prepared to the corona virus crisis. There are many laboratories with test capacities, which enabled the early detection of the virus – and with 28. 00 0 intensive care beds and 25. 00 0 beds with ventilation are best equipped in Europe. “But even we can face bottlenecks,” Spahn told Deutschlandfunk if there were too many infected people at the same time, so the primary goal was to “make the virus as difficult as possible”.
Spahn against precautionary closure of daycare centers and schools
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn has opposed the precautionary Closure of daycare centers and schools pronounced. Too many people who would be needed elsewhere, carers, medical staff and others, would be prevented from doing their important work by the need to take care of their children.
Spahn: The main goal must be to slow down the spread of the virus
The virus is here , the virus will stay – the main thing is to slow down the spread. Health Minister Jens Spahn said this in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. Everyone can make their contribution – for example by foregoing major events and travel, by helping the elderly in the family and by taking hygiene measures.
Italy: More than 10. 00 0 infected, more than 630 Dead
In Italy the number of infected people is above the 10. 00 0 jumped. According to the civil protection, it increases within one day 10, 7 percent on 10. 149. The number of people who died from lung disease increases 36 percent on 631 too. (AFP)
Nouripour: USA have to loosen Iran sanctions due to coronavirus
The Greens -External expert Omid Nouripour calls for US sanctions against Iran to be relaxed because of the spread of the novel corona virus. That the country is particularly badly affected by the epidemic is partly due to the “disfunctionality of the health system”, said Nouripour . “Last but not least, American sanctions have also put pressure on the health system.”
It is high time that “the United States sanctions against financial transactions in the United States Iran loosen to reduce the state of emergency in the health system “, said the Tehran-born member of the Bundestag. “In the face of a pandemic, there is no excuse for making people atone for the wrong policies of leadership in the country.” The Iranians have been lacking “the simplest medical care” for months. (AFP)
Röttgen expects postponement of the CDU party congress
The CDU presidential candidate Norbert Röttgen assumes that the for the 25. April planned special party conference for the new election of the party leader because of the corona virus has to be postponed. The course of the infection in other countries suggests that “we will have a very similar situation in Germany in a few weeks,” said the former Federal Environment Minister of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Larger events would then no longer take place, “there will be no exceptions”. (AFP)
After tests in a call center, surge in new cases in South Korea
In South Korea, the number of new infections skyrockets after hundreds of employees of a call center were examined. The coronavirus had been detected there earlier in the week. On Wednesday in the country 242 new cases reported, on Tuesday there were still 35. In total in South Korea 7755 people infected with the virus, more than in any other Asian country except China. (Reuters)
After the collapse of a quarantine hotel in China: the number of deaths increases 26
After the collapse of a hotel used as quarantine accommodation in the east Chinese city of Quanzhou is the death toll on 26 gone up. Three people were still missing under the rubble , like Chinese State media reported on Wednesday. The Xinjia Hotel in the metropolis of southeast China's Fujian Province collapsed on Saturday. After first Investigations could have been the cause of renovation work. The seven-story hotel with around 80) rooms had been used to accommodate people who come from other provinces because of the new coronavirus Quarantined and closed observe. (dpa)
Number of new infections in China remains at a low level
With 24 newly proven cases, the number of coronavirus diseases in China rose slightly again. As emerged from the figures presented by the Beijing Health Commission on Wednesday, there were five cases more registered nationwide than on Tuesday than the lowest number of new Covid so far – 19 – Diseases since the outbreak of the epidemic had been announced.
The number of new deaths also decreased slightly from 17 on 22 too. Overall, however, according to official figures, the number of cases remained at a low level. Since the beginning of the epidemic in December, according to the official statistics a total of 80. 778 People in mainland China infected with the new corona virus. More than 61. 00 0 have left the hospitals again. 3158 Dead have so far been mourned in the People's Republic . (dpa)
Ministers of Culture advise on high school exams
The Ministers of Education of the federal states want to discuss the spread of Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 for the upcoming Prepare for high school exams. At the Kultusministerkonferenz (KMK) on Thursday and Friday in Berlin, the culture ministers of the federal states would “intensively deal with with the Coronavirus exchange, “said the KMK President, Stefanie Hubig (SPD), the newspapers of the Funke media group. In particular, it should deal with the question of how the Abitur 2020 can take place under these conditions. “That affects the written ones Exams with the central elements as well as the dates for the oral Abitur. “(Dpa)