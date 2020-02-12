at-least-500-doctors-and-nurses-infected-in-wuhan

The new type of lung disease China got its own name. You will now become Covid – 19, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday in Geneva. At the same time, the new coronavirus was given its own name: Sars-CoV-2.

The namesake of the pathogen, the coronavirus study group of the International Committee for Taxonomy of viruses (International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses) refers with the name Sars-CoV-2 to the very close relationship to the Sars virus Sars-CoV, on which 2002 / 2003 Hundreds of people had died. According to experts, the viruses are variants of one and the same type of virus.

The initially provisional 2019 -nCoV pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is one of the corona viruses. Seven representatives of this group cause respiratory diseases in humans. Three – including Sars-CoV-2 – are known to sometimes cause severe symptoms. In the Sars virus, which also comes from China, 2002 / 2003 round 8000 cases known, about 800 People died. Sars stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. 2012 the Mers-CoV virus appeared in the Near East. Mers stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. This corona virus is less contagious, but more aggressive: From around 2500 infected until the end 2019 died about 860 – about every third.

The John Ziebuhr from the University of Gießen said that the new name of the study group, Sars-CoV-2, will be decisive for the future scientific name in studies. He is one of the main authors of the naming article, which was first published on the BioRxiv server. (AP)