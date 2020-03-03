at-least-19-deaths-after-tornado-in-the-state-of-tennessee

In the US state of Tennessee there are at least 19 through one person Tornado died and numerous others were injured. In addition, serious damage has occurred. The whole nation mourn after the “very terrible” and “devilish” tornado with those affected, said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Governor Bill Lee said: This is a “very tragic and difficult day” for Tennessee.

Nashville: destroyed facades the morning after the tornado. Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP / dpa

police officers in Nashville examine the Damage. Photo: REUTERS / Harrison McClary

This couple took their engagement photo from the destroyed house. Photo: Shelley Mays / The Tennessean via USA TODAY via REUTERS

A destroyed house in Nashville. Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP / dpa

Lee spoke of incredible damage. Rescue workers are fully deployed in the affected areas in and around Nashville, he said. In the southeastern state of Tennessee, a state of emergency was declared and emergency accommodation was opened.

The local television station WKRN spoke of dozens of injuries. Trump spoke of “many” injuries; there was initially no precise information on this from civil protection. As a result, many houses and buildings were badly damaged, many trees had fallen over and thousands of households without electricity.

Roads and bridges were also damaged, said the disaster control. He warned local residents not to enter damaged buildings at first. The exact number of households that ran out of electricity in the state as a result of the night storm was still unclear on Tuesday. The utility Nashville Electric said on Twitter that there were 47. 000 People without electricity.

A police spokesman for the Putnam District said in an interview with WKRN that officials went from house to house in the most affected areas to help residents in need. Several people were still missing. The storm had swept over the areas at night. (AP)