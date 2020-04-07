At 10.4% of CAGR, Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Anticipated to Grow USD 248.90 Billion by 2026 | Key-Players are Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dupont, etc.

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market report gives a holistic view of the prevalent trends in the industry, market valuation, and the leading vendors to help the readers assess the products and services, hence realizing their revenue generation goals and cost-effectiveness of their investment. The recent trends observed in the packaging industry include sustainable material, environmentally-friendly packaging, smart packaging, vintage packaging designs, and minimalist packaging.

Global Competitive Landscape:

The key participants that control a considerable portion of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market are actively employing the resources at their disposal to bring about long-standing development changes. The global industry is undergoing considerable transformation, accelerating the growth of the overall market. The available growth opportunities for the sector can be capitalized on through on-going process improvements and keeping up with the economic volatility to dedicate resources to promising expansion plans.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dupont, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SML Group, Sicpa Holding SA, Alpvision S.A, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., and Savi Technology, Inc, among Others

Product research:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.

The size of the global packaging industry is expected to grow to 2027, delivering a CAGR of around 10.4%% in the forecast years. The concept of minimalism currently dominates consumers’ preferences. There is increasing demand for packaging that not only requires less effort and time for handling, transporting, and storing such as tear notches, peel-off lids, hang hole bags, and microwavable containers and pouches, driving the technological innovations in the industry.

Growth Prospects:

The packaging sector has been attempting to gain momentum in the past couple of years on the back of the massive boom of the e-commerce industry. The market growth will be credited to the e-commerce transport and shipment, personal care, household, food and beverage, and healthcare sectors for convenience packaging.

These aspects have pushed leading players to dedicate their resources towards new packaging designs or to reinvent existing packaging designs to accommodate higher convenience and manageability, which will drive the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market growth. The vintage packaging sector is also experiencing high demand, and even though it targets a limited consumer base, it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Barcodes

Holograms

Taggants

RFID

Packaging Designs

Others

Usage Features Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Overt Feature

Covert Feature

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Food and Beverage Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Clothing & Apparel

Electronics & Automotive

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Others

Apart from e-commerce, the growth of the packaging market is also subject to other promising applications such as food and beverage, healthcare, and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Packaging applications in each of these sectors are expected to grow individually at a stable growth rate. The competition in the packaging industry is getting fiercer with new entrants building a place for modern packaging concepts and established players trying to keep up with the evolving demands of the consumers.

This study on the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market elaborates on the key expansion tactics adopted by leading participants to stay ahead in the competition. Additionally, the report also sheds light on growth opportunities existing in the market, which have piqued the interests of new players to enter the industry. The insightful information in the report will allow the reader to understand the competitive scenario focused on both big and small companies.

Key market trends:

The increasing prevalence of biodegradable plastics promises to be a popular trend dominating the industry in the forecast years. The growing environmental awareness and the stringent government-imposed regulations for governing the consumption of plastics are pushing the overall industry towards the use of biodegradable packaging.

Another major packaging market trend that is speedily gaining momentum is the introduction of innovative lightweight glass packaging aimed at improving end-user usability and waste reduction. These packaging designs offer recyclability, easy transportability, and cost-effectiveness, which has urged manufacturers to produce water-resistant and eco-friendly corrugated box packaging solutions.

Another significant packaging market trend quickly gaining momentum is the development of new lightweight glass packaging to improve end-user usability and reduce wastage. These packaging designs are recyclable, economical, and easy-to-transport, urging manufacturers to produce water-resistant, eco-friendly, and smart corrugated packaging technology.

Reasons for Purchasing the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report:

The report gives a detailed description of different market elements and the changing competitive landscape, helping the reader gain a competitive edge. It also takes a holistic approach to give a 360° view of the industry, listing the drivers and restraints existing in the market. The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market intelligence report offers accurate market insights for a period of eight years, which have been derived after an in-depth evaluation of industry-wide data. The data provided in the report is intended to help readers make business decisions to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the key market segments and sub-segments.

Competitive Analysis:

A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, for the forecast period 2019-2027.

The growth of this Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Anti-Counterfeit Packaging products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

