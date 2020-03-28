associations-demand-a-state-liability-rate-of-100-percent

Closed shops, missing orders: The financial pressure that German companies are currently facing is enormous. The development bank KfW received applications for aid loans amounting to 7.4 billion euros within just two days. And that is just the beginning. In order to cope with this rush, business and banking associations are now demanding improvements from politicians – which, however, are weighing in.

If a company applies to its bank for a corona loan these days, KfW will take over depending on the size of the company 80 or 90 percent of the risk. From the point of view of bankers and company representatives, however, this is still not enough “to ensure fast and comprehensive loan provision”. So it is in a letter that the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) wrote together with the banking associations and that is available to the Tagesspiegel. The liability limit must be raised and standardized, they demand from Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU).

The Mittelstandsverbund also demands full federal liability. “We are not concerned with the distribution of the financial risk, but with the time,” said Günter Althaus, head of the liquidity task force at the SME network. “Because for the ten percent risk that remains with the house bank, the bank has to carry out an as extensive test procedure as if it would carry 100 percent of the risk.” This would delay the payment dramatically. The current regulation is an “active euthanasia for the middle class.”

DIHK fears “bankruptcy wave of unimaginable extent”

But the Federal Ministry of Economics does not want to go into this . After “intensive talks with the European Commission”, permission was given to increase liability to 90 percent at all. Because the promotion of aid loans is aid, the EU has to go along with such issues. According to the ministry, a risk assumption of 90 percent of the loan amount is “the maximum permitted under EU law”. In other words: more is not possible. “Even in times of the financial crisis, only up to 60 percent of the risk in working capital financing was assumed,” it says. The Federal Ministry of Finance also sees no need for action. “We also don't have the feeling that the program is not in demand,” said a spokesman.

DIHK President Eric Schweitzer had already asked a week ago the state must now secure loans to companies at 100 percent. Only in this way could the banks pass the money on immediately. “The suspension of parts of the economic life required in the fight against the corona pandemic means that the companies cannot have any creditworthiness at the moment,” said Schweitzer. But creditworthiness matters for the banks – even if they only carry ten or 20 percent of the risk. Schweitzer warned of a “wave of bankruptcies of unimaginable proportions”.

Politicians in Berlin and Brussels are said to be afraid of a government guarantee of 100 percent because the banks would then have a free ticket. Companies could then get a loan without much scrutiny. However, this in turn would result in companies receiving state aid that were badly hit even before the crisis and that might have gone bankrupt even under normal conditions. However, politics has promised to prevent this.

Payment moratorium excludes medium-sized companies

CDU budget politician Eckhardt Rehberg also speaks out against a further increase in the Liability limit. “From the perspective of commercial banks, one hundred percent state liability for liquidity aid is understandable, but as politicians we also have to keep an eye on the interests of taxpayers,” he said. “We want the banks to continue to exercise their expertise and care in lending,” said Rehberg. “A small risk sharing is required for this.” In addition, a new application for increased state aid in Brussels would take time that the companies would not have. “We should now apply the set of rules and not question everything again and again. This only leads to uncertainty that nobody needs now, ”said Rehberg.

From the point of view of the SME network, federal aid measures are still insufficient from another point of view. The association estimates that the majority of medium-sized businesses will be insolvent within the next four to six weeks. For small businesses and private households, the emergency package now provides a payment moratorium, within which certain invoices do not have to be paid immediately.

“But the middle class falls through the grid,” said Althaus. An application takes up to ten weeks for short-time work benefits and several weeks for loans. During this time, companies simply weren't able to pay running costs such as rent because of a lack of income. “The government should not be measured by how many billions are made available, but how many billions will arrive at companies,” said Althaus.

Outside the EU, Switzerland, for example, assumes a liability of 100 percent for some companies for emergency loans in the corona crisis. “The money flows there 30 minutes after the application,” says Althaus.