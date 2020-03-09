Astonishing growth in Organic Food and Beverages Market is growing so rapidly with the major factors| Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, ConAgra Brand, Inc.,

An erudite study of Organic Food and Beverages Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The study has been compiled by means of primary and secondary research methodologies. The study analyses various dynamic aspects of the businesses included in order to get a clear idea of business strategies. The study also provides a blend of several market segments and sub-segments.The organic food and beverages market is expected to gain significant traction owing to growing health awareness offered by these products. Growing concerns about ill-effect of conventional foods, increasing social knowledge and education about organic products have attributed to rising awareness among consumers. Additionally, climate change and food security have grabbed global attention and concerns regarding environment protection, quality of food production and sustainable agriculture have increased manifold. All these factors have collectively attributed to the growth of global organic food and beverages market which is poised for the future growth.

Developing organic value chain, environmental friendly packaging, and product innovation are observed to be the key differentiators for manufacturers to stay competitive in the market. The presence of nutrients and other essential health promoting ingredients are other main factors contributing to the popularity of organic products. Leading organic food and beverages market participants are analyzing changing food habits, purchasing pattern and tastes among their consumers, and thus focusing on introducing innovative organic food and beverage products in the market. Products such as organic bamboo tea, biological milk and organic soy sauce are among the latest products launched in the organic food and beverages market. Nestle, a multinational food and beverage processing conglomerate, announced in May 2019 about launch of Ceregrow, a ready-to-cook cereals brand for children in India. The company has partnered with farms across different states in India, which are deploying organic practices and showcase substantial potential in terms of necessary expertise. Simultaneously, companies are also undertaking strategic initiatives to expand and strengthen their regional presence in the organic food industry. For instance, in December 2018, United States based beverage company, Life In Earth Inc. acquired organic fruits producer, Wild Poppy Company Inc. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing the organic product portfolio of the company.

Organic food and beverages market products are subjected to stringent regulations and certification. Various certification bodies such as International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and several local and third party certification providers are ensuring safe practices to be followed in production and distribution of organic products. Sales of organic foods and beverages without certified label is prohibited across various countries, which results in decline in sales of counterfeit products sales. Moreover, stringent regulations have also helped in establishing trust between customers and brands. Thereby fueling the growth of organic food and beverages market.

Organic sector growth is inevitable and it is undergoing through tectonic shift with changing definition, certification requirements, and with new customers being added to the fold rapidly. Though, organic foods and beverages are costly yet consumers are willing to pay higher price as health and quality of foods are becoming priority. Increased focus on promoting sustainable farming and standardization of organic products are expected to pave the way in terms of democratizing the organic food and beverages market.

Geographically, the global organic food and beverages market has been fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. The study enlists various market key players in order to present a clear idea about different strategies undertaken by top-notch companies. Inclusive of in-depth analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and global opportunities, the study provides a cogent study about the fluctuating highs and lows of the businesses. Several market parameters are also stated while curating the research report, these include investors, share market and budget of the companies.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global organic food and beverages market is expected to reach US$ 679.81 Billion by 2027 owing to growing awareness about health benefits offered by these products, increasing health hazards caused by consumption of conventional foods and government support to promote organic farming.

The sale of organic food and beverages is expected to be largely directed through online mode of distribution channel over the forecast period. The same is being largely contributed by the changing purchasing behavior among consumers.

S. is expected to account for largest market share occupying close to 70% of North America organic food and beverages market.

Some of the leading players operating in the organic food & beverages market are the Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, ConAgra Brand, Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., SpartanNash Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Kroger Co, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P, Dole Food Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and General Mills Inc, among others

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market

By Product Type

Food Products Fruits and Vegetables Meat, Fish & Poultry Products Dairy Products Pulses And Spices Packaged Food Products Bakery Products Other Organic Food Products

Beverages

Alcoholic Beer Cider Whiskey Wine Others

Non-alcoholic Fruit and Vegetable Juices Dairy Coffee Tea Others



Organic Food and Beverages Market By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others



By Application

Humans

Animals

Organic Food and Beverages Market By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

