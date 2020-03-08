at-1.-fc-union-the-standard-question-arises

There should be football fans who complain that Bundesliga professionals are always asked the same questions after matches, standard questions so to speak. Neven Subotic, who embodies the standard central defender a bit because he is so robust in the duels, was also asked a few standard questions after the 1-3 defeat of his 1st FC Union at SC Freiburg, but in the footballing sense of the word.

It was on Saturday afternoon that the Berliners had conceded two of their three goals after, exactly, standards. At 0-1 Robert Andrich seemed to be sticking to Freiburg's Roland Sallai, but then not enough, Sallai hit the head. “We knew that we should avoid standards when we can – and we don't,” said left-back Christopher Lenz. Freiburg had five corners after 34 minutes, the fifth led

In three games there have been eight goals conceded recently – four of them according to standards

On the third goal, prepared by a free kick flank Vincenzo Grifos, Christopher Trimmel had lost contact with Robin Koch. “Today there were two stupid standard goals,” said left-back Christopher Lenz, “we will have to address this week.”

Add the games against Leverkusen in the cup and Wolfsburg in the league , the Berliners have scored four goals in the last three games after dying balls. Why Union is now asking the standard question.

“We have to deal with our own nose for the mistakes, which were certainly avoidable, especially according to standards,” said Neven Subotic as he followed the game was asked for information. “Defensive are then also individual mistakes,” he added. The central defender was also responsible for conceding a goal, that from the game to 0: 2, when Freiburg's Christian Günter put him in the penalty area and then goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz gave no chance with a hard shot. “If we don't move to the limit, it will just be difficult,” said Union coach Urs Fischer and criticized the lack of the “final consequence”.

Ugly faces, whores and a windstorm Show more pictures 1 of 14 today 16: 09 The Dortmund fans in Gladbach hosted Rainer Koch, Christoph Schickhardt Dietmar Hopp, Fritz Keller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge … Back

















Further

The many goals conceded, eight from the last three games, cannot please defender Fischer. The defensive compactness, which the trainer wants to know thanks to a chain of five and two sixes clearing away in front of it, went a bit off the Berliners – especially after dormant balls.

after all, Union is one of those teams that are extremely robust physically. Games against the fast-moving promoters are uncomfortable, the coaches of the competition often say after duels against the Berliners. Union has an “extremely well-organized team”, said Freiburg coach Christian Streich, “who brings an incredible amount of power.” This is especially true for the many duels in which the Union forces the opponent, often with the better end for Fischer's players.

In Freiburg, however, the grip was lacking, the rate of duels won was only 40 percent. “We just didn't defend it consistently enough,” said Fischer, referring specifically to the situations that led to the goals conceded. He missed a trace of “aggressiveness” and “disgust”, according to Fischer.

Now Bayern and then the derby against Hertha

While Union conceded the goals three and four at the sports club after a free kick or a corner in the last three competitive games, there were significantly fewer in the previous seven competitive games, just one. Union had caught that at the start of the second half of the season at RB Leipzig. Since then, Subotic and Co. have been guarding their own airspace as rigidly as if they were sitting in fighter planes.

In the Black Forest Stadium, however, the Unioners seemed to be poorly fueled, their entire game seemed to be without power, culminating in minor negligence with great impact on opposing standards. “We cannot with 90 or 95 Percent here and hope we can take something with us, “said Subotic,” unless the opponent offers less – but in this case it was not. ”

Despite the English week, he didn't lack the strength, he thought. “We shouldn't take the excuse that we had a game during the week. That is of course totally cheap and not our way. “Especially since Fischer rotated diligently and almost completely spared five regulars in Leverkusen.

[Mehr guten Sport aus lokaler Sicht finden Sie – wie auch Politik und Kultur – in unseren Leute-Newslettern aus den zwölf Berliner Bezirken. Hier kostenlos zu bestellen: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Before the next two games against FC Bayern and Hertha BSC wants to readjust the sensors again. His players know that they can do it. “We can also play a good game against top opponents,” said Subotic. “Football is a wonderful sport because it writes beautiful stories. We now have the opportunity to write a nice story. ”

Subotic has kindly revealed how this will succeed:“ Not only is there a lot of luck, but also 100 Percent of us needed. “This probably also applies to those moments when FC Bayern raises the standard question .