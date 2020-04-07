at-ghost-games,-only-239-people-are-likely-to-enter-the-stadium

Image: DFL plans ghost games with only 239 People in the stadium

For possible ghost games in the Bundesliga, the German Football League only wants according to a “picture” report 239 Let people into the stadium. For the games that could take place at the beginning of May at the earliest after the interruption of the current season, 30 folder and four ball boys in the interior of an arena , writes the newspaper, according to which the DFL has given corresponding plans.

At the only ghost game of the Bundesliga to date – on 11. March at Mönchengladbach 2-1 against Cologne – were still allowed 600 people in the Borussia Park: the players, coaches, few journalists, stewards and paramedics. The audience ranks remained empty.

In the future only 126 People in the interior: The teams in full strength, there are only eight coaches per team , Carers and doctors admitted. Join in 113 people in the stands – including 30 journalists. Instead of twelve so far, only four ball boys will be there. The strongest group in the interior, according to “Image”, is television with a total of 36 People.

VIP guests and club employees without function are not allowed to be in the ranks. Only eight members per delegation are allowed. There is nothing to drink and eat. In front of the stadium are again 50 folder scheduled to To prevent fan gatherings.

In the Bundesliga and in the 2nd league due to the coronavirus pandemic at least until 30. April no football played. That had the 36 Professional clubs decided at the end of March at a virtual general meeting on the recommendation of the DFL Presidium. The last Bundesliga game so far took place on 11. March in Mönchengladbach – the originally planned end of the season on 16. May is no longer sustainable. (dpa)