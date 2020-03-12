atletico-takes-out-defending-champions-liverpool-and-is-in-the-quarterfinals

Defending champion Liverpool has been eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The team of coach Jürgen Klopp lost on Wednesday in the second round second leg against Atlético Madrid after extra time 2: 3 (1-0, 1-0). That was too little after the 0-1 in the first leg. Marcos Llorente (97 ./ 105. + 1) destroyed with his double pack in the extension all dreams of the fans in crowded stadium on Anfield Road for one season with the championship in England and the title in the premier class. Alvaro Morata (120. + 1) scored the goal to the final result.

Georginio Wijnaldum (43.) scored in regular time and initially compensated for the defeat three weeks ago. Roberto Firmino then scored the supposedly decisive goal to 2: 0 (94.) Before Llorente shot the Spaniards towards the quarter-finals. The first goal was preceded by a mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrián, the equalizer fell after a counterattack. Adrián did not look good here either.

Liverpool missed numerous opportunities in the regular season

The Klopp team was superior over long distances and had chances , but the guests held out for a long time with a compact and aggressive defense. The guests, 2014 and 2016 the finalist of the premier class, inferior to the city rival Real Madrid, limited themselves to a few counterattacks. Wijnaldum (43.) Punished that with a massive header after a cross from Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With the lead in the back, Liverpool pushed for the second goal in the second half. Oblak saved against Trent Alexander-Arnold (60.), Andrew Robertson only hit the crossbar with his head (66.). Atlético remained dangerous. Mega talent João Félix checked Liverpool goalkeeper Adrián (61.). Saul Niguez scored in the added time of the regular season to alleged compensation, but was clearly on the offside.

In the Premier League Liverpool is the first championship since 30 years hardly to take. The Reds keep the table after 29 match days with 25 Points ahead of Master Manchester City, who still has to play a catch-up game. Only two more wins separate Klopp and his team from the one they had been looking forward to in Liverpool 19. Championship. To what extent the coronavirus pandemic still has an impact on the English league is still open. (dpa)