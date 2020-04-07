World
At ghost games, only 239 people are likely to enter the stadium
For possible ghost games in the Bundesliga, the German Football League only wants according to a “picture” report 239 Let people into the stadium. For the games that could take place at the beginning of May at the earliest after the interruption of the current season, 30 folder and four ball boys in the interior of an arena , writes the newspaper, according to which the DFL has given corresponding plans.
At the only ghost game of the Bundesliga to date – on 11. March at Mönchengladbach 2-1 against Cologne – were still allowed 600 people in the Borussia Park: the players, coaches, few journalists, stewards and paramedics. The audience ranks remained empty.
In the future only 126 People in the interior: The teams in full strength, there are only eight coaches per team , Carers and doctors admitted. Join in 113 people in the stands – including 30 journalists. Instead of twelve so far, only four ball boys will be there. The strongest group in the interior, according to “Image”, is television with a total of 36 People.
VIP guests and club employees without function are not allowed to be in the ranks. Only eight members per delegation are allowed. There is nothing to drink and eat. In front of the stadium are again 50 folder scheduled to To prevent fan gatherings.
In the Bundesliga and in the 2nd league due to the coronavirus pandemic at least until 30. April no football played. That had the 36 Professional clubs decided at the end of March at a virtual general meeting on the recommendation of the DFL Presidium. The last Bundesliga game so far took place on 11. March in Mönchengladbach – the originally planned end of the season on 16. May is no longer sustainable. (dpa)
SC Freiburg with training in groups of two
In groups of two and without duels, SC Freiburg will return to training this Tuesday after the official exemption. According to the association, the process is planned so that the individual groups do not meet.
Due to the expansion of the corona virus, the coach Christian Streich's professionals should have already moved to the training area and showered at home. “We have developed a comprehensive overall concept for the possible further procedure,” said SC board member Jochen Saier. In addition to the training sessions on the pitch, the Baden Bundesliga team is continuing the individual fitness program at home.
Previously, professional football in Baden-Württemberg was under Hygiene and clearance rules receive permission for training. The Ministry of Social Affairs regulation provides for training in groups of a maximum of five participants. (dpa)
DFL boss Seifert on ghost games: ” We will be ready! ”
Managing Director Christian Seifert sees the German Football League (DFL) well prepared for the continuation of the season with ghost games in the current exceptional situation. “From a purely technical point of view, when the game was resumed, around 300 Employees return to their place of work in the stadium per game, football players, physiotherapists or cameramen. We will be ready, ”said Seifert of the weekly newspaper“ Die Zeit ”. The clear goal is to end the season by 30. June. “But we don't have it in our hands,” admitted the 50 – One year old.
The game operations in the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga is currently until 30. Suspended April, after which the nine missing match days are to be completed on a weekly basis. Seifert does not find it fitting that comparisons are made with amateur football. “I am aware that this can trigger question marks. On the one hand, it is the same sport, on the other hand, the professional operation has completely different framework conditions than the leisure area, ”he said. It is about livelihoods and jobs. “For this reason, professional clubs have to be treated legally like companies,” said Seifert. (dpa)
Australian Open check tournament without spectators
The organizers of the Australian Open are already preparing for the Case that also in January 2021 No normality has returned to the tennis tour. As tournament director Craig Tiley told Australian media on Tuesday, the emergency of a Grand Slam tournament without spectators will also be examined. The tournament also wants to prepare for the possibility that the players have to be in quarantine before the tournament.
The current tennis season could be due to the corona virus pandemic, end later than previously planned. After the numerous cancellations of events, the ATP and WTA are currently reviewing new tournament calendars, as both professional organizations of the AP news agency have confirmed. Accordingly, ATP and WTA are also considering extending the season beyond the end originally planned for November.
Currently the tennis tour is at least until 13. July. The timing of the sequel is also questionable because tennis is dependent on worldwide travel like hardly any other sport. The prestigious Wimbledon tournament had also been canceled for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus crisis and is now only 2021 carried out again. The organizers of the canceled lawn tournaments in Stuttgart and Berlin are still hoping for a later date this year, but it is only conceivable for these events to be held in late July or August. (dpa)
Liverpool FC: No compulsory vacation for employees
Liverpool FC has revised its decision and is not sending numerous employees on forced leave during the coronavirus crisis. This was announced by Chairman Peter Moore on Monday evening in a message on the website. Moore also apologized to the fans, who had previously criticized the measures sharply.
We believe that we came to the wrong conclusion last week. We are really sorry.
Peter Moore, Chairman of Liverpool FC
It was only on Saturday that the Reds announced that would use a government program to save jobs, by doing 80 percent of wages to be borne by the state. The club wanted to contribute the rest so that the employees would not suffer any financial disadvantages. The league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth had already done the same.
That caused fierce criticism, from ex-Liverpool pro Jamie Carragher. An anonymous employee of the club said to the BBC broadcaster: “The club describes the employees as a family. I don't feel like a family member. Why does a club use more than 100 million pounds, a government program for his employees, though other companies need it more? “
Moore said Liverpool would now look for alternatives to survive the coronavirus crisis. However, he also warned of “unprecedented” losses for the club. “Even if we were in a healthy position before this crisis – our earnings have dropped while our expenses remain”, he emphasized. Therefore, one will prepare for different scenarios. (dpa)
Large golf tournaments postponed and canceled
The traditional Masters of golf professionals in Augusta has a new preliminary date after the postponement due to the Corona crisis. The top tournament in the US state of Georgia should now v om 12. to 15. November , the organizing Augusta National Golf Club announced on Monday. At the 13. March was the 84. First edition of the Masters has been postponed to an indefinite date. The situation should be closely monitored in the coming weeks and months.
Series A: Professionals should forego money at the end of the season
The Italian Serie A football players should forego a third of their income in the coronavirus crisis , if the season fails completely. The clubs would have agreed on this, Lega Serie A announced on Monday. Only record champions Juventus Turin would have negotiated their own similar agreement with their players regardless. The deal also applies to coaches, the clubs would implement the plan independently. If gaming operations should resume, income should be reduced by two months' salary.
Serie A was on March 9 was interrupted with twelve remaining game days. After last week's Italian government took the anti-coronavirus measures such as exit bans until 13. Had extended April, the Italian football association FIGC repeated its hope to start again at the end of May. However, this is not decided. Several players in Serie A tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. (dpa)
Völler supports Kickers Offenbach
Rudi Völler has at his ex-club Kickers Offenbach 100 so-called “ghost tickets” bought. Of the 59 year old soccer world champion from 1990 and today's sports director of Bayer Leverkusen supports the “Völle Hütte” campaign by the regional league. So far, the kickers according to information from Monday 3977 cards sold in different price categories.
This is to at least partially compensate for the loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus crisis after the game has stopped. The Hanover-born Völler played from 1975 to 1980 at the Kickers, before joining TSV 1860 Munich changed and 1982 his national team career with 90 international matches started. (dpa)
Wonderful to see the boys again. I would like to have everyone in my arms taken. Unfortunately, I was not allowed to.
Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Uwe Rösler on Monday for the first session with his players after a three-week break (via dpa)
Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection
The 82 – year-old mother of Manchester City star coach Pep Guardiola died as a result of an infection with the corona virus. The club announced on Monday afternoon on Twitter. “All members of the club express their warmest condolences to Pep, his family and all their friends during this sad time”, it said Pages of the English master.
Tennis – Star Nick Kyrgios with a heart
“Please don't go to bed on an empty stomach. Don't be afraid or be ashamed not to write me a private message. It would make me very happy to have everything I have with you divide. Even if it's just a pack of pasta, a loaf of bread or milk. I going to eat bring to your door – and don't ask any questions! ”
Nick Kyrgios on Instagram
Already at the beginning of the year the world rankings had – 40., who has also become known for his escapades on the tennis court, showed solidarity in the bush fires in Australia. With his announcement, for each of his aces at the Australian Open 200 to donate dollars solved the 24 year old Australians made a wave of donations among tennis professionals. (dpa)
Interested fans can order cardboard figures to be printed with a photo of themselves. The cardboard mates are then installed in the otherwise empty stadium and are intended to reduce the sadness in games without spectators. The costs for this amount to 19 Euro, a profit should not be made. “We hope to be able to build at least a small backdrop for the players,” said Müller.
The idea for the project came after the first Bundesliga ghost game ever at the beginning of March between Borussia and 1. FC Köln (2-1). “Such an empty stadium is hardly visually bearable,” said Müller.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been no problems since the Rheinderby no more Bundesliga games taking place. From May onwards the season should continue without spectators. The first printed cardboard figures are to be distributed in Borussia Park in the middle of this week. (dpa)
Austria wants from 14. April take small steps towards normalcy. Small shops as well as DIY and garden centers can then open again. In return, however, events are no longer permitted, and wearing a mouthguard is not only compulsory in supermarkets but also in local public transport. (dpa)
Lucien Favre: Problems are currently being put into perspective
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre considers the current problems of football in the coronavirus pandemic to be relatively harmless.
“If I have the problems the Italians, Spaniards and Americans see when I think of India then a lot relativizes. “
Favre to the Swiss Keystone-SDA News Agency
Of the 62 Years-old Swiss people have the greatest respect for the employees of the hospitals, “who sacrifice themselves day and night for all of us”. Favre also recalled the suffering of the refugees, which had been somewhat forgotten in the face of the crisis.
“I have to go with you talk about. Despite the Corona crisis, let's not forget what has happened Weeks happened on the Greek island of Lesbos: a humanitarian one Tragedy. Abandoned refugee children, weakened, urgent need more help. “
Favre to the Swiss Keystone-SDA News Agency
Also there is:
Bavaria President Hainer is optimistic
The new Bayern president Herbert Hainer has confirmed, despite the difficult situation of the soccer Bundesliga in the Corona crisis, optimistic about the To look to the future. “The situation is of course very tense, it is about the existence of individual clubs. And FC Bayern is also facing a major financial challenge, which is no secret. But our club is excellently positioned, ”said Hainer in the member magazine“ 51 “. “We work every day to ensure that FC Bayern steers through this phase without much damage, and despite this immense task, we are confident about the future.”
As the successor to Uli Hoeneß, Hainer has been President of the German soccer record champion since November and also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern. The longtime Adidas boss expects the corona crisis to have an impact on the transfer market.
“Although, as I said, serious forecasts are difficult, it is obvious that there will be changes. I agree with Uli Hoeneß when he assumes that the transfer amounts will decrease. It is logical: if the income drops, there is less money in total in the cycle. And in view of the economic impact of the corona crisis on people's everyday lives, unprecedented millions of dollars are even less justifiable than they already were, “said the 65 – year-olds. “My hope is that more reason will come here too.” (Dpa)
The ball continues to roll in Burundi
In Burundi, football continues to be played despite the coronavirus pandemic. The national association president, Reverien Ndikuriyo, announced on Sunday that league operations will continue in the top two division. The restrictions due to the spread of Sars-CoV-2 seem marginal. “We advise the players to avoid kissing or jostling each other when celebrating the goal,” said Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana. There are still three complete match days in League A.
Preventive measures should also include washing hands with chlorinated water and measuring body temperature for all stadium visitors. According to the minister, three people in the East African country have so far been tested positive for the corona virus: “Each country has its own specialty. We cannot explain any restrictions simply because other countries have them. ”This makes Burundi one of the very few countries in the world where regulated league operations are still permitted. (dpa)
Regional leagues reject ghost games
For NOFV President Erwin Bugar, amateur football stands in the corona Crisis before his biggest challenge. Therefore, the regional football leagues reject Ghost games strictly for economic reasons. “Nobody wants to Excluding the public from ending the season is a clear statement of the Clubs, ”said the President of the Northeast German Football Association (NOFV) on Sunday in the MDR. (dpa)
Second division club openly thinks about bankruptcy
At the financially badly hit Karlsruher SC the scenario of insolvency in the coronavirus crisis is approaching. “We already had a backpack from the past, that's perfectly clear, especially from the two third league years,” Managing Director Michael Becker said on Sunday to the German Press Agency. “We wanted to solve that with the sale of shares, at least part of it. But this share sale is now of course stuttering because of the corona issue. “Previously, the second division soccer team already had on its website” Information on possible bankruptcy under self-administration “
” I think it's even worse that you don't even know what the effects are has even further, ”said Becker. “Sure, we should play again from May. But what happens if we play without a spectator for the next six months? It goes on and on. Then it would get closer and closer. ”(Dpa)
Task Force of the DFL: no decisions yet
The German Football League has explicitly pointed out in the debate about game scenarios in the Bundesliga that “at the current time there are neither decisions nor pre-determinations”. This was shared by the umbrella organization of 36 Professional clubs on Sunday with. The “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operation” had started its work in the past days as announced.
The task force was at the of the DFL general assembly last Tuesday. It is to develop a binding guideline which, according to DFL boss Christian Seifert, “clarifies in detail under which conditions hygiene and prevention apply the implementation of group training, team training – and in the event of resumption of play also there – as best as possible guaranteed.
The chair of the task force has Tim Meyer, medical director of the Institute for Sports and Preventive Medicine at the University of Saarland and also doctor of the national soccer team. (dpa)
Seasonal break in amateur football not easily possible
The German Amateur football continues to struggle with possible season breaks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the associations fear waves of lawsuits should the season end prematurely in the leagues downwards from the regional leagues. An early termination of the season is not regulated in the rules of the game . “Just as with the DFL for the licensed leagues, this case is planned under the roof of the DFB,” said sports lawyer Markus Buchberger to the “Ruhr Nachrichten”.
In order to regulate this, the Bundestag of the German Football Association (DFB) would first have to meet. Continuing the season without spectators seems unrealistic, especially in the higher leagues, where clubs are particularly dependent on spectator income. In the event of a season break, sponsors could ask for money back and sue. “The DFB and also the associations located under it may only cancel the remaining season as a last resort , also to oppose such claims to protect, ”said lawyer Buchberger. (dpa)
FC Bayern trains again on Monday
FC Bayern Munich is back on the pitch. From this Monday the German football record champions will train at least again in small groups . According to dpa information, the units in the coronavirus crisis should take place under strict conditions and in compliance with all specified regulations. First, the “kicker” reported about it.
According to the report, the professionals are divided into four groups. These should be picked up at intervals in the underground car park on the club premises and brought to several cabins. Afterwards you will train in different places. The stars should then shower and eat at home . The cyber training that was last carried out via video chat can still be used as a variant in the training work.
Some of the 18 Bundesliga teams had already started training again last week, with numerous other clubs to start training on the pitch from Monday onwards. The season is currently suspended until at least the end of April. (dpa)