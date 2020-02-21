attorney-general-confirms-contact-with-perpetrator

“We were dismayed but not amazed”

Koray Yilmaz-Günay , co-head of the office of the Berlin Migration Council , told the Tagesspiegel about Hanau's deed : “We were dismayed because this is a new escalation level of things that happen anyway.” You are not surprised been that something like that happens, but very much about the intensity. “This has led to a uncertainty for a lot of people.”

He himself spoke to several people who kept thinking about leaving from Germany because they said: “There is no point in raising children in this country, doing work, buying an apartment. Because it is not at all certain that we can live here in the long term. ” That is of course a massive problem , says Yilmaz-Günay , “For people from a wide variety of communities.”

The co-head of the office of the Berlin Migration Council sees a central problem in a continued asymmetry of thinking in Germany. “Some are 'we', others 'they'.” But it is about saying that people who were born here who “live here in the second, third, soon fourth generation”, are of course part of this country . “With everything they do well, they are part of this country, and with everything they do bad, they are part of this country.”



In Germany people still say instead: They come from other countries , and that has to do with what they cause here. “That's why there is always the stupid talk of xenophobia or xenophobia when people behave or express racist behavior. As a rule, people are neither foreigners – if they have German citizenship – nor are they foreign to anyone. These are very ordinary people who live in Germany . “(Leon Ginzel)