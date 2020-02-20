australia-launches-national-bushfire-investigation

The Australian government has commissioned a national investigation into the month-long bush fires in order to be able to respond better to such disasters in the future.

The Royal Commission, a national commission of inquiry, should consider the enormous scale Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Thursday that the fire was examining ways to respond more quickly to emergencies.

The opposition Labor Party accused Morrison of trying to distract from the real problems rather than “really addressing climate change.” fix and control emissions. “

According to Morrison, the commission of inquiry should present its results by the end of August so that the recommendations can be implemented before the start of the next bushfire season.

Among other things, the panel should examine possible new powers of the government to declare the state of emergency earlier. According to the head of government, this could enable a quicker response to the bushfires.

Morrison defends climate-damaging coal industry

The investigation by the Royal Commission is said to have been carried out by the former chief of the Australian Air Force, Mark Binskin, the retired judge at the Australian Federal Court of Justice, Annabelle Bennett, and Andrew Macintosh, a professor of environmental law.

The bush and forest fire season in Australia had lasted for months after autumn Drought and started particularly early due to record temperatures and was particularly destructive. The fires destroyed more than ten million hectares of land and more than 2500 houses in the east and south of the country. 33 People and an estimated more than a billion animals died.

Australian Prime Minister Morrison repeatedly affirms his opposition to a more climate-friendly economic policy. Photo: AFP

is Australia's Prime Minister Morrison a fervent defender of the powerful climate-damaging Australian coal industry and has been sharply criticized for dealing with the months of bushfires. It was only late that he recognized the connection between the devastating fires and climate change. However, Morrison repeatedly reiterated its opposition to a more climate-friendly economic policy and announced that it would continue to support the traditional coal industry. (AFP)