Atomic Layer Deposition Market Seeking Excellent Growth |ADEKA CORPORATION, AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc. ASM International

Global atomic layer deposition market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ADEKA CORPORATION, AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc. ASM International, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq, Veeco Instruments Inc., ULTRATECH, INC., Encapsulix, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Oxford Instruments, ALD Nano Solutions, Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc and Merck KGaA among others.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Atomic Layer Deposition Market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Product Type (Metal ALD, Aluminium Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, And Others)

Type (Precursor Type, Material Type, Film Type And Others)

Application (Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, Research & Development Facilities, Fuel Cells, Optical Devices And Thermoelectric Materials)

Geography(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Picosun has introduced new PicoMEDICAL™ solutions for health care industry. this new launch helps company to earn more revenue

In December 2018, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded for their ability to effectively build and lead savvy organizations (Smart 50). This award made Kurt J. Lesker Company more popular.

In December 2017, Kurt J. Lesker Company was awarded a patent for its atomic layer deposition system. Due to this company has announced patent number 9,695,510 for atomic layer deposition system.

In June 2018, to accelerate chip performance, applied materials announces a major breakthrough within material engineering in this big data & AI era. Applied Material’s integrated material solution combines CVD, PVD & ALD on endura platform which will enables customer to speed the adoption of cobalt.

