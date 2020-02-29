at-fc-bayern-the-machine-fails

The 24. Bundesliga matchday has a lot to offer again. We once again approached him from a slightly different angle.

What does the machine replace?

Robert Lewandowski is very good at two things: playing football and staying healthy. The FC Bayern striker injured his knee in the triumphant 3-0 win against Munich at Chelsea and will be out for around four weeks. Half an eternity for the man who has only missed a maximum of two consecutive games in his career.

The Munich team do not have a real replacement for him in the squad, deliberately they did not hire another striker in winter. Serge Gnabry should replace Lewandowski. He warmed up with two goals at Chelsea and already replaced the striker when he only played half in the DFB Cup game in Bochum. Gnabry also scored a goal at the time.

Who cleans up the basement?

Descent fight, wonderful. At least if you watch the brave SC Paderborn playing football. This often looks good, but rarely brings points. About the 1. FSV Mainz 05 at least the former can only be asserted with reservations.

Paderborn and Mainz will face each other in an extremely important game on Saturday, which marks the start of what may be a decisive week for both clubs. Because after the common relegation dance, both sides will play against the competition from Düsseldorf and Cologne in the next two weeks. Should be uncomfortable.

May you celebrate again? The people of Cologne have not only been in Berlin since 5-0. photo : Andreas Gora / dpa

How bad is the hangover?

Kölle Alaaf! Anyone who shoots the self-declared non-carnival stronghold Berlin away with 5: 0 can also tap into one or the other Kölsch afterwards. On Rosenmontag the Cologne drove through the cathedral city and celebrated exuberantly. Fortuna Düsseldorf also celebrated points and carnival after the away win in Freiburg. The Schalke rivals in Cologne, who won none of their last four league games, could benefit from this. “We now have to be careful not to make sure that we achieve our goals,” said Clemens Tönnies.

Does Freiburg have to arrive at all?

In the race for the championship, BVB has on 24. Matchday the supposedly easiest lot. 19 At times Borussia received SC Freiburg in Dortmund, only one home game was lost. That was 2001, Sebastian Kehl scored a goal – for Freiburg.

Who meets from eleven meters?

Borussia Mönchengladbach also wants to continue FC Bayern put under pressure. The penalty could be a problem. Cross-season, Borussia missed four of the last six penalties. With the game in Augsburg, the 911 could become a top priority, captain Lars Stindl could take over again, according to media reports. Vice President Rainer Bonhof knows how to do it. As a player, he transformed each of his ten attempts for Borussia.