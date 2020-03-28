Astounding growth in Nuclear Medicine Market Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027 Prominent Players like Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Bayer AG, Alliance Medical Limited

Absolute Markets insights has announced addition of an insightful analytical data to its massive repository titled Nuclear Medicine Market. The report highlights significant key players operating in the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India. The study uses several graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, table, and pictures while curating the report.

The Nuclear Medicine Market is currently in its growth stage driven by increasing number of cancer cases and rising awareness about nuclear medicine. Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations comprising radioactive isotopes that are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are simple and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer and cardiac & neurological disorders. The Nuclear Medicine Market in terms of revenue, was valued at US$ four.62 Bn in 2016 and is predicted to achieve US$ six.81 Bn by 2021. The report provides a basic summary of the trade as well as its definition, applications and producing technology. The medicine imaging helps to gather distinctive info that always cannot be obtained mistreatment different imaging techniques and offers the scope to spot sickness in its earliest stages.

Some of the key participants in global Nuclear Medicine Market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Ion Beam Applications S.A (IBA Worldwide), Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., General Electric Company, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Bayer AG, Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation, Alliance Medical Limited, Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Jubilant Pharma LLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Medi-Radiopharma Co., Ltd., Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Positron Corporation and Nordion (Canada) Inc. amongst others.

Additionally, the report also provides a detailed description of current market attributes such as manufacturing base, raw material, technical advancements, demanding trends, marketing channels, and business models. With the help of facts and figures of import and exports, local consumption, buyers, sellers and distributors better market insights into the businesses are provided, which is one of the many distinctive features of the report.

With regards to SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis, the market data has been effectively measured. Various dynamic aspects of the businesses such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have also been evaluated to present a detailed knowledge to ease the process of making informed decisions in the businesses. The study further also draws attention to the statistics of the current market scenario, presents information on the past progress as well as on the futuristic progress.

Nuclear Medicine Market- By Product

Diagnostic Medicine

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Medicine

Beta Emitters

Alpha Emitters

Brachytherapy Isotopes

Nuclear Medicine Market- By Application

Diagnostic Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Therapeutic Application

Thyroid

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Others

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



