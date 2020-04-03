Astonishing growth in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market which is growing exponentially with the major key players in the market within the forecast Period 2020-2027

A new Market Research from Absolute Markets Insights, the Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2020-27, is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Analysts also analyzed the ongoing trends in Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending and the opportunities for growth in the industries. These shareholders include the following manufacturers of Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending: LendingClub Corporation (U.S.), Funding Circle Limited (London), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (U.S.), Circleback Lending, Inc. (U.S.), Social Finance, Inc. (U.S.), Zopa Limited (London), Avant, Inc. (U.S.), onDeck Capital, Inc.(U.S.), RateSetter (London), Kabbage (U.S.).The Worldwide Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Research Report provides a picture of the competitive landscape of the international market. The report conveys the details resulting from the analysis of the focused market. Initially, the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market report shares key aspects of the industry with the details of the impact and Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending industry experts maintain a consistent survey with innovative trends, Market share and cost.

The financial services industry is experiencing evolution of new technology innovations. The overall industry, and the fintech startups are adopting new technology to build successful business model and provide enhanced customer experience. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning has great potential in financial services. AI and machine learning has enabled this sector to automate a variety of processes, increase transparency and reduce the operating costs. There are major benefits of AI and machine learning in P2P lending which includes easy identification of defaulters, hastening the loan process, eradicating errors, reducing operating costs and simplifying the whole process of lending. In coming years, P2P lending market is expected to witness adoption of such solutions to optimize their overall business function.

The main sources are mainly industry experts in the core and related industries and manufacturers involved in all sectors of the industry supply chain. The bottom-up approach is used to plan the market size of Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending based on end-user industry and region in terms of value. With the help of data, we support the primary market through the three-dimensional survey procedure and the first interview and data verification through expert telephone, determine the individual market share and size, and confirm with this study.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Key Research:

The main sources are industry experts from the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. The qualities of this study in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, vice president, marketing director, technology and innovation director, founder and key executives of key core companies and institutions in major biomass waste containers around the world in the extensive primary research conducted for this study We interviewed to acquire and verify both sides and quantitative aspects.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1) What is the expected Market size and growth rate of the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market for the period 2019-2025?

P2P lending market is expected to reach US$ 1,585.23 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period due to adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in P2P lending

2) Which Are The Main Key Regions Cover in Reports?

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending in these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market:

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premise

By Type of Loan Personal Loans Auto Loans Business Loans Student Loans Others

By Business Model Traditional P2P Model Alternate Marketplace P2P Model

By End User Industry Individuals Small Business



Table of Contents

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production

2.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production by Regions

4.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 Other Regions

5 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Revenue by Type

6.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Upstream Market

11.2 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Distributors

11.5 Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

