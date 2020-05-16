at-first,-the-victim-does-not-notice-messer-on-his-own-back

In Hamburg-Eilbek, a 23 year old was attacked in front of a bakery with a knife on Friday morning and seriously injured. According to the police, he initially did not notice the injury, continued on his way – and, according to media reports, placed an order with the baker with the knife in his back. According to a “picture” report, he wanted a milk roll.

It was only when passers-by on the street spoke to him about the knife in his back that the man became aware of the life-threatening injury. The knife was removed from the wound in a hospital.

The police arrested a suspect a little later. The background of the attack is still unclear. (Tsp)