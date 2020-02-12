Science
At least 500 doctors and nurses infected in Wuhan
At least 500 Doctors and nurses in Wuhan infected
At least 500 People from the medical staff in the Chinese city of Wuhan are infected with the coronavirus COVID. There is also 600 other suspected cases among doctors and nurses, reported the South China Morning Post, citing multiple clinic sources. This leads to significant bottlenecks in the hospitals. The government has so far reported only on isolated cases and thus kept the drama of the problem secret.
Head of State Xi: China will be even stronger after the virus
Chinese President Xi Jinping is convinced that his country will win the fight against the corona virus. According to online China Daily newspaper, Xi said late Tuesday night (local time) that he was confident that China would become even stronger and more prosperous after winning the epidemic. The Chinese people have come together and started a “war” against the virus. The measures that had been taken would have led to positive results, said Xi accordingly.
Xi is also cited, the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, the advantage of the country's system, which made it possible to pool all available resources to deal with the major problems, the strong material and technological support, and the extensive experience in responding the contagion will allow China to gain control of the epidemic.
WHO boss compares virus threat to terrorist threat
Given Given the growing number of coronavirus infections outside of China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is of a “a very serious threat to the Rest of the world “. “Viruses can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist act,” he said.
At the start of a two-day expert conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros called on Tuesday all affected countries to share their medical and scientific data. “The most important thing is to stop the spread and save lives,” he said. He hopes that “one of the results of this meeting will be a common road map for research” that scientists and funders worldwide could use as a guide.
Colleagues in China who were connected via video link, said Tedros: “We are with you, we wish you courage, patience, success and good health in this situation with its extremely difficult circumstances . “
China's Foreign Minister comes to Munich and Berlin
Visited after months of frosty relations between Beijing and Berlin China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Germany again. As Foreign Minister Geng Shuang said to the press in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference from Thursday to Saturday and conduct regular strategic dialogue with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin.
In Munich, Wang Yi also wants to the Chinese efforts in the fight against the new corona virus and international cooperation on the project, said Geng Shuang.
The originally for last October Wang Yi had canceled her planned strategic dialogue out of anger at a Meuse meeting with Joshua Wong, a leader of the Hong Kong democracy movement. Maas had spoken to Wong in September during an event in Berlin. Since then, the relationships were tense. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not go into the differences.
The fifth round of dialogue would be about bilateral relations, China's relationship with Europe, common Efforts to maintain multilateralism and free trade, as well as regional and international conflicts, said the spokesman. He added that Wang Yi other top German politicians I'll see. (AP)
Deutsche Bank warns of recession caused by coronavirus
Because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in China, economists at Deutsche Bank are holding a recession in Germany for possible. “We expect the corona virus to dampen gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter, causing a technical recession in the winter half-year is now increasingly likely “, says a study published on Wednesday. Since economic output is already over 2019 may have shrunk because of the continuing weak economy, this would be the second consecutive minus quarter. Economists call this a “technical recession”. A first estimate for the final quarter 2019 the Federal Statistical Office publishes on this Friday.
“The corona virus brings with it considerable risks to our forecast of a recovery in the global economy As we had previously assumed an economic recovery in China, “emphasized the economists. ” This applies particularly to Germany, whose exports not least due to the weak demand from China in the year 2019 slowed down. “ China is the most important trading partner of Europe's larger economy: the mutual exchange of goods see below met 2019 to more than 200 billion euros.
The experts hold it is possible that losses in the Chinese business can be made up for. “If the spread of the coronavirus soon peaks as expected, the demand may simply shift to the later course of the year 2020 “, said the Deutsche Bank. Due to the above-average margins in China, however, a temporary setback on profits is reflected , which should make companies even more careful. (Reuters)
Most sporting events planned in China have already been rescheduled or canceled. According to media reports, Formula 1 is now also responding.
days mirror
Investors are optimistic about the corona virus
Hope for a relaxation the coronavirus epidemic continues to drive the Dax. Concerns about the economic consequences have faded into the background. The leading German index rose 0.3 percent at the opening on Wednesday 13. 673 points and marked another record high .
The Chinese authorities are calculating meanwhile with the fact that the peak of new virus infections will be reached before the end of the month. “Investors are confident that China will bring the situation under control. This means that the focus is increasingly turning towards the encouraging economic and corporate figures, “said market analyst Milan Cutkovic from AxiTrader. “After reaching a new all-time high in the German stock index, things can now go up quickly.”
Already on Tuesday the Dax was at a record high of 13. 668 points increased and thanks to the hope that the coronavirus epidemic could be overcome quickly, one percent in plus 13. 627, 84 points closed. (Reuters)
Number of virus-infected people in Bavaria increases by two 14
The number of people suffering from the new coronavirus in Bavaria is up by two 14 gone up. The two new cases are related to the company from the district of Starnberg, which also employs most of the previously known cases, said the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening. The ministry will provide details on Wednesday.
So far, twelve cases have been reported in Bavaria – eight employees of the car supplier Webasto and four family members. Webasto had announced that it would reopen its company headquarters in Stockdorf near Munich on Wednesday after two weeks. The manufacturer of convertible roofs and parking heaters had the location with around 1000 employees closed after an employee became infected with the virus. (RTR)
WHO: Coronavirus is now officially called “Covid – 19 “
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the official name of the new coronavirus is “COVID – 19 “. CO stands for Corona, VI for Virus, D for Disease and 19 for the year in which it appeared. The WHO deliberately chose a name that did not refer to a place or an animal. (RTR)
So far, no Germans among newly infected on a Japanese cruise ship
Among the positive the
people tested on the corona virus on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan are according to the Embassy no Germans. The German representation in Tokyo reported on
Wednesday. Previously, the Japanese Ministry of Health had with 39 People – 29 passengers and ten crew members – one infection detected, thus the number of infected people increased 174. Four persons showed serious symptoms.
In addition, a person responsible for the quarantine
was infected, as the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. The remaining of the round 3600 Passengers and crew members should still until 19. stay on board the quarantined ship in Yokohama in February. If
Japan will have everyone examined on board was still unclear. There are ten German citizens on board. (dpa)
Mobile communications fair in Barcelona will decide on possible cancellation on Friday
The organizers of the According to a media report, the world's largest mobile communications fair MWC in Barcelona want to advise this Friday about a cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus risk. Previously, many important exhibitors had announced that they would stay away from the fair this year.
The topic should be at a regular committee meeting of the mobile phone provider organization GSMA in Barcelona to be addressed, wrote the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia” on Wednesday. The GSMA initially did not comment on the report. She had last emphasized at the weekend that the trade fair should, as planned, despite the coronavirus risk of 24. to 27. February take place – but with additional protective measures.
In the past few days, however, further cancellations have increased. On Tuesday alone, the chip giant Intel, the US telecoms group AT&T and the Chinese smartphone provider Vivo announced that they would stay away from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year due to the coronavirus risks.
Large exhibitors such as Sony and Amazon, the telecom equipment supplier Ericsson, the South Korean electronics group LG and the chip manufacturer Nvidia had previously canceled.
The MWC is the world's most important event in the mobile communications industry and has grown steadily in recent years. (AP)
39 other passengers infected by “Diamond Princess”
on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which is anchored in Japan under quarantine, are 39 other people tested positive for the virus. This included a quarantine officer, said Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato. So the total number of infected on the ship is 174, as the public broadcaster NHK announced. (Reuters)
195 US citizens leave quarantine
In the United States, the first people can leave the quarantine station in California. The 195 US citizens – most of whom were employees of the US State Department – were on 29. January was flown out of Wuhan. The coronavirus was not found in any of the returnees. “They don't need any additional tests, they don't have to be avoided, they don't have a new type of coronavirus,” said the region's medical officer, Cameron Kaiser. His department had posted a photo that shows people throwing away their masks in a quarantine closing ceremony. (Reuters)
death toll rises 1100
The number of fatalities in China due to the novel corona virus is more than 1100 gone up. As the Chinese government announced on Wednesday, more died 97 People in mainland China from the consequences of the infection. The official total number of deaths in mainland China thus increased 1113 to.
94 of the new deaths were recorded in Hubei province, from where the epidemic started in December. The vast majority of deaths and contagions continue to occur in the province. The authorities have largely sealed off Hubei from the outside world.
According to the Chinese government's Health Committee, around mainland China has seen around 2000 further cases of infection confirmed. The official total number of illnesses there by the now as “Covid – 13 “designated virus grew to more than 44. 600.
Outside of China there are more than 400 further infections in around 25 countries. In Bavaria, two other infections with Covid – 19 demonstrated how the Ministry of Health in Munich announced on Tuesday evening. The number of cases of infection confirmed in Germany rose to 16. (AFP)
US Federal Reserve: Coronavirus could slow global growth
According to the US Federal Reserve, the Coronavirus is likely to harm China's economy and thus the global economy Put a damper on economic developments. This also leads to increased uncertainty regarding the outlook for the American economy, central bank chief Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in front of members of the House of Representatives a new risk, Powell said. This could “lead to disruptions in China that affect the rest of the global economy”. At the end of January, Powell had been more cautious. At the time, he said that because of the corona virus, a “certain disruption” to economic life in the world's second largest economy is very likely in the short term. At the time, there was only more than 100 confirmed deaths, meanwhile there are more than 1000. (AP)
Bundestag advises on prevention
The Bundestag advises on Wednesday (15 . 10 o'clock) about the preventive measures against the corona virus in Germany. The CDU / CSU and SPD have applied for a current hour. In view of the numerous false reports and rumors circulating, the government's primary concern should be to objectify the discussion. (AP)
Two more Coronavirus cases in Bavaria
In Bavaria there are two other infections with the new coronavirus Covid – 19 has been demonstrated. The two cases are related to the Webasto company from the Starnberg district, which also employs most of the people who have been ill in Germany to date, the Bavarian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening. The number of cases of infection confirmed in Germany rose to a total of 16.
In Bavaria there are now 14 Infection cases, said the Ministry of Health of the Free State. The Ministry wants to announce details on Wednesday. The other two confirmed cases of infection in Germany are returnees from Wuhan. You are on the isolation station of the Frankfurt University Clinic. (AFP)
US Federal Reserve warns of economic dangers
The US Federal Reserve has warned of the economic dangers of the corona virus crisis. The Fed is closely monitoring developments, said President Jerome Powell on Tuesday in front of a committee of the US House of Representatives. The virus could cause faults in China lead which could spread to the rest of the world economy . The US economy is in very good shape. But some effects in the USA are very likely to be expected. According to Powell, however, it is too early to determine the extent.
At the same time, the Fed boss made it clear that the central bank had no reason for the time being see a change in their monetary policy stance as long as there is no “fundamental reassessment” of the economic outlook. Risks related to the uncertainty caused by the customs conflict have recently decreased. Global economic growth has also stabilized. In addition, the US job market is running smoothly. Favored by the mild winter weather, the US job market started the year with a surprising amount of momentum.
LBBW chief economist Uwe Burkert sees Powell's speech in line with this strategy: “The US Federal Reserve sticks to its wait-and-see monetary policy stance and the corona virus as important risk factor at a glance. ” If the effects of the virus crisis on the economy intensify appreciably, this would be a possible trigger for a fundamental reassessment of the economic assessment, said Burkert. (Reuters)
WHO boss sees “realistic chance” to stop coronavirus
That the World Health Organization said on Twitter. “If we invest in rational and fact-based interventions now, we have a realistic chance of breaking out of Covid 19) “, said Ghebreyesus at the expert summit in Geneva. “If we don't, we could get a lot more cases – and much higher costs.”
@DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO @pahowho @WHOAFRO @UN_News_Centre @UN @OIEAnimalHealth @FAO @covid 18 @antonioguterres @DrMikeRyan “If we invest now in rational and evidence-based interventions, we have a realistic chance of stopping the #COVID 19 outbreak.
– World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter (@who) https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1227251066342789125
This means the new names for the coronavirus
The new type of lung disease China got its own name. You will now become Covid – 19, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday in Geneva. At the same time, the new coronavirus was given its own name: Sars-CoV-2.
The namesake of the pathogen, the coronavirus study group of the International Committee for Taxonomy of viruses (International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses) refers with the name Sars-CoV-2 to the very close relationship to the Sars virus Sars-CoV, on which 2002 / 2003 Hundreds of people had died. According to experts, the viruses are variants of one and the same type of virus.
The initially provisional 2019 -nCoV pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is one of the corona viruses. Seven representatives of this group cause respiratory diseases in humans. Three – including Sars-CoV-2 – are known to sometimes cause severe symptoms. In the Sars virus, which also comes from China, 2002 / 2003 round 8000 cases known, about 800 People died. Sars stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. 2012 the Mers-CoV virus appeared in the Near East. Mers stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. This corona virus is less contagious, but more aggressive: From around 2500 infected until the end 2019 died about 860 – about every third.
The John Ziebuhr from the University of Gießen said that the new name of the study group, Sars-CoV-2, will be decisive for the future scientific name in studies. He is one of the main authors of the naming article, which was first published on the BioRxiv server. (AP)
WHO calls coronavirus disease COVID – 19
The World Health Organization wanted to find a name that does not refer to a specific place, an animal, a person or a group of people. The WHO wrote on Twitter. CO stands for Corona, VI for Virus and D for “disease”.
@DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO @pahowho @WHOAFRO @UN_News_Centre @UN “Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the @OIEAnimalHealth & @FAO, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease “- @ DrTedros #COVID 19
– World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter (@who) https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1227248587253407744