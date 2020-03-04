Attacked by the shark – and still back on the surfboard

Annette Kögel is co-founder of the Paralympics newspaper of the Tagesspiegel and from now on writes here every first Wednesday of the month.

I was lying in the raging waves off Hawaii, on Maui, in front of the Kahului holiday beach, and I knew there were guaranteed sharks below me. So do not step underwater with the black neoprene legs and quickly start on the board with a water start. I didn't want to be mistaken for a seal.

Attack of the Tiger Shark

Bethany Hamilton was not lucky to come back to the beach unscathed. It was on 31. October 2003, the sea rose up windless to wave sets early on, when the girl went to surf at Tunnels Beach on Kauai. Around seven o'clock her life changed, she was attacked lying on her board by an approximately three meter long tiger shark.

He severed her left arm just below her shoulder. Her friends, including surfer Alana Blanchard, helped her paddle back to the beach. The arm stump was tied off with the surfboard line – this also saved the lives of the 13 year olds. Four weeks after the accident, Bethany Hamilton started training again thanks to a tailor-made board.

The motivating story of the mother of two and a believing Christian today tells a movie. And now, on Sunday, the International Ocean Film Tour, always accompanied by environmental activists, is making a stop in the Urania in Berlin and elsewhere in Germany: breathtaking pictures, also of Tracy Edwards and the female crew of the Maiden, 1989 at the Whitbread Round the World Race. Or by Mike deGruy, successful underwater photographer and fighter for the protection of the oceans.

Paralympics with missing limbs will fight for the qualification for the Paralympics in Tokyo from March 4th to 8th in Vancouver. So also the German wheelchair rugby team, which is an outsider in the race for the Paralympics tickets.

However, there is a new attacker: Corona. Much more opaque than a shark. The team from Thailand canceled because of the virus. This is often not fair – especially in preparation. And whether there will be Paralympics and Olympics as inspiring as usual?