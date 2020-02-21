World
Attorney General confirms contact with perpetrator
Attorney General confirms contact with alleged perpetrator in November
Attorney General Peter Frank has confirmed that the federal prosecutor's office already had contact with the alleged assassin from Hanau last November. At that time, his authority received a notice of the man . In it, he filed a criminal complaint against an unknown secret service organization and expressed that there was an overarching large organization that master a lot, “ hooks into people's brains and then picks up certain things in order to then control world events” .
According to Franks, the advertisement contained no right-wing extremist or racist statements. Because of this letter, no investigation was initiated.
Also the father of the alleged perpetrators had previously been in contact with authorities, through various letters, such as complaints. The man was found at the “opening” of the alleged perpetrator on Thursday night. But he was not a suspect in the investigation, but in the status of a witness. (AP)
“We were dismayed but not amazed”
Koray Yilmaz-Günay , co-head of the office of the Berlin Migration Council , told the Tagesspiegel about Hanau's deed : “We were dismayed because this is a new escalation level of things that happen anyway.” You are not surprised been that something like that happens, but very much about the intensity. “This has led to a uncertainty for a lot of people.”
He himself spoke to several people who kept thinking about leaving from Germany because they said: “There is no point in raising children in this country, doing work, buying an apartment. Because it is not at all certain that we can live here in the long term. ” That is of course a massive problem , says Yilmaz-Günay , “For people from a wide variety of communities.”
The co-head of the office of the Berlin Migration Council sees a central problem in a continued asymmetry of thinking in Germany. “Some are 'we', others 'they'.” But it is about saying that people who were born here who “live here in the second, third, soon fourth generation”, are of course part of this country . “With everything they do well, they are part of this country, and with everything they do bad, they are part of this country.”
In Germany people still say instead: They come from other countries , and that has to do with what they cause here. “That's why there is always the stupid talk of xenophobia or xenophobia when people behave or express racist behavior. As a rule, people are neither foreigners – if they have German citizenship – nor are they foreign to anyone. These are very ordinary people who live in Germany . “(Leon Ginzel)
Seehofer wants tighter gun law
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer asked in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper: “If someone has a gun license has to be checked regularly. ”Now it has to be clarified how one can withdraw the gun license again if an examination is negative. A regulation has also been in force since Thursday, according to which every application for a gun license automatically results in a query to the constitutional protection.
Berlin police tighten security measures
According to the right-wing extremist The Berlin police attack increased the security precautions for Muslim institutions in Berlin. Berlin's Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) told Tagesspiegel on Friday. The protective measures were launched for five large mosques on Friday.
bei Two mosques have had protective measures for some time. Approximately 20 Other Muslim or migrant institutions in Berlin are also protected to varying degrees by central property protection, said the interior senator.
Police patrols would regularly drive past the facilities, which are particularly protected at events.
For Monday, he also invited migrant associations to a conversation in the interior administration to talk to them about security measures.
Mayor rejects term “xenophobia”
Hanaus Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD) has in his city after the alleged racist attack rejected the term “xenophobia” for the motive of the alleged perpetrator. “Those who were murdered here in Hanau were not strangers. They were fellow citizens, ”Kaminsky told reporters on Friday as a reason.
Many people in the city had a migration background. “And they're all no strangers,” added Kaminsky. In addition to a “psychopathic component”, racism and hate are relevant for the explanation of the motive. (AFP)
“A trail of blood from right-wing terrorism runs through Germany”
The most important Points of the press conference with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD):
- Seehofer spoke of a blood trail of right-wing terrorism that runs through Germany. The act in Hanau was clearly a racially motivated terrorist attack.
- The minister described the threat of right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism and racism in Germany as very high.
- There is a risk of counterfeiting and incidents Anger over the attack.
- Police presence throughout Germany would be increased. Mosques would be given special protection.
- Seehofer wants to join in Meet representatives of Muslims in Germany to discuss further measures.
- It was now important to act and take the measures that they promise the victims to implement in the same way. “The worst thing is if you don't follow the words with deeds”,
- “We have to outlaw racism,” said Seehofer.
- The attack could not be relativized by anything, not by pointing to left-wing extremism, nor by pointing to a possible mental illness of the perpetrator.
- Lambrecht said right-wing terrorism and right-wing extremism are “the greatest danger to our democracy”.
- You emphasize that you don't want the victims alone to let.
- “Such a bloody deed does not arise out of nothing , Conspiracy theories are the breeding ground. ”She referred to the law against hate crime that the government launched on Wednesday after the Halle attack. Among other things, the law provides for higher penalties for threats and insults on the Internet.
- On the subject of gun law, both ministers emphasized that it is now being examined how exactly the reliability check is carried out for gun license holders and what information is received by the authorities. The perpetrator had sometimes sent confused letters to various authorities, from which a lack of reliability could possibly have been inferred.
- Attorney General Frank says that the perpetrator's surroundings, his contacts at home and possibly abroad are currently being checked, as well as his internet research, cell phone and GPS data.
- So far, round 40 witnesses to the crime have been heard.
- The man had authorization cards for two weapons, both of which were secure llt were. Among other things, it must be clarified whether he killed his victims with these weapons and whether he was shot with them himself or shot himself, said Frank.
Muslims welcome announcement to protect mosques
Aiman Mazyek, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, welcomes Seehofer's statements that mosques should now be given special protection. In concrete terms, this is important for improving the security situation, but also for the feeling among Muslims. There was a lot of trust lost in the past, Mazyek told the broadcaster ntv.
Lambrecht: “Do not stop at the dismay, act”
How do you want to make up for the loss of trust among Muslims, what specific measures are there?, Seehofer is asked. The Minister of the Interior once again draws attention to Wednesday's legislative package, which was launched after the Halle attack.
Then he tells of personal encounters that he had on Thursday in Hanau: “I have a lot with me People spoken in Hanau. Especially with Turks. And they told me: We trust you. But you have to do what you tell us. “
That is why it is important that “we do the things we promise to the victims in the same way”. With victim support and transparency. “The worst thing is if you don't let the words follow action.”
Justice Minister Lambrecht adds: “That's exactly it, which has been guiding me since I became Minister of Justice. That we do not stick to the dismay after such an event. It has to be acted on, in different areas. The breeding ground for I want to dry out hate. ”
She emphasizes:“ It is no opinion to put a gallows in the garden of a mayor . “Therefore, the threat is now a criminal offense under the new law. “Everything has to work, that's a consistent package.”
To do this, you have additional 300 BKA get approved and 250 from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution .
The victims should receive personal support, continuous support , not always new contacts , says Lambrecht. That is a consequence of the experience after the attack on Breitscheidplatz.
The question of the illness
Attorney General Frank: If eleven people had to die in Germany in one night, and the alleged perpetrator acted with a racist motive, then there is no question for me whether I bring responsibility to the federal prosecutor. Regardless of the question of whether the perpetrator may have psychiatric restrictions. “
50 Right-wing extremists are considered Endanger
According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, about 50 Right-wing extremists in Germany as a threat. BKA boss Holger Münch now wants to examine networks more closely to see whether the number still needs to be adjusted. Münch emphasizes that his office has been pointing out for years that there is a risk of formation of terrorist groups.
Father of the perpetrator as a witness
The father of the perpetrator is not an accused in the context of investigative proceedings, but in the status of witness. He was present in the apartment when the body of the perpetrator and his mother were found, as Attorney General Peter Frank said.
The role of the “bird shit” quote
Horst Seehofer is asked: Do you see any complicity in the AfD in the attacks that have been experienced in Germany?
The Interior Minister points out that he has to answer in court because he has classified the AfD as dangerous.
He answered the specific question with caution. He could not deny that statements such as 'National Socialism in a shit of history' formed the breeding ground for to arise from hatred that confuses the heads.
“This is the chain that you have to see in short. That's why all these things that we also hear in the Bundestag are a huge problem when it comes to such perpetrators as now in Hanau. “The extremist and anti-Semitic statements let perpetrators like him confirmed and encouraged to feel.
“I say today for the third time : We have a very high threat situation from the right . And that really drives me as Minister of the Interior […], every day. “
Discussion about weapons law
Seehofer: “ A medical assessment for gun license holders or the idea of storing weapons at sports clubs – these suggestions have already been made and rejected. ”He says this to make it clear that the discussion does not start from scratch.
Lambrecht: How is the reliability check carried out for gun license holders? What information arrives at the authority that makes the decisions about weapons licenses? Are there any confusing letters that the perpetrator sent from Hanau to various authorities? You want to take a closer look at that now.
Stop cannot be relativized by anything
Horst Seehofer
Lambrecht: Right-wing terrorism is the greatest threat to our democracy
“Right-wing terrorism and right-wing extremism are the greatest danger to our democracy. Both in terms of the number of acts and their intensity. Therefore, our main focus must also be on fighting, and that's it. “Prevention work is particularly important. They rely on the fact that in this climate, where hatred and agitation come more and more from this spectrum, the protection of the constitution assesses it accordingly.
Seehofer on anti-right-wing extremism measures
“We are not blind in this government. We have adopted a huge package that is directed against right-wing terrorism, right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism. ”
Attorney General Frank: 40 Witnesses interrogated
The aim of the investigation is to clarify the following questions: What does the perpetrator have to do with this driven to commit this act, but also, are there any supporters who can be prosecuted? That said Attorney General Peter Frank at the press conference in Berlin.
“What is our strategy?”: First of all, this would be the search of the perpetrator's apartment, evidence would be provided wanted, which on the one hand shed light on what is happening in the apartment, but also on the whole.
Another investigative strand is the autopsy of the Victim.
The weapons for which the perpetrator e had a gun license, it had been ensured that it would now be determined whether these were the murder weapons.
Cell phone data and GPS data from the offender's car are examined, possible contacts at home and abroad, documents found in the apartment were and its internet use.
40 Witnesses have already been interviewed. The question of how the crime was carried out is the focus here.
helpline
Justice Minister Lambrecht appeals to those affected to use the help hotline 0800 – 00 0 9546